ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Jackie Robinson Museum is inspiring the next generation of social justice activists

By Randi Richardson
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

'After Jackie' reveals different side of Robinson, inspires activism

NEW YORK -- On the corner of Varick and Grand Streets in Lower Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood now resides what will surely be New York City’s newest cultural institution. On Tuesday morning, the ribbon was cut on the Jackie Robinson Museum, a 19,000-square-foot space dedicated to educating, inspiring and challenging visitors with the story of the man who broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947 and fought for civil rights until his untimely passing in 1972.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
rollingout.com

Jackie Robinson’s widow Rachel celebrates 100th birthday

Rachel Robinson celebrated her 100th birthday on July 19. Robinson, the widow of baseball racial barrier breaker Jackie Robinson, has lived a life of building her own legacy. Over the past century, she has become a registered nurse, professor, author, civil rights activist and founded the Jackie Robinson Foundation in 1973, months after Jackie’s death in 1972.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' is a tough sell in 2022 America

On Friday Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, “Act I: Renaissance,” six years after the breakaway success of “Lemonade.” She gave fans and critics a taste of her latest work last month, when she dropped the surprise single “Break My Soul.” (It debuted on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart top 10 on Billboard.)
MUSIC
ARTnews

Collector Lily Safra Dies at 87, SFAI to Shutter, and More: Morning Links for July 18, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MORE TURMOIL AT DOCUMENTA. The German show announced on Saturday that its board and its managing director, Sabine Schormann, had “mutually agreed” that she will depart, as it faces scrutiny over its handling of anti-Semitism allegations, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews . “A lot of trust has unfortunately been lost,” the board said in a statement. “The Supervisory Board considers it essential that everything is done to regain this trust.” The crisis has centered on an artwork containing anti-Semitic imagery and the inclusion of a Palestinian collective said...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
NYLON

9 Black Artists Making Their Way In The NFT Space

In recent years, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have been painted as the next frontier in the art world, with pieces selling for millions and NFT art exploding in popularity. The concept has been shaking up the art industry, and with so many people scrambling to get their (metaphorical) hands on the digital files, artists are brainstorming new ways to enter the digital market. But this market offers up so much more than just the Apes you may have seen — it’s provided a new realm of opportunity for many pioneering artists. As the traditional art world is unfortunately not historically an inclusive place (for example, between 2008 and 2018, the total combined auction value of work by African American artists only represented 1.2 percent of the global total), a new frontier is a welcome place of possibility for up-and-coming artists, especially those from groups that are chronically underrepresented.
ENTERTAINMENT
WEKU

A new dictionary will document the lexicon of African American English

Black Americans have long contributed to the ways in which the English language is used, and now a new research project aims to compile the first Oxford Dictionary of African American English. "Finally we will have a space that recognizes our language in a way that encompasses all the people...
MUSIC
Art in America

Value and Its Sources: Slavery and the History of Art

AT THE END OF 2021, the National Gallery in London published initial findings from an inquiry into its ties to transatlantic slavery conducted in collaboration with University College London’s Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. The report named individuals involved with the museum in its early decades who profited from slavery or the slave trade, either through the direct enslavement of people or through financial ties to plantation economies. It is a lengthy list, encompassing collectors, philanthropists, and artists. Among those named are the marine insurance magnate John Julius Angerstein, whose collection of paintings by Raphael, Rubens, Van Dyck, and others formed the museum’s foundational bequest; the painter Thomas Gainsborough, who benefited from the patronage of Antiguan sugar planters; and the sovereign and art collector Charles I, who in 1632 granted royal authorization to syndicates trafficking enslaved Africans from the Guinea coast to the Americas.
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Voices: Why are right-wingers so afraid of modern art?

Art is a weird industry. It’s one of the few disciplines where people become absolutely incensed at the implication that they might not know everything about it, even when they have no real interest in it.People will claim that a particular piece of art is pointless, or pretentious, or stupid, with all the confidence of somebody walking up to an orthopaedic surgeon and telling them that it’s idiotic that there are so many different names for bones. “Hand bones, leg bones, what’s the difference?” they cry. “Bones are just sticks that keep our meat from sloshing around. Why do you...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People
The Week

Meg Gardiner's 6 favorite crime fiction books

Meg Gardiner, an Edgar Award-winning thriller writer, has collaborated with Michael Mann to co-author Heat 2, a novel that builds on Mann's classic 1995 crime film. Below, Gardiner recommends six other books about crooks and their hunters. Norco '80 by Peter Houlahan (2019) This stunning true-crime book delivers both a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WEKU

Remembering Richard Taruskin, a writer who made you care about 1,000 years of music

Nearly two decades ago, shortly before the publication of his 4,000-page magnum opus, The Oxford History of Western Music, the polarizing American musicologist Richard Taruskin agreed to sit with NPR for a very long interview about, well, the very long history of Western music. Taruskin, who died earlier this month in Oakland, Calif. at age 77, was notoriously prickly, but his work was also a supremely important – it has been described as having "upended conventional classical music history."
OAKLAND, CA
The Guardian

Tikkun Olam review – gripping dissection of identity politics and the culture wars

This play’s name comes from the religious concept of repairing or rebuilding the world in Judaism, though you’re never sure whether it is meant ironically. What is clear is the desperately topical nature of playwright Teunkie Van Der Sluijs’ debut with its culture wars, identity politics and, at the centre, a discussion about whom we choose to memorialise and why.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheConversationAU

'I did not dare allow myself to be vulnerable': Sandra Willson's memoir of incarceration is a tale of working-class resilience

Why do authors pen memoirs? What impact can memoirs have? Patti Miller, an expert on writing “true life”, says authors should ask why their memoir should be written. Miller believes there are good reasons to write a memoir – maybe the author has a particular wisdom to impart or wants to assert a sense of identity. The memoir might be a healing document, or it could be filling a gap in social and cultural history. It might be even be written as revenge (although Miller cautions against this). But ultimately, the memoir holds the possibility of enlightening the reader. Review: Between...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

NBC News

423K+
Followers
51K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy