Oakland's Nick Allen batting ninth on Friday

Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
NBC Sports
Ex-Red Sox reliever claimed off waivers by Mariners
Phillips Valdez is headed out west after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the team announced. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Valdez, 30, amassed a 4.41 ERA in 16...
BREAKING: Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade
We’ve now had one of our first big splashes ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. The Seattle Mariners are acquiring two-time All-Star and Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo. Per Jeff Passan: BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) […] The post BREAKING: Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?
The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Saturday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Austin Slater versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. In 337 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .228 batting average with a .720...
Yermin Mercedes starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Mercedes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Reese McGuire catching for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. McGuire will start at catching position after Seby Zavala was rested versus right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Gavin Sheets starting in right field for White Sox on Friday night
Chicago White Sox first baseman / outfielder Gavin Sheets is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Sheets will take over right field after Andrew Vaughn was rested in Chicago. numberFire's models project Sheets to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
Yankees shifting their focus to Frankie Montas after losing Luis Castillo to Mariners
The New York Yankees missed out on the Luis Castillo trade sweepstakes, as he was sent to the Seattle Mariners Friday night. The Bronx Bombers have already moved on, it seems. A new report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post indicates the team is now focused on Oakland Athletics’ starter Frankie Montas. The Yankees are also looking at other pitchers, including Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Jose Quintana.
Jack Larsen batting ninth for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jack Larsen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Larsen will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Sam Haggerty returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Larsen for 7.7 FanDuel points on Sunday.
Harold Castro batting fifth for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Castro will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Kody Clemens returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
Jake Meyers batting eighth for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Meyers will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander George Kirby and the Mariners. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Meyers for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Kody Clemens in lineup Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Clemens for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Buddy Kennedy starting in Arizona's Saturday lineup for David Peralta (trade)
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Buddy Kennedy is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Kennedy will bat in the designated hitting spot after David Peralta was dealt to the Rays before the trading deadline. Per Baseball Savant on 56 batted balls this season, Kennedy has recorded a 1.8% barrel...
Nolan Jones in lineup Saturday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Nolan Jones is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Jones is getting the nod in rgiht field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. Our models project Jones for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
James Outman batting ninth for Los Angeles on Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Outman will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Hanser Alberto returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Outman for 7.7 FanDuel points...
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
Rockies' Sam Hilliard batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Yonathan Daza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hilliard for 6.8 FanDuel points...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Frankie Montas now No. 1 target for Yankees; Phillies get Edmundo Sosa from Cardinals
The trade deadline is four days away and late Friday night the biggest pitching chip fell as the Reds sent righty Luis Castillo to the Mariners for four prospects. The trade likely takes Seattle out of the running for Nationals wunderkind Juan Soto, whose market is said to be down to four teams. With that in mind, here are Saturday's trade deadline rumors.
