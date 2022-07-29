Editorial: Housing costs out of reach for too many

The Department of Revenue Services received 238,668 applications for the child tax rebate as of midnight last night. Those applications represent 369,863 dependents. The one-time tax credit, adopted this year as part of the state budget, applies to Connecticut parents in certain income brackets who claimed at least one minor dependent child on their 2021 tax returns. The rebate applies to single parents who made $100,000 or less and married joint filers who made $200,000 or less. Parents who file as head of households and made $169,000 or less also qualify.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO