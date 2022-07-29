A 23-year-old Wisconsin man wanted for selling the drugs that caused a fatal overdose has been arrested in Arkansas. U-S Marshals took Lathan Foster into custody Wednesday in Benton County, Arkansas. W-K-B-T/T-V reports he is accused of selling drugs containing fentanyl that led to the death of a West Salem man in December. An autopsy of Jeremy Pittman’s body determined fentanyl toxicity was the cause of his death. Foster is still in Arkansas waiting for extradition to La Crosse County.

3 DAYS AGO