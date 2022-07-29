ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

wwisradio.com

Man Wanted For Selling The Drugs That Caused Fatal Overdose Arrested In Arkansas

A 23-year-old Wisconsin man wanted for selling the drugs that caused a fatal overdose has been arrested in Arkansas. U-S Marshals took Lathan Foster into custody Wednesday in Benton County, Arkansas. W-K-B-T/T-V reports he is accused of selling drugs containing fentanyl that led to the death of a West Salem man in December. An autopsy of Jeremy Pittman’s body determined fentanyl toxicity was the cause of his death. Foster is still in Arkansas waiting for extradition to La Crosse County.
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man’s body found on Will Rogers Turnpike

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Quapaw Nation Chief Marshall Charlie Addington confirmed a body had been found Friday on the Will Rogers Turnpike. “State Department of Transportation workers found the body in a ditch when they were picking up trash,” Addington said. Addington said the body was found on Quapaw Reservation land near mile marker 319. […]
KOLR10 News

Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
KTTS

4 Kids, 2 Adults Die In NW Arkansas House Fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles (233 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. It...
KTLO

Former Baxter County man turned down for parole again

A decision on paroling a man who has done prison time on charges from Baxter, Carroll and Izard Counties has been deferred, according to a notification released last week. Charges filed against 40-year-old Jared Holland include sexual assault, intimidating a witness, aggravated assault on two occasions and possessing a firearm and illegal drugs.
