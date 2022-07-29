ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Attacks, finance issues color GOP US House race in Nashville

By JONATHAN MATTISE
SFGate
 2 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception

AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman's human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act...
MCGREGOR, MN
SFGate

Higher performance standards coming to Maine utilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine utility regulators are going to require higher performance standards for the state's electricity utilities. There are two investor-owned electric utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant Power, in the state. The Maine Public Utilities Commission adopted amendments to its service standards on Friday. The utility...
MAINE STATE
SFGate

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Nashville, TN
Elections
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
SFGate

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park expands to Pohue Bay, sparking fears of overtourism

To find the most beautiful beach on the south side of Hawaii Island, look somewhere between a rock and a hard place. That’s the perspective of many longtime residents in the rural district of Kau (pronounced kah-OOH), where 16,451 rugged acres officially became part of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on July 12. Although Pohue Bay’s sandy beach, historic sites, petroglyphs, sea turtle nesting grounds and other natural and cultural resources are now protected from the threat of development, those who have traditionally used the remote area nevertheless worry that conservation could mean losing access, sharing it with hordes of visitors or both. Read more.    
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Ellison
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS. AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN KERN AND SOUTHEASTERN TULARE COUNTIES... At 352 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy. rain across the warned area. Between 1 and...
KERN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northeastern. Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy