ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Bentonville man arrested for attempted murder in relation to Rogers shooting

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3963FZ_0gy1DQsu00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville man was arrested on July 29 in relation to a shooting on July 13 at the 100 block of South 45th Street in Rogers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8QRs_0gy1DQsu00
Steven Vance Owens, Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office

Steven Vance Owens, 53, of Bentonville was arrested and is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree battery, and terroristic act.

According to an affidavit, on July 13, around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Rogers Police Department responded to the area of 4500 block of West Walnut Street in Rogers for a shooting investigation. A 22-year-old man reported he had been shot in his knee by an unknown person in the area of the parking lot.

Rogers Police investigating early morning bar shooting

A search of the victim’s truck showed he was inside the vehicle when he was shot, according to the affidavit. Officers searched the area and found a 9 mm shell casing in the middle of the southbound lane in the 100 block of South 45th Street.

The affidavit says video footage showed the victim driving toward two men and one of the men firing a shot toward the victim’s truck. The affidavit says it did not appear the victim was making any attempt to hit the two men with his truck.

Owens is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Arkansas man sentenced to 30 years for murder of toddler

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Joshua Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and third-degree battery related to the 2018 death of a 2-year-old girl in Benton County. The 29-year-old was arrested in August 2019 and charged with capital murder for killing Sephylia Fuls, a 23-month-old toddler, also known as...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bentonville, AR
Crime & Safety
Rogers, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Rogers, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Benton County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
wwisradio.com

Man Wanted For Selling The Drugs That Caused Fatal Overdose Arrested In Arkansas

A 23-year-old Wisconsin man wanted for selling the drugs that caused a fatal overdose has been arrested in Arkansas. U-S Marshals took Lathan Foster into custody Wednesday in Benton County, Arkansas. W-K-B-T/T-V reports he is accused of selling drugs containing fentanyl that led to the death of a West Salem man in December. An autopsy of Jeremy Pittman’s body determined fentanyl toxicity was the cause of his death. Foster is still in Arkansas waiting for extradition to La Crosse County.
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fourstateshomepage.com

Man’s body found on Will Rogers Turnpike

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Quapaw Nation Chief Marshall Charlie Addington confirmed a body had been found Friday on the Will Rogers Turnpike. “State Department of Transportation workers found the body in a ditch when they were picking up trash,” Addington said. Addington said the body was found on...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bentonville Fire Department gets first live fire training facility

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville hopes to open its first training facility for its firefighters later this year. The 7,860 square foot building will be five stories. Chief Brent Boydston with the Bentonville Fire Department said the facility will have live fire capabilities, training firefighters for many situations. “We don’t do it everyday, […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy