ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 2 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

A Preview Of Global Industrial's Earnings

Global Industrial GIC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Global Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60. Global Industrial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat

P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Honeywell Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost As Aerospace Impresses

Honeywell International (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, thanks in part to impressive gain in the industrial group's commercial aerospace division. Honeywell said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.10 per...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Clearwater#Nicholas Financial Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022

• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should Income Investors Buy This Unstoppable Dividend King?

PepsiCo's net revenue and earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations. The company's dividend should keep growing at a robust rate. The stock's current valuation looks reasonably attractive for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: JELD-WEN Holding Q2 Earnings

JELD-WEN Holding JELD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JELD-WEN Holding missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Autoblog

Harley-Davidson profit report tops estimates despite production woes

Harley-Davidson shares rose the most in five months after second-quarter profit and revenue beat estimates, a sign that Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz’s turnaround plan is helping the motorcycle maker overcome supply-chain headaches and a temporary production shutdown. The Milwaukee-based company posted earnings of $1.46 a share, well over...
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Insights

Builders FirstSource BLDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Builders FirstSource reported an EPS of $6.26. Revenue was up $1.35 billion from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth

Colgate-Palmolive posted a record 9% organic growth, the highest in over ten years, on the back of higher pricing and robust performance across all segments. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust performance across all segments. Furthermore, the company posted a record 9% organic growth and increased its FY2022 outlook for organic sales growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Affiliated Managers Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 1.51%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.97. Revenue was up $17.80 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings

Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Upwork Shares Drop 18% Despite Strong Q2 Performance

Despite a Q2 beat and upped guidance; Upwork shares are tanking. Softening metrics continue to ail the stock while LinkedIn, the new entrant in the space, remains formidable. Shares of work marketplace Upwork Inc. (UPWK) sank nearly 18% yesterday despite a robust second quarter showing as weakening metrics weighed on investor sentiment.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy