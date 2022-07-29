Editorial: Housing costs out of reach for too many

www.newstimes.com
Related
Report: Renters need to earn nearly $30 hourly to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in CT
The wage Connecticut residents need to afford rental housing in the local market is one of the highest in the country, according to the latest annual report from The National Low Income Housing Coalition, which tracks housing affordability for minimum wage workers. The report found residents would need to earn...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Child Tax Credit Program Officially Closed
The Department of Revenue Services received 238,668 applications for the child tax rebate as of midnight last night. Those applications represent 369,863 dependents. The one-time tax credit, adopted this year as part of the state budget, applies to Connecticut parents in certain income brackets who claimed at least one minor dependent child on their 2021 tax returns. The rebate applies to single parents who made $100,000 or less and married joint filers who made $200,000 or less. Parents who file as head of households and made $169,000 or less also qualify.
NewsTimes
United Illuminating asks Connecticut utility regulators for 8 percent rate increase
The United Illuminating Co. notified Connecticut utility regulators this week it intends to seek an increase in electric rates of as much as much as 8 percent over a three-year period. The Orange-based utility notified the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority it intends to file its rate increase request within...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes
Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Gov’s office announces final tally of applications for child tax rebate
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor’s office released the final numbers for those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that as of midnight, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services received a total of 238,668 applications. Those applications represented 369,863 dependents. State law...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
Register Citizen
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
Connecticut allocates $3.5M to energy-efficiency program for low-income households
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the allocation of $3.5 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to Connecticut’s utility-administered energy efficiency programs for low-income customers. According to a press release from Lamont’s office, the funding augments an approximate annual budget of $37 million dedicated to low-income energy efficiency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
NewsTimes
Virgin Galactic planning an astronaut campus in New Mexico
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (AP) — Aerospace and space travel company Virgin Galactic announced Tuesday that it's planning to build an astronaut campus and training facility in southern New Mexico. Company officials said in a statement that it has secured land for the facility outside Truth or Consequences near the...
Conn. Social Equity Council confirms five retail pot licenses
Conn. (WTNH) — Last week, the state picked the first group of businesses that will grow recreational pot in Connecticut. On Thursday, the first sellers were selected. The state’s Social Equity Council confirmed five social equity applicants who will get retail pot licenses. Social equity applications are considered first under Connecticut law to let communities […]
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbia.com
Connecticut FMLA Revisions Under Review
Employers can expect more clarity on Connecticut’s updated FMLA law in the coming weeks, after a recent review by the legislature’s Regulation Review Committee. Although employed individuals in the state have been paying into the system since 2021, employees were unable to use the benefits of the program until Jan. 1, 2022.
NBC Connecticut
Lamont Activates CT's Extreme Weather Protocol Ahead of Forecasted Heat
Gov. Ned Lamont is activating Connecticut's extreme weather protocol starting 8 a.m. Tuesday in preparation for extreme heat expected over the next several days. The governor said he enacted the protocol to ensure the availability of cooling centers over the next several days. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a...
mommypoppins.com
Best of August: Top 25 Things To Do in Connecticut with Kids
Best of August: Top 25 Things To Do in Connecticut with Kids. Summer is not over yet! August in Connecticut is a great time to enjoy outdoor movies and concerts, summer festivals, and some of the best beach days. Read on for our top things to do in Connecticut with kids and the very best of August.
DEEP officials ask residents to tally turkeys
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s not Thanksgiving, but state officials ask you to keep an eye out for turkey! DEEP officials are encouraging Connecticut residents to take part in a unique task, by keeping a tally of all the hen turkeys, poults (young-of-the-year), and male turkeys they see from now through August 31. This would […]
Eyewitness News
Safest states during COVID-19 update: Where CT ranks
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the safest in the country in the fight against COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated list of its “Safest States During COVID-19.”. It put Connecticut as the fourth safest state. WalletHub researchers said they compared the 50 states and...
Eyewitness News
One CT county is in the CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven County was listed as the lone county in Connecticut with a high level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated map on Friday. It listed Litchfield, Fairfield, Middlesex and New London counties as being at the medium level.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Klondike retiring Choco Taco, Murphy gets involved
(WTNH) – It’s pretty amazing when you think about what gets people all riled up. Case in point? The discontinuation of the Choco Taco. After 40-plus years, the Klondike ice cream treat is headed for that giant freezer in the sky. Klondike says it’s time. That decision...
Comments / 0