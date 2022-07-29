www.5newsonline.com
Officer shot in Knoxville stand-off
UPDATE: A one-person shootout took place in Knoxville against Ozark SWAT, Crawford County SWAT, along with their armored MRAP vehicle and deputies.
Two bodies found after Beedeville house fire
Two bodies were discovered Friday, July 29, after a local fire department extinguished a residential house fire inside Beedeville south of Newport, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.
Bentonville man arrested for attempted murder in relation to Rogers shooting
A Bentonville man was arrested on July 29 in relation to a shooting on July 13 at the 100 block of South 45th Street in Rogers.
Man arrested for firing gun at Taco Bell in Fayetteville
A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday, July 29 after firing a gun at a Taco Bell, striking the building, and nearly hitting employees.
Rogers man pleads guilty in toddler’s murder
On July 26, a Rogers man reached a plea agreement and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2018 murder of a toddler.
KYTV
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
Police arrest man for crime committed by person who stole his identity
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Quenterous Harris is working to clear his name after he was wrongfully arrested in Mississippi for a warrant out of Crawford County, a place he has never visited. "I was leaving Chick-fil-a and I was in handcuffs about 40 minutes later," said Quenterous Harris. Harris...
wwisradio.com
Man Wanted For Selling The Drugs That Caused Fatal Overdose Arrested In Arkansas
A 23-year-old Wisconsin man wanted for selling the drugs that caused a fatal overdose has been arrested in Arkansas. U-S Marshals took Lathan Foster into custody Wednesday in Benton County, Arkansas. W-K-B-T/T-V reports he is accused of selling drugs containing fentanyl that led to the death of a West Salem man in December. An autopsy of Jeremy Pittman’s body determined fentanyl toxicity was the cause of his death. Foster is still in Arkansas waiting for extradition to La Crosse County.
BREAKING: Bomb threat note cause of casino evacuation
A bomb threat at "Indigo Sky Casino and Resort" prompts casino managers and local law enforcement to evacuate the gaming facility and adjoining hotel.
Crash that killed 81-year-old man under investigation
Authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the life of an 81-year-old Arkansas man in Sequoyah County.
Rita Glasgow sentenced for DWI crash that killed a Joplin couple
A judge sentences Rita Glasgow for a DWI crash that claimed the life of a Joplin couple.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
Man’s body found on Will Rogers Turnpike
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Quapaw Nation Chief Marshall Charlie Addington confirmed a body had been found Friday on the Will Rogers Turnpike. “State Department of Transportation workers found the body in a ditch when they were picking up trash,” Addington said. Addington said the body was found on Quapaw Reservation land near mile marker 319. […]
Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
“Suspicious activity” at Indigo Sky prompts evacuation
Early Saturday morning, the casino security director for Indigo Sky was alerted to a possible threat on the casino floor.
Man found dead near Joplin trolley stop identified
Joplin police identify the man found dead in Cunningham Park near the trolley stop.
Body found along I-44 in Ottawa County
An investigation is underway after a body was found along I-44 in Ottawa County.
Thief under the influence of unknown substance; arrested for burglarizing Rangeline business and nearby home
JOPLIN, Mo – Joplin Police today arrested a Rangeline thief who police say was under the influence of an unknown substance. At around 4:00 a.m., Joplin Dispatch received a burglary alert from Wildcat Materials Inc. at 4901 S. Rangeline Road. When officers arrived, they discovered evidence of a break-in...
KTTS
4 Kids, 2 Adults Die In NW Arkansas House Fire
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles (233 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. It...
KTLO
Former Baxter County man turned down for parole again
A decision on paroling a man who has done prison time on charges from Baxter, Carroll and Izard Counties has been deferred, according to a notification released last week. Charges filed against 40-year-old Jared Holland include sexual assault, intimidating a witness, aggravated assault on two occasions and possessing a firearm and illegal drugs.
