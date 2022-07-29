ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Clips from FSU's third preseason practice

 2 days ago
247sports.com

247Sports

Welcome to August 1st: A look at how FSU is sending out official offers to 2023 class

August 1st marks the first day that colleges are able to officially extend an offer to prospects. That used to mean that the offer was extended in written form, and while that still may be true, the formal offer from Florida State to 2023 prospects includes a personalized audio and visual touch. An example is below for Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic three-star cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
theosceola.com

Coming Monday: Exciting news about the Osceola’s future

The Osceola is excited to begin its next chapter on Monday, Aug. 1. We’ll officially announce the news at 12:01 a.m. But as part of our agreement we will be able to bring our subscribers and FSU fans more coverage — stories, videos and podcasts — of the Seminoles through our additional hires. We’ll also bring you video analysis from football analysts like Mark Salva, who has contributed his thoughts to podcasts and videos since May 2019, as well as Charlie Ward, Kez McCorvey, Kirk Carruthers and Leroy Smith.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Making moves at FSU

Florida State University President Richard McCullough, who is coming up on his first anniversary after being selected to follow former FSU President John Thrasher, continues to build out his leadership team. McCullough’s latest hire is Marla Vickers as FSU’s next vice president for university advancement and president of the FSU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Florida A&M Athletics Celebrates 17 Summer Graduates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M Athletics partakes in their 2022 student-athlete spring commencement celebration to celebrate 17 student-athletes graduating this semester. "Graduation is one of the most exciting times in an individual's life, and we're happy to celebrate another group of our student-athletes this summer," said Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith. "The young men and ladies have done well in the classroom, so I know their parents, family, friends, coaches, teammates, and the FAMU community are excited about these students who have reached their destination called graduation. We as a department want to celebrate, encourage, and support them wherever their next opportunities are."
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Eagles are eager for year two under Dondrial Pinkins

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Camilla, the Eagles from Mitchell County are busy prepping for year two under head coach Dondrial Pinkins. After a successful 6-4 season back in 2021 which saw a trip to the postseason, the Eagles are hungry for more. According to Coach Pinkins, his guys...
CAMILLA, GA
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee Home Price Increases Slower Than Other Florida Cities

There have been a lot of questions about home affordability in Tallahassee. Recent real estate activity in the single-family market has been characterized by high demand resulting in significant prices increases and bidding wars over some listings. Over the last two years the median sales price of a single-family home...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
QSR magazine

Ellianos Coffee to Soon Enter Tallahassee

Florida’s capital city will soon welcome its first Ellianos Coffee drive-thru. The premium specialty coffee shop is set to open within the coming weeks and is located at 2914 Kerry Forest Parkway in Tallahassee, Florida. A vibrant college town, dotted with luscious parks and gardens, is now home to the southeast region's dominant coffee brand.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

City Commission Candidate Shelby Green: “They’re Not Doing Their Job”

Tallahassee City Commission candidate for Seat 5, Shelby Green, talked with Steve Stewart on Real Talk 93.3 on July 7 to discuss her campaign and important issues Tallahassee is currently facing. Green graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from Florida State University in 2020. She is currently working with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

Self-Belief, Hard Work, Mentorships Help FAMU Student Earn Doctorate in Physics By Age 25

As a young girl growing up in Ondo State, Nigeria, Damilola E. Ologunagba dreamed of studying in America. She also wanted to earn her doctorate in physics by age 25. On Friday evening, Ologunagba will be one of more than a dozen graduate students receiving Doctor of Philosophy degrees during the Florida A&M University Summer Commencement Ceremony that begins 6 p.m. at the Lawson Multipurpose Center. More than 440 graduating students are expected to receive degrees.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday afternoon. According to TFD, the fire occurred at the 1900 block of Chimney Swift Hollow around 3:45 p.m. Upon TFD’s arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of a single-story house.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
