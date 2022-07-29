Greenwich schools appoints hometown educators as interim principals at Cos Cob, Hamilton Avenue

www.registercitizen.com
Stamford hires assistant principal from Norwalk, special education administrator from Greenwich
STAMFORD — A former assistant principal at high schools in Norwalk and Hartford has been hired as an assistant principal at Cloonan Middle School. Hector Huertas, who spent six years at Norwalk High as a teacher and administrator and for the past two years has been assistant principal at Bulkeley High School in Hartford, will take over the role previously held by Alexander Hanna, who moved to Rogers International School this summer.
Greenwich schools hires program coordinator for special ed; new admin previously held post in Darien
GREENWICH — The former leader of special education in Darien is moving to the Greenwich Public Schools as the program coordinator for elementary and middle school special education, effective immediately. Theresa Fox will create and oversee programs for disabled students and report to Stacey Heiligenthaler, chief officer of special...
Fairfield U., Diocese move quickly to set up Bridgeport college
BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield University and the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese are forging ahead with establishing a new college at the latter’s former St. Ambrose Catholic School, aiming for a late 2023 launch. This week the partners successfully obtained a needed zoning change at the property, located at Mill...
Old Greenwich student sings National Anthem at her own Bucknell commencement
Lia Zavattaro, an Old Greenwich native, began her formal training as a singer in middle school and has sung as a soloist at Carnegie Hall and during Sunday services at Bucknell University’s Rooke Chapel. And Zavattaro now has had the honor of opening the commencement exercises at her own...
Norwalk BoE approves Estrella’s choices for NPS leadership
NORWALK, Conn. — A slew of administrative appointments at Norwalk Public Schools includes five principals, one of them a leader for a SoNo incubator school, and four assistant principals. In addition, Reginald Roberts has left his role as Norwalk High School principal to take a role in Central Office....
Opinion: New Haven scores must be treated as an emergency
The wartime president Harry Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk which proclaimed “The buck stops here.” He asserted that “The president, whoever he is, has to decide. He can’t pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.”
56 Bouton Street West, Stamford, Fairfield County, CT, 06907
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
Finding homes for homeless felines, Branford Compassion Club marks 25th year with special events
NORTH BRANFORD — The Branford Compassion Club is a little busy. With kitten season at its peak, the feline rescue and adoption nonprofit also is juggling a full plate of fundraising events as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. The highlights of the celebration include a gala Sept. 23 at...
Greenwich fire lieutenant wraps up a record 50-year career with GFD; ‘He’s my hero,’ says his brother
GREENWICH — Lt. Pat Gordiski worked his last day on the job in the Greenwich Fire Department on Friday — and broke a record doing so. Gordiski put in 50 years with the department, a feat that no one has reached before. First Selectman Fred Camillo compared the...
Photos: Cracking claws at the annual Milford Rotary Lobster Bake
The annual Milford Rotary Lobster Bake at Lisman Landing in Milford, Conn., was held Saturday, July 30, 2022. This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate.
Norwalk considers plan to add 8 apartments at historic Stiles Curtis House property
NORWALK — A proposal to modify the historic Stiles Curtis House in the Norwalk Green Historic District, adding eight apartments and two buildings to the property, has received its first approval in the process. The project, which was approved last week by the Norwalk Harbor Management Commission, includes preserving...
Southport horse farm plans to keep growing, honored as community staple
FAIRFIELD — Salko Farm & Stable is a place where thousands of people have learned to ride and care for horses — and its owner will be the first to tell you that it takes a lot of work to run. “I’m tied down. I’m not complaining. That’s...
SUNY New Paltz student passes away
NEW PALTZ – A 20-year-old SUNY New Paltz student has passed away, College President Darrell Wheeler announced on Thursday. Kailas Ferrari of Cornwall died on July 23. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 29. Wheeler said she joined the campus community in 2019 as a participant in a...
'It's very, very heartbreaking.' Community remembers slain Bridgeport teen as gentle and caring friend
Zion Burton, 15, was shot to death during a party at a church hall in Fairfield.
In Memory: John Chiappetta Jr., Age 34
John Chiappetta Jr., born on February 4, 1988, in Stamford, CT, passed away at the young age of 34 on July 24, 2022. He was a caring, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend to many, that was taken away from us too soon. John Jr. was the first...
Timeline for Stew Leonard’s expansion in Norwalk
NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s customers with a green thumb will soon find their favorite plants and garden essentials year-round. Stew Leonard’s expects to complete its new indoor garden center by late fall, according to Meghan Bell, director of public relations. The addition will be located on the west side of the building, and construction is already underway to permanently enclose the outdoor retail space previously reserved for its garden products.
New Exit Numbers May Drive Us Crazy
Since the 1950s — through name changes (Connecticut Turnpike to Thruway to I-95), changes in speed limits and the removal of tolls — 2 things remained constant: Exit 17 was in Saugatuck, Exit 18 in Greens Farms. For even longer — as Merritt Parkway signs changed from wood...
Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness
Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
