Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO