Hilary Duff Spins ‘Early Pics’ Couples Challenge, Posts Photo of Husband Matthew Koma With Ex Carly Rae Jepsen

By Rania Aniftos
 2 days ago

Hilary Duff took part in the viral “Early Pics” challenge on Instagram this week, and her take on the trend was “so yesterday.”

In the challenge, participating couples share early photos from their relationship, and the How I Met Your Father star took it a step further by jokingly posting a picture of her husband Matthew Koma and his ex-girlfriend Carly Rae Jepsen at the 2013 Grammys.

She followed up with an actual throwback photo of herself and the music producer. “Juuuust kidding… Here we are as bbs,” she wrote. See her Instagram Stories before they disappear here.

Don’t worry, though, Koma got to throw his own playful punch as well. He shared a picture of Duff with her ex-boyfriend Frankie Muniz. The Agent Cody Banks costars dated from 2002 to 2004.

Duff and Koma were married in December 2019 in Los Angeles. The couple welcomed their first child , daughter Banks, in October 2018 and their second daughter, Mae, in March 2021. The “Come Clean” singer is also the mother to her 8-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Following Mae’s at-home birth, the singer/actress posted a carousel of images on Instagram, featuring her Younger co-star and doula Molly Bernard and Koma supporting her every step of the way.

“Feeling ready to share some photos of Mae Mae’s birth day!!! For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system. The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power,” she began the lengthy caption.

Duff thanked Koma for being “the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls” and Bernard, “who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet. She quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before.”

