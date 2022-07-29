Living Local: Beaufort, history, dining, tours

www.wnct.com
Related
Nine sites across Tar, Pamlico, Neuse fail swim test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Nine sites in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse watersheds failed the Swim Guide test this week. The areas which missed the mark included, on the Upper Neuse, Poole Rd. canoe launch, Clayton River Walk, and Smithfield Town Commons boat launch; on the Lower Neuse, Trent Woods, River Bend kayak launch and Lawson Creek […]
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
‘Hide, lock, and take’, leaving your keys in your vehicle can lead to car theft
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — As the summer heat continues, local officials are warning car thefts may also be on the rise as more people leave their keys in, hoping to keep the AC going. According to national data, during extreme heat or extremely cold temperatures is when more car thefts occur, all due to easier […]
Comments / 0