Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

1 Top Dividend Stock
Whirlpool reported mixed second-quarter results yesterday. Can the stock keep up its handsome dividend yield?
A Preview Of Global Industrial's Earnings
Global Industrial GIC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Global Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60. Global Industrial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat
P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
Honeywell Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost As Aerospace Impresses
Honeywell International (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, thanks in part to impressive gain in the industrial group's commercial aerospace division. Honeywell said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.10 per...
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks
Billionaires are taking advantage of the weakness in Pfizer and Viatris this year.
San Francisco genetic tech company Invitae will lay off 1,000 employees, including over 700 local employees
The "realignment" was announced weeks ago, with scant details of the upcoming layoffs.
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Should Income Investors Buy This Unstoppable Dividend King?
PepsiCo's net revenue and earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations. The company's dividend should keep growing at a robust rate. The stock's current valuation looks reasonably attractive for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Recap: JELD-WEN Holding Q2 Earnings
JELD-WEN Holding JELD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JELD-WEN Holding missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same...
Harley-Davidson profit report tops estimates despite production woes
Harley-Davidson shares rose the most in five months after second-quarter profit and revenue beat estimates, a sign that Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz’s turnaround plan is helping the motorcycle maker overcome supply-chain headaches and a temporary production shutdown. The Milwaukee-based company posted earnings of $1.46 a share, well over...
SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Insights
Builders FirstSource BLDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Builders FirstSource reported an EPS of $6.26. Revenue was up $1.35 billion from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
Colgate-Palmolive posted a record 9% organic growth, the highest in over ten years, on the back of higher pricing and robust performance across all segments. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust performance across all segments. Furthermore, the company posted a record 9% organic growth and increased its FY2022 outlook for organic sales growth.
Tide maker P&G misses earnings, forecasts lower growth as consumers 'scrimp'
July 29 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)delivered quarterly earnings that missed estimates on Friday and forecast lower sales growth, citing surging transportation and commodity costs, consumer cutbacks and retailer reluctance to hike prices.
Affiliated Managers Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 1.51%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.97. Revenue was up $17.80 million from...
Mastercard Stock Edges Higher As Spending Surge Drives Q2 Earnings Beat
Mastercard Inc. (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, following similar strength from card rival Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Report, as consumer and travel spending continued to power higher despite ongoing concerns over the health of the domestic economy. Mastercard said diluted earnings...
Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings
Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
Upwork Shares Drop 18% Despite Strong Q2 Performance
Despite a Q2 beat and upped guidance; Upwork shares are tanking. Softening metrics continue to ail the stock while LinkedIn, the new entrant in the space, remains formidable. Shares of work marketplace Upwork Inc. (UPWK) sank nearly 18% yesterday despite a robust second quarter showing as weakening metrics weighed on investor sentiment.
