Antonio Chol commits to Rutgers Basketball, will reclassify to join team for 2022-2023 season

Former Texas A&M edge Jahzion Harris to transfer to Rutgers
It has been years in the making and it seems as though Jahzion Harris will end up in Piscataway after all. The former Texas A&M edge rusher is expected to transfer to Rutgers this fall, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Harris was a four-star prospect coming out of the Class of 2021, who the Scarlet Knights had great interest in at the time of his recruitment.
Rutgers Football OL Tunde Fatukasi no longer with program
The Knight Report has learned that offensive lineman Tunde Fatukasi is no longer a part of the Rutgers Football program and will join the Bowling Green Falcons per a source. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE Premium until KICKOFF DEAL!. Out of high school, Fatukasi was rated as...
Greg Schiano: Rutgers needs ‘millions’ in NIL money to retain top football players | Politi
Greg Schiano stood before a group of football boosters on Thursday night and tried to make the message as clear — and jarring — as possible: If Rutgers doesn’t up its game in the NIL world that has dominated college football, the Scarlet Knights are in for a world of hurt.
Citi Field development in the works?
The New York Mets made a slew of upgrades to their home for the 2022 season, but there are indications Citi Field development could be in the works–and potentially a new soccer stadium. First: various New York City media outlets are reporting that the city and MLS’s NYCFC are...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
Gannett still struggling with newsroom diversity, disclosures show
A non-white resident of North Jersey has a better chance of representing Bergen and Passaic counties in the New Jersey Legislature than getting a job at The (Bergen) Record, according to a report of the racial makeup of their news employees released last week. The Bergen Record newsroom has gone...
Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary
What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
Rapper Ice-T Teams Up With Playboy Playmate Charis B To Open New NJ Dispensary
New Jersey native and rapper Ice-T and playboy playmate, Charis B, are making money moves in the New Jersey Marijuana business, North Jersey specifically. It’s been reported that the duo has just been awarded approval for a recreational cannabis dispensary from the Jersey City board. Ice-T teamed up with one of his long-time friends and now business partner, Charis B, who is the founder of The Medicine Woman.
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
John Amos Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Real Name/Full Name John Allen Amos Jr. Father –John A. Amos, Sr. Wife/Spouse Name: Lillian Lehman (m. 1978–1979), Noel J. Mickelson (m. 1965–1975) John Amos, an American former football later transformed into an actor, is a well-beloved artist. He is remarkably esteemed for his performances as James Evans Sr. on the popular CBS Television show entitled as Good Times and Mary Tyler Moore Show. He was designated for- the “Primetime Emmy Award” and “NAACP Image Award” earlier for his performances. He is one of the unique celebrities who has been in names for four decades now and has bagged tv shows, web series, films, and whatnot. He is indeed a great artist.
North Jersey Spot Has Best Ice Cream Sandwich in the US
Yelp has shared their picks for the Top ice cream sandwich spots in the US and Canada (. It was compiled in time for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on August 2nd. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ice cream sandwich. Those were then ranked by the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the dish.
Golf Sports Lounge is Coming to Fort Lee
A new concept is coming to Fort Lee in the near future. It’s name is 9 Degree Golf Simulator – Bar & Restaurant, a place where guests can play screen golf while eating and drinking. In addition to food, there will be “creative cocktails” as part of the...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
I’m in part of NJ that’s under a water restriction — and look at my lawn
You know those perfect homes? With those perfect lawns? Owned by Mr. Suburb? The guy who has his own riding mower and tiller and owns every other piece of lawn equipment ever manufactured? The guy whose lawn looks better than the best MLB park?. I’m not that guy. When...
ICYMI: Leaders Come Together to Rectify a 20-Year Old Failed Promise to Newark Residents
A State-of-the-art Early Learning Center Now Occupies the Site of the Abandoned Project. Just recently, families, community leaders and public officials celebrated the grand opening of a state-of-the-art early learning center, providing education and care to 198 children from birth to age 5, in the Upper Clinton Hill neighborhood in Newark’s South Ward.
‘Flashy’ Brooklyn Bishop Gets Into Heated Argument With Two Of His Critics During Interview
The Brooklyn clergyman, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, who was robbed while giving a live sermon on Instagram Sunday, got into a heated exchange during a Facebook Live interview with online media personality Larry Reid and his guest, Genesis Warren. The latter both ridiculed the Bishop’s recently jewelry theft. Whitehead told both...
Plainfield native serves at Naval Aviation Schools Command
PENSACOLA, FLA — Ensign Jacqueline McNulla, a native of Plainfield, is serving the U.S. Navy at Naval Aviation Schools Command. As a student at NASC, McNulla is serving among sailors, Marines and guardsmen developing the skills needed to be combat-ready aviation professionals. NASC is located at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., and provides an educational foundation in technical training, character development and professional leadership.
Two NJ gas stations robbed within 15 minutes of each other
Two separate gas station robberies 15 minutes apart in Hanover and West Orange Thursday afternoon appear to be connected to at least two other North Jersey gas station robberies. Hanover police told RLS Breaking News the Shell station on the westbound side of Route 10 near Reynolds Avenue was held...
