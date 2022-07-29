VIDEO: Clips from FSU's third preseason practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M Athletics partakes in their 2022 student-athlete spring commencement celebration to celebrate 17 student-athletes graduating this semester. "Graduation is one of the most exciting times in an individual's life, and we're happy to celebrate another group of our student-athletes this summer," said Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith. "The young men and ladies have done well in the classroom, so I know their parents, family, friends, coaches, teammates, and the FAMU community are excited about these students who have reached their destination called graduation. We as a department want to celebrate, encourage, and support them wherever their next opportunities are."

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO