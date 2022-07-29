Oakland's Nick Allen batting ninth on Friday

The New York Yankees missed out on the Luis Castillo trade sweepstakes, as he was sent to the Seattle Mariners Friday night. The Bronx Bombers have already moved on, it seems. A new report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post indicates the team is now focused on Oakland Athletics’ starter Frankie Montas. The Yankees are also looking at other pitchers, including Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Jose Quintana.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO