The Best New Launches From Diptyque, Good American, Caraway, and More

Chinese authorities are investigating a food blogger who shared a clip of herself cooking and eating a great white shark. The influencer known as Tizi, who has almost 8 million followers on Chinese streaming site Douyin, is seen in the video buying the two-meter predator—which is a protected species—at a seafood shop in the city of Nanchong. “It may look vicious, but its meat is truly super tender,” Tizi says in the clip, which was originally uploaded in July. A watermark on the video says the shark was bred in captivity, but social media users questioned the claim as great whites usually only mate in the wild and take decades to reach sexual maturity. In the video, Tizi slices the shark in half, boils its head in a spicy broth, and roasts its tail. She then shares the food with locals. Although Tizi claims the fish is a hooktooth shark, cops in Nanchong launched an investigation after determining that it is in fact a great white, which are considered endangered in China.

PETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO