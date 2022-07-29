Lyon County Health Department: Case Numbers Remain Low, Guidance Issued As Reminder

kiwaradio.com
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County attorney sees case numbers rise
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County’s population was 35,872 as of the 2020 census. Seventeen of Iowa’s 99 counties have a higher population, including Polk County, with Des Moines, at a population of 478,204; Woodbury County, with Sioux City, at 104,883 and Story County, with Ames, at 98,125. “I often...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park
PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the affected Jif peanut butter should no longer be for sale, the Centers for Disease Control suggest you check your Jif peanut butter’s log number if you bought it around May-June. According to the CDC, the salmonella contamination reached 21 people...
siouxcountyradio.com
Request to Conserve Water Due to Water Tower Leak
Some customers in Plymouth County are asked to conserve water Friday. Southern Sioux County Rural Water is asking customers south of C38 to conserve water until further notice. This is because they had a leak earlier Thursday that affected one of their water towers. The leak has been repaired, but...
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon reprimanded for not disclosing denial of his medical license renewal
Wilson Asfora, MD, a former neurosurgeon with Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, was reprimanded by the state medical board for failing to disclose his medical license renewal was denied in Florida, the Argus Leader reported July 27. Three notes:. 1. The reprimand, filed July 26, states Dr. Asfora did not...
kelo.com
Sheriff looking for drug dealer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted man. Authorities are looking for Kelvin Kendall Rizzy. Rizzy is wanted for possession of and distributing controlled substances in a drug free zone. Rizzy is age 44 who stands at five foot...
KELOLAND TV
Charging system is coming for SD interstates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
newscenter1.tv
Sobriety checkpoints announced for August
PIERRE, S.D. — 11 different counties in South Dakota have 13 sobriety checkpoints planned for the month of August. The counties for the August checkpoints include Brown, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink and Yankton. The checkpoints held every month are designed to encourage people...
stormlakeradio.com
Extreme Drought Expands in Northwest Iowa
This week's Iowa Drought Monitor shows Extreme Drought in northwest Iowa has extended into Sioux County, and is still showing up in portions of Cherokee, Plymouth, and Woodbury counties. Otherwise, drought conditions around the area are virtually the same as the previous week. Most of Buena Vista County is still...
KELOLAND TV
Keeping up with standards, some SFSD schools getting upgrades
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sound of construction crews rang out Friday morning at John F. Kennedy Elementary. The west-side elementary school, which was built in the late 1980s, is undergoing upgrades that will take two years to finish. Jeff Kreiter, who serves as the operational services director for the Sioux Falls School District, was overlooking work at JFK and compared the project to upgrades made in the past two years at Cleveland Elementary near 18th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
kiwaradio.com
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
dakotanewsnow.com
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People from nearby Sioux Falls and as far away as Rapid City (380 miles) lined up outside Unity Rd. Cannabis Shop in Hartford on Wednesday to become the first patients to buy legal, state-licensed marijuana in South Dakota history. From Noon until 8...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for help identifying a person of interest after receiving multiple reports of a person trying to open doors to residences and cars in southeast Sioux Falls. Sargent Sean Kooistra said the reports started coming in on July 23....
KELOLAND TV
Natural Grocers opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new grocery store chain is now open in Sioux Falls. Natural Grocers held its grand opening Wednesday for the brand’s 163rd store but first location in South Dakota. “Natural Grocers is the nations largest family operated natural and organic grocery store,” Natural...
Officials find four kinds of drugs at Milford residence, man charged with child endangerment
dakotanewsnow.com
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino. Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
kelo.com
Driver crashes into gas pumps and building at Sioux Falls convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls convenience store is grateful their fire suppression system worked. Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor posted video on their Facebook page of a crash in their parking lot early this morning. In the video, a car can be seen crashing into the gas pumps causing an explosion and then hitting the building. The driver can be seen running from the scene. According to the post, Sioux Falls police later apprehended the individual.
The impact of gas prices on fairs
Fair season is almost here and as usual fair managers are concerned about attendance. South Dakota's four biggest fairs are hoping for big crowds after getting through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic.
Court documents: Man uses fake check to ‘buy’ car from Spirit Lake
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- A Missouri man was arrested after attempting to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.
kelo.com
Humane Society needs pet food…fast!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Humane Society is in urgent need of your help. The Human Society currently uses four large bags of kitten food everyday, and they only have 2.5 days of kitten food left. Dogs are currently eating about four 50-lbs bags everyday, which...
