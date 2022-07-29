The Best New Launches From Diptyque, Good American, Caraway, and More

www.thedailybeast.com
If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to another edition of The Drop List, where we, self-proclaimed shopping obsessives, give you the lowdown on the most highly anticipated releases...
Click here to read the full article. Le Creuset is taking us all to Paris. The cookware brand just launched a brand new line called the Eiffel Tower Collection, featuring red, blue, and white pieces all sporting a beautiful embossed Eiffel Tower, and you’ll be saying oui s’il vous plaît to everything Le Creuset has to offer in this stunning new collection. You can start every day with a reminder of Paris with the help of the mugs from the Eiffel Tower Collection. These 14-ounce mugs are perfect for coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and even single servings of soup, and can...
Lately, I can’t help but have my eye on fall fashion. Not only am I looking forward to the cooler weather, but I'm particularly excited about the great pieces that come along with it. Sure, chic coats, stylish sweaters, and hoodies are all in focus, but really great boots are what I'm most interested in at the moment—especially a splurge-worthy designer combat boot.
As plenty of Fall/Winter product announcements have hit headlines lately, Awake NY brings us back to the present with its new Summer 2022 collection. Following up on its collaboration with A Ma Maniére from last month, Awake NY presents a variety of summer-ready essentials. In addition, it connected with artists Shirt King Phade and Atticus Torre for two of its t-shirt designs.
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
The world of luxury shopping is mainly associated with famous names such as Hermes, Chopard, Gucci, Bulgari, and a few other coveted brands. The lure of exclusivity is eternal as is human vanity that fuels the multi-billion-dollar industry. However, once in a while a new brand emerges and wins over those customers who want a change, a whiff of fresh air, a new emotion to liven up their luxury shopping experience. Enter Bernadette Schaeffler Collection, a bright new phenomenon in the home luxury industry that has garnered an impressive following among a tasteful audience.
Breda makes affordable unisex watches with luxury-grade quality. We tried the timeless designs and the craftsmanship was obvious.
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
Dior Maison has enlisted the skills of French designer Sam Baron to create a collection of outdoor furniture, which features shapes and silhouettes based on the iconic Medallion chair. The Dior Maison Outdoor Collection encompasses a chair and armchair, and two tables – one with a round top and the...
ARKET just launched a new line of ready-to-wear, accessories and homeware items inspired by its in-store cafe. The new limited-edition collection, dubbed CAFÉ MERCHANDISE features a special ARKET CAFÉ logo and illustration, celebrating the brand’s 23 locations across the world. Made up of carefully curated products in...
Summer’s not quite over, but the back-to-school season is certainly almost here. There’s nothing more stressful than last-minute shopping, so when it comes to the essentials, shopping early is a must! Starting with the most important school essentials, backpacks are usually an annual purchase for students. Get a head start on your shopping list with Pretty Dope Society and enhance your child’s backpack with a whole lot of Black representation.
When couples have trouble narrowing down their wedding color palette or style, planners often suggest turning to their closet and using their sense of fashion as a guide: Are they drawn to classic or trendy silhouettes? Bright prints or soft pastels? Black and gray or brown and tan? And after finally landing on the perfect shades—and months of utilizing the palette to make wedding-related decisions—it might feel strange to completely abandon them once the day is over, especially if they were a particular design highlight.
The arrival of a new Beyoncé project is an international holiday, one that requires a day off just to begin studying the myriad of references, themes, ideas, and trends that exist within it. Consider it a civic duty. Her seventh studio album, Renaissance, is no different: It’s an expansive, disco-and-dance-drenched ode to the nightclubs of the ’70s and queer Ballroom culture of the ’80s.
Replete with soft, fleshy curves and creases, the latest collection of furniture by Bohinc Studio doesn’t shy away from citing its inspiration: the female form. Consisting of three pieces, including the Big Girl armchair, the Derriére armchair, and the Peachy pouf, the Peaches collection isn’t exactly subtle, particularly when rendered in a pale shade of warm pink. Fittingly enough, the collection made its debut in the abandoned nunnery called Casa Delle Suore in Alcova for Milan Design Week.
Food Influencer Investigated for Cooking and Eating Great White Shark
Chinese authorities are investigating a food blogger who shared a clip of herself cooking and eating a great white shark. The influencer known as Tizi, who has almost 8 million followers on Chinese streaming site Douyin, is seen in the video buying the two-meter predator—which is a protected species—at a seafood shop in the city of Nanchong. “It may look vicious, but its meat is truly super tender,” Tizi says in the clip, which was originally uploaded in July. A watermark on the video says the shark was bred in captivity, but social media users questioned the claim as great whites usually only mate in the wild and take decades to reach sexual maturity. In the video, Tizi slices the shark in half, boils its head in a spicy broth, and roasts its tail. She then shares the food with locals. Although Tizi claims the fish is a hooktooth shark, cops in Nanchong launched an investigation after determining that it is in fact a great white, which are considered endangered in China.
With summer winding down, we can't help but start daydreaming of fall — the weather, the seasonal activities, and of course, even the fashion. Given the style trends we've seen so far this year, we have somewhat of an idea of what to expect come fall. From statement shoes and cozy knitwear to matching sets and splurge-worthy handbags, the resurgence of '90s fashion and other trends of the aughts is likely to continue on well into autumn. And to further confirm our style predictions, Zara just debuted its new fashion arrivals for August, which offer a major (and chic!) glimpse into everything we'll be filling our wardrobes with this fall. Hint: the selection is (unsurprisingly) perfection.
MILAN — Moschino has opened its new flagship in Milan, and metaphorically, a new chapter for the brand, too. On Thursday, the brand unveiled a new design concept at a boutique housed in the Spiga 26 complex. This is a project spearheaded by leading global real estate company Hines, which restored the 18th-century Palazzo Pertusati on the city’s tony shopping street Via della Spiga to turn it into the next, go-to fashion destination. Hines secured Moschino as its first tenant last year.
A good fashion designer has a strong understanding of the ways in which textiles drape around the human body; how to mold them to various forms and fold them to accentuate their beauty. It’s no surprise then that a cross-disciplinary endeavor between one of the great contemporary fashion designers of our time and a Parisian interior design firm is so successful.
