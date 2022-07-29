Kingwood splits ARPA funds between water and sewer

www.wvnews.com
Local briefs
CARPENDALE, W.Va. (WV News) — The August meeting of the Carpendale mayor and council has been cancelled. KEYSER — A representative from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will be in Keyser this month to meet with residents to discuss any consumer-related issues.
Kiwanis of Clarksburg presents 24 backpacks to Clarksburg, West Virginia, library for upcoming event
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday morning, members of Kiwanis of Clarksburg went to the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to present Eric Lynn Perry (children’s librarian) with 24 backpacks for the upcoming Back to School Bash. The library will give away free backpacks and school supplies for the...
WVU 2022 class of Ruby Fellows chosen for graduate research funding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Driven by a shared passion for scientific discovery, four promising researchers pursuing doctoral degrees at West Virginia University are receiving funding from the Ruby Scholars Graduate Fellows Program to support their studies. This year’s Ruby Fellows are Cameron Wilson, Ashley Martsen, Courtney Glenn and Quinn Hopen....
Pennsylvania man faces fleeing, gun charges after alleged pursuit on U.S. 50 that ends at Clarksburg, West Virginia's FBI CJIS security gate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit from U.S. 50 in Clarksburg to near the FBI CJIS security gate is facing four felony charges in Harrison County Magistrate Court. Harrison Deputy Tyler Gordon charged Doryian Dewayne Williams with fleeing with reckless...
Ridgeley police badge.jpg
RIDGELEY, W.Va. (WV News) – As Ridgeley continues its search for additional police officers,…
'Show-Me' WVU can beat Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Missouri is known as the Show-Me State but West Virginia is home to the Show-Me football program in college football. On Monday, Neal Brown gathers his fourth football team around him to begin official practices for a season that begins one month to the day before playing what certainly is the most important game of his career.
