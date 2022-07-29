Geraldo Perdomo starting at shortstop for Arizona on Friday

www.numberfire.com
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
Atlanta's Travis d'Arnaud receives Saturday off
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. d'Arnaud will sit on the bench after William Contreras was announced as Atlanta's starting catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 206 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.8% barrel rate and a...
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bradley is being replaced in right field by Jaylin Davis versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 286 plate appearances this season, Bradley has a .206 batting average with a .564 OPS, 3...
Diamondbacks try to avoid series sweep against the Braves
Arizona Diamondbacks (45-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-41, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (10-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -241, Diamondbacks +197; over/under is 8 runs.
Dodgers' Jake Lamb sitting on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Jake Lamb is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb will take a break after Will Smith was picked as Los Angeles' designated hitter and Austin Barnes was started at catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 37 batted balls this season, Lamb...
Michael A. Taylor in Royals' lineup on Saturday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Taylor for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Reese McGuire catching for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. McGuire will start at catching position after Seby Zavala was rested versus right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Kyle Schwarber versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 90 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .244 batting average with a .789 OPS, 5 home runs,...
C.J. Cron sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cron will move to the bench on Sunday with Connor Joe starting at first base. Joe will bat seventh versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Joe for...
Gavin Sheets starting in right field for White Sox on Friday night
Chicago White Sox first baseman / outfielder Gavin Sheets is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Sheets will take over right field after Andrew Vaughn was rested in Chicago. numberFire's models project Sheets to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
Nick Gordon not in lineup Friday night for Minnesota
Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Gordon is being replaced in center field by Byron Buxton versus Padres starter Blake Snell. In 224 plate appearances this season, Gordon has a .255 batting average with a .691 OPS, 4 home...
Brian Serven catching for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Serven will catch for right-hander German Marquez on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Elias Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 7.8 FanDuel...
Rockies' Connor Joe batting seventh on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Joe will start at first base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. C.J. Cron moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Joe for 9.3 FanDuel points...
Charlie Culberson starting for Texas Sunday afternoon
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Culberson is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models project Culberson for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.3...
Ryan McMahon batting sixth for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McMahon will start at third base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 9.5 FanDuel points...
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
