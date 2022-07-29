New 3-year Pottstown teacher contract raises pay 5.4% each year

www.pottsmerc.com
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Is that "British Baseball"? Nope - Cricket is in the USASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Tourist in Lancaster? 3 Must-See Places in the CountyMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Town hall topics in Chester County: Rising inflation, recovery from historic floods
EASTTOWN — Inflation is rising. During this last year, the energy index rose 41.6 percent, the U.S. Department of Labor reported in June. The gasoline index increased 59.9 percent during this same span, the largest 12-month increase in that index since March 1980. Also in June, the U.S. inflation...
PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice
HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
In-person services available for Unemployment Compensation claimants
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants can now schedule appointments for in-person services at PA CareerLink locations throughout the commonwealth. In total, 58 PA CareerLink centers are accepting appointments to assist claimants with their cases, including the CareerLink Centers in Berks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. “The Unemployment...
Pennsylvania has more teachers, fewer students, and there's still a teacher shortage; here's how
(The Center Square) - Teachers unions, public school officials and the Pennsylvania's Department of Education say the state has a teacher shortage. Data analyzed by The Center Square, however, shows there has been an increase in the number of teachers against a dropping enrollment. Still, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Education explained how shortages do remain.
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
Western Chester County emergency responders ‘fear’ loss of advanced life support services with loss of Medic 93
PARKESBURG — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health’s recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. “This is a crisis,” Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
Check Out Where Bucks County Ranks in Purchasing Power in Pennsylvania
Bucks County has ranked near the top in purchasing power in the state of Pennsylvania. An article from SmartAsset recently published their eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find the places where the average living expenses are most favorable, SmartAsset looked at the cost...
Pottstown, Norristown big winners in Montco’s COVID relief plan
NORRISTOWN — More than one-quarter of all Montgomery County’s $151.4 million in federal COVID recovery funds will be spent in just two of the county’s 68 municipalities — boroughs which together represent just 7 percent of the county population, according to the draft plan released last week.
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Last week, a group of faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial, where they renounced Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano’s for his campaign’s use of an online haven for hate speech. It was part of a steadily rising wave of condemnation...
Zuber Realty delivers busload of donations for Berks veterans in need
Zuber Realty delivered a busload of donations for veterans in need thanks to a monthlong food drive. Throughout June, Richard A. Zuber Realty called on the community to fill the Zuber bus with nonperishable food and toiletry items for Veterans Making a Difference, a Berks County-based nonprofit organization that helps veterans in need, Zuber Realty said in a press release.
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PA Senate Republicans: The Recession Is Proof We Can’t Afford a Democrat Majority
HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee (PA SRCC) released the following statement on Thursday’s news:. “[Confirmation} that our economy is in a recession is further proof we can’t afford a Democrat majority in the Pennsylvania Senate,” PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh stated.
Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working
A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 in Washington is being fired for refusing to return to work.
Construction Begins Thursday on Intersection Safety Project in Penndel Borough, Bucks County
PENNDEL, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will begin on Thursday, August 4, on a project to enhance safety and improve travel through the Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Hulmeville Avenue Intersection in Penndel Borough, Bucks County. Under this project, PennDOT states that...
Work Underway on I-95 in Delaware County; Drivers Should Use Alternative Routes if Possible
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Route 352/Route 320 (Exit 6) and Philadelphia International Airport (Exit 12) interchanges for milling, patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Abortion issues could cause Lehigh County to part ways with Wells Fargo
Lehigh County officials are considering divesting from Wells Fargo and Co. due to the bank’s donations to politicians who oppose abortion rights. Lehigh County’s Board of Commissioners recently voted 6-3 on the motion to look into how and if the county can change where it keeps its money.
Road Construction Update in Bucks County, Motorists Urged to Plan Ahead
BENSALEM TWP, PA — Lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound U.S.1 in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, on Sunday, July 31, through Friday, August 5, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for paving operations between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ANR DEVELOPMENT APARTMENTS: 34-42 S. Sixth St., Easton. Despite some neighbors who say a proposed development is out of character with their "Dutchtown" neighborhood, Easton City...
SMALL TALK: Socialist candidates knock doors in West Chester
I get a ton of emails from folks pitching stories. One particular email struck a chord. A couple of members of the Socialist Workers Party were campaigning in the area and they wondered if I wanted to chat. The word socialist has been thrown around a lot recently, especially when...
Little girl, large impact: Eight-year-old fundraises for Family Service shelter
Many eight-year-olds enjoy technology. In fact, some parents might argue that they enjoy it too much. Teddy Tendler, of Yardley, is no exception. She has many interests and hobbies, which are similar to her peers. She enjoys gaming, playing outside and of course, fundraising for technological equipment, and donating it to her local homeless shelter. While running a social media campaign that brought Family Service Homeless Shelter residents six laptops, six sets of headphones, a printer, paper and ink, sounds like a tremendous undertaking for a young child, anybody who meets Teddy understands the reason for her success within the first minute.
