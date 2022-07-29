ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling home opens its treasures to the public

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpB5X_0gy1D7Ra00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over 100 years of Friendly City history sits in a house just off National Road—and it can be yours.

Sibs Antique Store is holding an estate sale at a home belonging to the John Hazlett family on Echo Point Circle this weekend.

Their more than 4000 books were all that were on sale today.

But tomorrow and Sunday, all four floors will be open for buyers to explore.

Inside the Victorian rooms sit glassware, vinyl records, toy soldiers and decades’ worth of collectibles.

Behind the countless trinkets lie just as many memories.

There were people in this morning, the gentleman remembers, when he was a child and I believe he’s about 90 now, when he was a child sitting on the carpet in this house with his soldiers, with one of the Hazlett men with their soldiers with one other person comparing their soldiers just like kids do with their Matchbox toys today.

Debbie Lund, Sibs

They say it’s taken three months to get everything in the house priced and ready.

Come ready to explore from 9-4 Saturday and from 10-2 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Harmar Days Festival comes to an end for the year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Harmar Days Festival has come to an end. Many people attended the weekend event for different reasons. Some for food, live entertainment, the kids zone and many other reasons. One of the main reasons for Country Kettle Corn vendor, Eric Pistole, was the support...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Grecian Festival sets records

With the Wheeling Grecian Festival coming to a close, it is time to say goodbye to all of the gyros and baklava they have been making at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church over the last few days.  However, this has been a record-setting year, especially after the challenges they – like all other […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Quarters for CASA event supports Wellsburg location

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Quarters for CASA is a fundraiser that helps support children in the court system in Brooke, Hancock and Jefferson counties. And Friday night that event was held at Brooke Hills Park at the Bald Eagle Shelter in Wellsburg. People showed up to throw their quarters in the auction, fundraising event. CASA, […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

SMART Center planning interactive programs for the Italian festival

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This year at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival it’s all about partnerships. Some of those brought more local food options to the festival. Others, are bringing activities for the whole family. Sunday is traditionally family day at the festival. New this year there will be a Car Cruise […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Government
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Softite employees collect money for animal shelters

(WTRF) – Not long ago, 7News asked for the community’s help in finding a home for shelter animals in the Ohio Valley. During Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring Fur-Ever Friends Day about 15 animals found homes with new families. The event would not have been that successful without our partners at Softite Community Federal […]
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ruiz Insurance covers booming Centre Market businesses

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Centre Market is thriving—and there’s no better proof of that than the agency that just moved in on the corner of Chapline and 22nd. Ruiz Insurance held its grand opening this week to protect the businesses and the homes of the central Wheeling area. It’s the third Erie agency in the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Vagabond Kitchen brings Appalachian comfort to Kentucky

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Running a restaurant is much more than seasoning dishes and chopping vegetables. It’s a constant, all-day rush that doesn’t leave time for much else. Vagabond Kitchen owner Matt Welsch says he was in the middle of that culinary grind when a fellow West Virginia chef reached out to him about Kentucky’s […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sibs Antique Store#Victorian#Matchbox#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Veterans Appreciation Ceremony provides “common ground” at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF): Community – That’s what West Virginia State Senator, Ryan Weld, says ties the veterans who faced common hardship fighting for our country to the Italian-Americans who faced common hardship coming to America.  “It’s the same for veterans. The Veterans worked together as a community because they had those common experiences, faced those […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Applications being accepted for Bridgeport deer hunt

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Officials are now processing applications for the 2022 Urban Deer Hunt in Bridgeport. Hunters that have participated in the last five years can pick up an application at the police department and will not be required to attend Urban Deer Hunt meetings. Potential hunters are required...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTOV 9

82-year-old Masonic Lodge time capsule unearthed in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — After 82 years, a sealed time capsule has been discovered and opened in Brooke County. It’s loaded with historical artifacts and documents that the Brooke County Historical Center will be acquiring from the Wellsburg Masonic Lodge. “It’s a part of history,” said Bobbie Elliott,...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

New equipment gets blood pumping at Wetzel County Hospital

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The rollout of health-related renovations continues at WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital. Not only did their new sleep lab cut the ribbon this week, but the cardiopulmonary clinic is measuring those heart rates once again. Patients recovering from cardiac events will be greeted with a new monitoring system called Scottcare […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Time capsule unearths life in 1940s Brooke County

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Eighty years’ worth of development and generational change were laid out on a table in Wellsburg Friday. A time capsule from 1940 was discovered under the steps of city hall during a renovation. Inside a severely water damaged box held newspapers, pamphlets and letters from a time when the Great Depression […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Dunk a local celebrity for charity

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is in full swing down at Heritage Port for its 39th year. It’s one of the biggest parties of the summer, and features great family fun, iconic Italian traditions, incredible food and entertainment. Along with all of the festival staples, there are […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

50K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy