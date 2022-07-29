ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Zoom Stock Was Doomed Today

By Eric Volkman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Bellwether teleconferencing stock Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) was a stinker of a stock on Friday, sagging more than 2% in price against the 1.4% rise of the S&P 500 index. But that's what happens when your service goes dark for thousands of users.

So what

According to numerous media reports, Zoom's audio-streaming platform suffered a spate of outages on Thursday. Reuters cited statistics compiled by tracking site Downdetector.com indicating that nearly 10,000 such incidents occurred that day. The article also stated that Zoom posted on its status dashboard that its Zoom Phone telephony feature was experiencing degraded operability.

Zoom hasn't yet commented in more detail about the incident.

As of late afternoon Friday, the specialty tech company's status page indicated "all systems operational," including Zoom Phone for all listed regions. Similarly operational, according to that page, was the company's foundational Zoom Meetings service.

Although all seems to be back to normal, the investor reaction to the outages is understandable. Zoom is 100% reliant on the smooth functioning of all its digital offerings, and blackouts in even one can seriously disrupt users and perhaps even lead to migration to rival online video conferencing/phone service providers.

Now what

That said, a relatively brief outage in one of Zoom's numerous services shouldn't ultimately be a make-or-break issue for investors. Online services and sites go dark at times.

Zoom certainly has challenges as a company and shareholders should be concerned about these, but no one needs to fret much about Thursday's momentary spell of darkness.

Find out why Zoom Video Communications is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Zoom Video Communications is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Stock#Zoom Video Communications#Tech Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bellwether#Reuters#Downdetector Com#Zoom Meetings
The Motley Fool

Shiba Inu's Only Path to $1 Has Narrowed in July

The token's burn rate appears to have slowed in July, which does not bode well for future price gains. At the current pace of token burning, it would take more than 11,124 years for supply reductions to lift Shiba Inu's token price $1. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August

American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buying Bitcoin? Suze Orman Has This Advice

Don't move forward without hearing what she has to say. Many investors have made money with Bitcoin. You may decide to put some money into it, but you'll want to proceed with caution. The Ascent's best crypto apps for 2022 (Bonuses, $0 commissions, and more) It's been a rough go...
MARKETS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
100K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy