She Serves: Meet the leader commanding military operation in Columbus with global outreach

WSYX ABC6
Ohio History Connections announces first female CEO
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Megan Wood is making history right here in the Buckeye State as the new leading lady at Ohio History Connection. The new CEO joins Good Day Columbus to talk about what the role means to her. Wood is the very first female CEO since the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus-based organization distributes free naloxone across the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus-based organization is working to save lives by distributing naloxone in central Ohio and across the country. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medicine in the form of a nasal spray that can reverse drug overdoses. “I have a backstory that involves a...
WSYX ABC6
Grove City Coast Guard veteran publishes children's book
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grove City Coast Guard Veteran and author, Aidaliz Figueroa-Rivera, has published a new children's book. The Brave Little Fish is the story of Angel, a little guppy that doesn't always fit in with the other fish. He is made fun of and taunted by other fish because they think Angel is awkward. Although everything changes for Angel when he finally stands up for himself and shows all the other little fish how brave he really is.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus organization works to keep young people away from crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After seeing a need for mentorship for young people in Columbus, two brothers started a non-profit organization to encourage young athletes to be just as good off the field as they are on the field. Dominic Jones and his brother founded the Legacy Youth Sports...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city
Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
columbusfreepress.com
Tensions Escalate as Columbus Teachers March Towards Likely Strike
"Developers get handouts, kids get sold out!" rang out from the crowd gathered in front of the office of the Board of Education for Columbus Public Schools on Wednesday evening, July 27. Members of the Columbus Education Association (CEA), a union representing more than 4,500 teachers and staff members of...
WSYX ABC6
The Salvation Army's LemonAid program wraps up at Columbus Zoo
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Saturday wasn't just a great day to attend the zoo, but a great chance to reward the kids that took part in this summer's LemonAid program. This marks the 6th time the Salvation Army held the program in Central Ohio. The program started on June 11 and finished on July 30. The last day included a visit to the zoo with free admission, a t-shirt, and a chance to put their donations in a giant kettle.
The Energy Transition Runs Into a Ditch in Rural Ohio
This story is the first in a series about the conflict over solar power in Williamsport, Ohio, reported in partnership with ABC News. WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio—Mark Schein sings from the back row, aware that many of the people in the other pews view him as their enemy. His wife, Toni,...
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
columbusmonthly.com
Best of Columbus 2022: Mike DeWine’s Excuse, Jeff Edwards’ Downtown Takeover and More
Max Williams was the wrong man at the wrong place. While enjoying music and drinks at Dick’s Den in February 2022, a stray bullet from an apparent drive-by shooting broke through a front window and hit him in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Despite that awful luck, the 24-year-old Williams remained appreciative and upbeat. “The only thing I can do moving forward is take life one leg, er, wheel at a time,” he wrote on Facebook a day after the random shooting. “While there are some hobbies like rock climbing that I’ll never be able to do like before, there are plenty of activities you can do with a good mind, some good arms and lots of patience.”
WSYX ABC6
Ground breaking technology: inside the Pelotonia Institute for immuno-oncology
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Putting the pedal to purpose, with each stroke money is raised for groundbreaking cancer research. ABC6/FOX28 News got the chance to take cameras behind the scenes; the first news crew to take the tour of Ohio State's new Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology. This is where...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Urban League program aims to prepare kids for life changing careers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparing the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and business owners here in Central Ohio. A young group of university graduates walked across the stage Friday. This school spearheaded by the Columbus Urban League offers real-world experience and these students are younger than you would expect.
City Of Delaware Puts Hold On Development Proposal Reviews, Business First Reports
It is a common assumption that strong development trends in place for the last 30-plus years for Delaware County are likely to stay for some time, but this is something else entirely. Now that the possible scope of the Intel investment in nearby Licking County is beginning to emerge, taking...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police 137th recruit class graduates, ready to join agencies around Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police celebrated the graduation of the 137th recruit class Friday morning. “I am extremely proud to lead this Division. It is our commitment to train and recruit the best. I know these men and women will uphold the Division's core values and continue to make Columbus a great place to live, work, and play,” said Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant.
Paulist priests hold final mass at St. Thomas More Newman Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After more than six decades on Ohio State University’s campus, the St. Thomas More Newman Center is saying goodbye to its Paulist priests. The Paulists, who have led the Catholic ministry for 66 years, will hold their final mass Sunday after Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandes announced at the end of June […]
WSYX ABC6
Select Shell gas stations donating to Columbus charity per gallon pumped
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customers can give back to charity, all by pumping gas. The Gilligan Company and Shell USA are donating 1 cent per gallon pumped at three Columbus gas stations (part of over 6,500 Shell locations nationwide) to The 2nd & 7 Foundation. The locations for the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5
A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
WSYX ABC6
Ways to explore the city this summer with Experience Columbus
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As summer winds down, there are still plenty of things happening around Columbus before the kids head back to school. Leah Berger joins Good Day Columbus to share all the fun-filled events Experience Columbus is putting on this month. Dublin Irish Festival this weekend, August...
