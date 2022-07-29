Lubbock man arrested for a 2021 robbery and shooting

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Tuesday, August 2nd, Lone Star Dirt & Paving LTD., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on North University Ave., between Marsha Sharp Freeway and Clovis Road . This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorist are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately nine weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO