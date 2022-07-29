Anthony Pettis admits complacency led to submission loss to Stevie Ray: “I don’t think it will happen again”

Conor McGregor is blown away by the similarities between the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rivalry and his own with Nate Diaz. McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion like Nunes, couldn’t help but marvel at the result of Saturday night’s UFC 277 main event after Nunes defeated Peña in a dominant unanimous decision to not only avenge her loss last December, but also to re-claim her status as a two-division champ.

UFC ・ 21 HOURS AGO