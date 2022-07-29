Bentonville man arrested for attempted murder in relation to Rogers shooting

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man was arrested on July 29 in relation to a shooting on July 13 at the 100 block of South 45th Street in Rogers.

Steven Vance Owens, Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office

Steven Vance Owens, 53, of Bentonville was arrested and is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree battery, and terroristic act.

According to an affidavit, on July 13, around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Rogers Police Department responded to the area of 4500 block of West Walnut Street in Rogers for a shooting investigation. A 22-year-old man reported he had been shot in his knee by an unknown person in the area of the parking lot.

A search of the victim’s truck showed he was inside the vehicle when he was shot, according to the affidavit. Officers searched the area and found a 9 mm shell casing in the middle of the southbound lane in the 100 block of South 45th Street.

The affidavit says video footage showed the victim driving toward two men and one of the men firing a shot toward the victim’s truck. The affidavit says it did not appear the victim was making any attempt to hit the two men with his truck.

Owens is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond.

