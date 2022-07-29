Aurora/Eglon News

ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday. Join the congregation in music, prayer, Communion, praise and fellowship. Worship is an incredible privilege, not a religious duty. Have you ever asked yourself why you have to “take a ‘vacation’ from your worship service”? Probably a very good time to question yourself.

