Lubbock man arrested for a 2021 robbery and shooting

LPD: Robbery and vehicle pursuit ends in crash late Saturday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday night collision in central Lubbock, following a robbery and a pursuit. Lubbock Police Officers were called to a business in the...
Car vs. home Thursday, driver intoxicated, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded Thursday to a vehicle that crashed into a house on the 2800 block of Duke Street that resulted in four injuries, including the suspect. According to a police report, LPD believed the suspect to have been, “operating...
Overnight stabbing near Executive Inn in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. According to LPD desk, there was one moderate injury and no one had been taken into custody yet. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
LPD chase Saturday night ends with crash, suspect injured
The pursuit and crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m.
Juvenile in custody after Lubbock shooting that killed two teens
LUBBOCK, Texas — A juvenile was taken into custody Thursday after two teens were killed in a shooting related to “criminal activity stemming from hybrid-gang involvement,” according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers responded to shots fired at 10:49 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 10th Street on Wednesday, July 20. Police found […]
Overnight police chase ends in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit responded to a crash following a police chase. The chase began at 10:27 p.m. on July 30 and ended just two minutes later when the vehicle crashed into a tree. The crash occurred on the 2500 block of 40th...
Officials search for Texas teen missing for 2 weeks
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 17-year-old from Lubbock, Texas, was reported missing, officials said. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported Saturday the disappearance of Summer Colvin of Lubbock. Authorities said Summer was last seen on July 15. Authorities did not disclose the location or time of her...
Juvenile arrested in connection to deadly shooting, 6 others in custody after police chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four juveniles and three adults were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to a deadly shooting in East Lubbock on July 20. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on the night of Wednesday, July 20 where 18-year-old Elijah Trevino and 17-year-old Damion Garcia were found with gunshot wounds. Trevino and Garcia were taken to UMC where they later died.
Lubbock man found stabbed at residence on Monday, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was found stabbed at a residence in the 1800 block of Ave S on Monday, a police report said. Lubbock Police responded to a civil disturbance call and found the victim in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. The victim refused to speak to the responding officers and tell them what happened.
Child wandering in 100+ heat, three people arrested by LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were arrested after a small child was found outside in 100+ degree heat in only their underwear, according a police report.. Katherine Carrillo, 20, Almazen Abdel, 22, and Muhannad Ayman Abdel, 21, were arrested and charged with child abandonment or neglect. According to the Lubbock Police Department, officers responded to […]
Chase over 100mph ends in crash at Lubbock pawn shop, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A high-speed chase Wednesday night ended after a juvenile crashed in front of a Lubbock pawn shop in the 5700 block of 50th Street, according to a police report. The chase started when a Lubbock police officer scanned a vehicle going 101mph on South Loop 289 near Slide Road. The officer activated […]
Teen hurt, taken to Lubbock after Clovis shooting
CLOVIS N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department: On July 26, 2022, at 4:39 p.m. Clovis Police Officers responded to the area of T-Mart, 320 W. 21st St., located at Hilltop Plaza in reference to shots being fired. While enroute, officers were also directed to 1908 W. […]
1 person injured after a rollover crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
1 person injured after a rollover crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a traffic accident late Thursday night in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place just after 9 p.m. on the overpass in the 3800 block of Northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road and Parkway Drive [...]
Divorce Attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, Specialize in Child Custody and Child Support
Divorce attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, have a wide range of expertise and experience. Some focus on certain types of cases, while others specialize in one particular area of law. Some are members of Super Lawyers or the Rising Stars list, which are influenced by peer evaluations. Both lists are compiled by independent research, and only five percent of the nation’s attorneys qualify for membership.
Overnight fire at Sherwin-Williams Paints
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Sherwin-Williams Paints at 98th and Slide Road. The LFR responded to a commercial alarm at the location at 11:32 p.m. Once on-scene, firefighters found a small fire in the back of the store and called in...
Car crashes into Lubbock home overnight, 4 injured LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1:00 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a call regarding a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 2800 block of Duke Street. At the time of the call, LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there were two injuries: one moderate and one minor. As of Thursday morning, LPD said there were […]
Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
City of Lubbock to begin North University Avenue pavement repairs this week
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Tuesday, August 2nd, Lone Star Dirt & Paving LTD., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on North University Ave., between Marsha Sharp Freeway and Clovis Road . This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorist are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately nine weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.
Hot temperatures continue into August
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
Wreck Victim Later Dies in Hospital
On July 21, Roswell resident Faustino Garcia died from injuries sustained in a collision occurring July 13 on State Highway 214, one mile south of Denver City. Garcia was taken by ambulance to UMC in Lubbock after the crash and remained there until he died eight days later. He was pronounced dead by Nurse Practitioner Charlotte Harris. Also involved in the wreck, but uninjured, was Jesus Also…
