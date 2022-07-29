Big E Is All For WWE Trios Belts, Wants To See More Three-Man Teams In WWE

www.fightful.com
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match
Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
Bayley returned at WWE SummerSlam alongside Io Shirai, Dakota Kai and fans were loving it
Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai all returned at WWE SummerSlam 2022, and fans lost their minds. SummerSlam 2022 was a historic one, as this was the first premium live event without Vince McMahon not in charge of the creative direction of the programming. Now, Triple H is the head of creative, and he had the chance to make a statement in WWE’s biggest event of the summer. And he wasted no time in doing so.
Ronda Rousey Snaps, Puts Referee In An Armbar After Losing To Liv Morgan At WWE SummerSlam 2022
Ronda Rousey doesn't give a damn about her reputation. Leading up to SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey was a heavy favorite to retain over Liv Morgan, who would become SmackDown Women's Champion by cashing in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey a month ago. However, Liv Morgan was able to retain her title, at a cost.
Brock Lesnar SummerSlam: Is superstar gone from WWE after PPV?
Brock Lesnar is facing Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. But will this be the last time he appears for the company?. WWE SummerSlam 2022 was in a bit of a bind after Roman Reigns’ reported opponent for the event,...
The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, And More Appear At Ric Flair's Last Match
The stars were out inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for Ric Flair's final match. Not only did several top names including Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, and more send in videos for Ric Flair's Last Match, several top wrestling stars appeared as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match card.
MMAmania.com
WWE SummerSlam highlights: Brock Lesnar lifts ring with tractor, loses to Roman Reigns in main event
There was some question as to what the future holds for Brock Lesnar following the retirement of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, but the “Beast Incarnate” still showed up to WWE’s SummerSlam last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on NBC’s Peacock TV from inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Lesnar met WWE Universal Champion and familiar foe, Roman Reigns, in the main event.
Tractors and carnage: WWE fans couldn’t get enough of Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns at SummerSlam
At WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a chaotic Last Man Standing match that included the use of a tractor. WWE SummerSlam has been an eventful show, to say the least. Every show has to go out on a high note,...
The 6 Biggest Takeaways From WWE SummerSlam Including Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey And The Miz
SummerSlam is officially over, and a few massive storylines changed.
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory to Retain US Title
Bobby Lashley is still your WWE United States Champion. The All-Mighty defeated Theory at WWE SummerSlam to retain his title, tapping Mr. Money in the Bank out with the Hurt Lock. Theory got the advantage early by striking Lashley with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lashley would regain control shortly after. The two went back and forth in what would be the shortest match of the night this far.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns retains WWE Universal title at SummerSlam
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion coming out of SummerSlam. Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam on Saturday night, defeating Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. After Lesnar refused to stay down no matter what Reigns hit him with, Reigns gave Lesnar the second of two straight belt shots and buried him under a pile of table pieces, chairs, and the steel steps to get the win.
Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jim Ross, And More Send Videos For Ric Flair's Last Match
WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more. on July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
411mania.com
WWE Announces SummerSlam 2022 Programming Lineup
– WWE.com announced this full programming lineup ahead of today’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event, including a preview edition of The Bump, the SummerSlam Kickoff, and more:. WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for SummerSlam Saturday. Get set for SummerSlam with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE...
Summerslam Thoughts, Triple H, Vince McMahon, Trios Titles | Grapsody 7/31/22
A special Sunday edition of Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk Summerslam and MORE!. Head to Starrcast.com for more information on Starrcast tickets, meet and greets, and Last Match tickets. For those of you who won’t be in Nashville, head to RicFlairsLastMatch.com to pre order the event and watch the incredible docuseries Ric Flair: The Last Match, with new episodes every Monday at 6:05pm.
WWE SmackDown Results (7/29/2022): Irish Donnybrook Match, New Day vs. Viking Raiders + More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 7/29/2022 edition of SmackDown, live on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Irish Donnybrook Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus. - Shotzi...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/1/22) SummerSlam Fallout
Fallout from Saturday’s major event will be featured in tonight’s live broadcast of the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The WWE Hall of Famer Edge is most likely to make his RAW comeback after returning at SummerSlam to take out The Judgment Day. WWE has not yet announced any matches or segments for tonight’s show.
Nick Gage Threatens To Invade 'Ric Flair's Last Match' Event During The People vs. GCW
Nick Gage says that he's going to invade Ric Flair's Last Match because Game Challenger Wrestling got left off the card. The People vs. GCW event was held in Nashville as part of Starrcast weekend. On Friday night, two days before Flair's return to the ring, former GCW Champion Nick Gage came out and hyped up the crowd at the Nashville Fairgrounds. He brought up the event surrounding Flair's special match and noted that several promotions, including IMPACT, MLW, and AAA, were represented on the card. Gage pointed out that GCW was not included in the lineup whatsoever, and he proceeded to target Conrad Thompson, the promoter of the show, with his message.
Damian Priest On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative: 'He's A Wizard'
Move over Chris Jericho, Damian Priest says Triple H is a wizard at professional wrestling. Triple H worked very closely with Damian Priest during his initial rise on the NXT roster. Priest is now on the Monday Night Raw roster and Triple H has recently taken over as the head of creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Finn Balor Was 'Deeply Hurt' He Was Left Off Both Nights Of WrestleMania
Finn Balor was the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, has headlined premium live events, and has been a featured performer in WWE and NXT since joining the company in 2014. Despite being a staple on television, Balor hasn't competed in front of a live crowd at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 34. The fact that WrestleMania has been two nights in front of a live audience the past two years has only made the hurt worse for Balor.
Vince McMahon Said Shane McMahon Would Never Get Another Pop As Long As He Ran WWE
Shane McMahon has been out of favor with WWE since a chaotic Royal Rumble that left a lot of WWE Superstars generally unhappy completely separate of his involvement. As reported back in February, Shane McMahon was removed from his involvement in WWE after he attempted to make too many changes to the WWE Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar, among others, took issue with the adjustments, and reports of Shane being "unprofessional" emerged. Beyond that, general chaos and confusion about Shane McMahon's number and entrance ensued, resulting in him actually going out when Randy Orton was slated to enter.
411mania.com
Various News: Sheamus Reunites With Claudio Castagnoli, WWE Now’s Full Summerslam Preview, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed he reunited with Claudio Castagnoli, his former tag team partner in The Bar. Claudio had his ROH World title with him. He wrote: “He didn’t just set the bar, he is… @ClaudioCSRO”. – WWE has posted the following highlights...
Fightful
