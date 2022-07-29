ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania man faces fleeing, gun charges after alleged pursuit on U.S. 50 that ends at Clarksburg, West Virginia's FBI CJIS security gate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit from U.S. 50 in Clarksburg to near the FBI CJIS security gate is facing four felony charges in Harrison County Magistrate Court. Harrison Deputy Tyler Gordon charged Doryian Dewayne Williams with fleeing with reckless...
'Show-Me' WVU can beat Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Missouri is known as the Show-Me State but West Virginia is home to the Show-Me football program in college football. On Monday, Neal Brown gathers his fourth football team around him to begin official practices for a season that begins one month to the day before playing what certainly is the most important game of his career.
WVU 2022 class of Ruby Fellows chosen for graduate research funding

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Driven by a shared passion for scientific discovery, four promising researchers pursuing doctoral degrees at West Virginia University are receiving funding from the Ruby Scholars Graduate Fellows Program to support their studies. This year’s Ruby Fellows are Cameron Wilson, Ashley Martsen, Courtney Glenn and Quinn Hopen....
Fairmont State University holds opening ceremonies for fall 2022 semester

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In preparations for the fall 2022 semester, Fairmont State University faculty and staff gathered in the school's Falcon Center on Monday morning for the university's opening ceremonies, led by Interim President Dr. Dianna Phillips. Over breakfast, Phillips welcomed everyone back to campus as they...
