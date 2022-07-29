MUW Summer graduates celebrate commencement

www.wcbi.com
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
EMCC practical nursing program received pin and graduate
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A pin and a promise to take health care into the community. Students with the practical nursing program at EMCC graduated this afternoon. The pinning ceremony was held at Lyceum AUditorium on the Golden Triangle campus. For licensed practical nursing or lpns, the pinning ceremony...
Starkville community celebrated 13th annual Dancing in the Park
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in the Starkville Community busted a move in McKee Park today. It’s a part of the 13th annual Dance in the Park celebration. Kayla Gilmore, the creator of the event says she couldn’t do it without the help of the community. ”...
Two groups in Louisville host back to school drive for families
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- School is already in session for some students, and in Louisville a local organization invited families to receive free school supplies. South Louisville Baptist Church partnered with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club on Saturday for a back to school drive. The organizations filled several tables with bookbags,...
Columbus back-to-school give-a-way prepares kids
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – The countdown for Lowndes County students to return to school is fastly approaching. And a Columbus native is extending a helping hand to prepare students for the classroom. Folks gathered at the Lowndes County Boys and Girls Club for a back-to-school giveaway. Although information...
Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
Dance Like The Stars event raises thousands for the boys and girl club
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes and helped raise more than $260,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. The annual “Dance Like the Stars’ event is the largest fundraiser for the clubs in Tupelo, New Albany, Ripley and Oxford. Justice Court...
JAMONICA JOHNSON TO LEAD EMCC NURSING, HEALTH SCIENCES PROGRAMS
July 26, 2022 — Jamonica Johnson has been named director of Nursing Programs and Associate Dean of Health Sciences at East Mississippi Community College. She assumed the post June 27. Johnson, a Practical Nursing instructor at EMCC before she was promoted, has worked at the college for 16 years. Johnson will oversee the college’s Associate Degree Nursing and Practical Nursing programs. She will also serve as dean of the college’s Surgical Technology and Emergency Medical Technician programs.
Multiple bomb threats made at colleges and universities in Mississippi
MSU/ICC (WCBI) – A number of bomb threats are made at colleges and universities in Mississippi Thursday. This is the scene near Barnes & Noble Bookstore and Bost Extension Center on the Mississippi State campus Thursday. A Maroon Alert was sent out at about 12:30 this afternoon. Buildings were...
Houston FD hosts annual Fire Academy for kids
HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Kids from across Chickasaw County have spent part of their week learning about fire safety, and what it takes to be a firefighter. The Houston Fire Department hosted its annual “Fire Academy for Kids.” The three night academy lets students learn valuable information, such as what to do in case of a house fire, the importance of smoke detectors, and other safety tips.
Nurse practitioner juggles family, work and ‘Dancing Like the Stars’
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Local personalities from across North Mississippi are showing off their ballroom dancing skills as part of an annual event that helps kids across the area. For more than two months now, Megan Cherry has been coming from her job as a nurse practitioner in Pontotoc...
MSU baseball picks up VCU transfer Connor Hujsak
WATCH: VCU transfer Connor Hujsak commits to Mississippi State baseball.
Attorneys in golden triangle offer services for family law matters
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-The 14TH Chancery Court District is helping people navigate the legal system. Attorneys from across the Golden Triangle offered services for family law matters. Dozens showed up to the in-person clinic at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse to get assistance with upcoming cases. 14th Chancery Court District Judge Paula...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
Identifying red flags, inclusion both key to curbing threats
With the reality that a school shooting could happen anywhere in the United States or anytime, there is also the reality many forget: The shooter could be anyone. Spotting the warning signs and being proactive in stopping potential violence is crucial. Mississippi State University Associate Professor and Director of the...
FEMA plans to help fix damages after tornado hits Columbus School
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In February 2019 a tornado came through Columbus. It destroyed homes and buildings along 20th street North and left the former Hunt School with substantial damage. The Columbus Municipal School District is working with FEMA to find ways to pay for the repairs. Years ago...
Columbus at a loss on loitering crowds
All the man wanted was a late night, three-egg omelet from Waffle House. He was standing in the Columbus restaurant’s parking lot last Saturday, waiting on his food. “I heard two shots, and it was loud,” the witness, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, told The Dispatch. “I thought it was firecrackers, but when I turned around everybody was laying on the ground. Then it was just a cluster of shots.”
Contagious outbreak at local humane society
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society will offer only limited services on Saturday, July 30, after a contagious outbreak on Friday. A social media post Friday afternoon says the shelter closed Friday afternoon for a deep clean after identifying cases of parvo. The Shelter will open on Saturday...
HSFT Stop #34 — Hebron Christian Eagles
Hebron Christian is back on the practice field and the Eagles couldn’t be happier. The school didn’t have enough players to field a varsity team last year. Head coach David Foster doesn’t want his players to take a single moment for granted. “I tell these kids to...
August begins with isolated showers staying possible
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a fairly busy weekend, rain coverage looks to decrease somewhat to start the week. Showers look more likely starting Tuesday. MONDAY: While showers are possible across northern parts of the region in the morning, an overall less coverage of rain and storms is expected later today. Persistent clouds and departing upper-level energy should yield fewer afternoon storms, though a few still could develop. Highs should top out around 90 degrees with around 30% rain coverage.
Columbus police investigate possible homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- Police are investigating a deadly incident Friday morning in Columbus. Chief Fred Shelton says it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Shannon Avenue. According to Chief Shelton, the victim died from what appeared to be a stab wound. Officers arrived to find a car crashed on the...
