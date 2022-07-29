Ahanotu Recognized on Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers men's and women's soccer teams have been named College Team Academic Award winners by United Soccer Coaches for the 2021-22 academic year. The Scarlet Knight men posted a team grade point average of 3.48 to receive the honor for the ninth consecutive year dating back to 2011. Overall, RU has garnered academic honors from the organization 14 times in program history. The women scored a 3.50 GPA and appeared on the United Soccer Coaches academic award list for the 12th consecutive year.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO