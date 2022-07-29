ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public transportation encouraged as Lollapalooza continues

WGN News

Lollapalooza Music Festival a headache for some, a blessing to others

CHICAGO — Some commuters may be frustrated with the extra traffic that Lollapalooza brings with it every year, but businesses around Chicago are thankful for the economic boon the festival provides. There are estimated to be more than 100,000 people attending Lollapalooza each day to see up to 170 music acts perform across nine different […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Could Chicago ever get more than a foot of rain?

The St. Louis area was just hit by more than a foot of rain. Could Chicago ever get that much?. Absolutely and it’s already happened. More rain than fell in St. Louis, hit the Chicago area on July 17-18,1996 affecting the entire region. Waves of thunderstorms repeatedly developed along a corridor from near Rockford to just north of Kankakee, bringing incredible amounts of precipitation, along with major flooding. Aurora was at the epicenter of the heaviest precipitation, logging 16.91 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, an Illinois record. Much of the metro area received more than 8 inches of rain. Brandon Dam near Joliet measured 13.60 inches, while nearly 11 inches fell on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Eight people died in the flood, and damage totaled more than a half-billion dollars.
CHICAGO, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

Randolph Street Market Festival Returns

Here we are, the end of July, and with perfect weather, Jane and I went down to visit the Randolph Street Market Festival in the West loop. Known as “Chicago’s beloved vintage treasure hunt”, after being absent during the pandemic, they are back. Touted as a “mecca of cool” this European flea market will allow you to search through the different venders for antiques, artwork, jewelry, clothing ( vintage and new), and enjoy food, live entertainment and even some fun cocktails.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

What’s up with the massive field of Divvy bikes sitting in a West Town vacant lot?

Recently, a Streetsblog reader, who said they previously worked for the Divvy bike-share system as a seasonal employee, emailed us about “the absurd amount of 1st [black] and 2nd generation [gray] Divvy ebikes sitting in a vacant lot” across the alley from the bike-share system’s service warehouse on Hubbard Street in West Town. “I assume they’re waiting for parts or there’s a backlog of repairs and/or a shortage of staff.”
CHICAGO, IL
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago

At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
NEW GLARUS, WI
fox32chicago.com

Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza

CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston Pour adds a caffeine kick to Main-Dempster Mile

The Main-Dempster Mile’s diverse selection of culinary delights got a little richer this year with the opening of Evanston Pour, 528 Dempster St., in late February. One part local coffee hub, one part European wine bar, Evanston Pour has the welcoming atmosphere of a neighborhood Cheers. An enthusiastic crowd...
EVANSTON, IL
Eater

What to Eat at Salt Shed, Chicago’s Newest Concert Venue

The Salt Shed, the new music venue near Goose Island, in the shell of the former Morton Salt Factory, debuts next week. On Tuesday, August 2, percussionist Makaya McCraven and Sone of Kemet (a British jazz ensemble) will break the seal on the venue run by 16 on Center, the group that runs restaurants like Dusek’s, Pizza Friendly Pizza, and Revival Food Hall.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

What's happening at the Brookfield Zoo this summer? Free days for kids and a baby tapir

On August 1, 2, and 3, children ages 11 and under can get free admission to the zoo. Brookfield Zoo's Hamill Family Wild EncountersImage by Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo. (CHICAGO) Summer is winding down, and school will start soon, but there still is time to fit in some fun summer activities. The Brookfield Zoo has a lot happening for families this summer, including three free days in August.
BROOKFIELD, IL
vfpress.news

New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side

A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
OAK PARK, IL
On Milwaukee

6 awesome images from day one of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park on Thursday, boasting performances from names like Metallica, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, J. Cole, Lil Baby and many more through the four-day weekend. With another great lineup of some of the biggest established and emerging names across all genres, live...
MILWAUKEE, WI
