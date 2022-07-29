ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Updated COVID boosters for Omicron BA.5 variant expected in September

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 15

Lady Falcon
19h ago

Honestly, if the government spent all this money curing cancer another few million would be alive! But they don't want to because it would cut medical costs by trillions and the pharmaceutical would be losing just as much!

Reply
4
Lady Falcon
19h ago

Had omnicron. It's just a cold that makes you sleep for a couple of days. Takes 7 days. Oh wait!! That's what a cold does! Move on already!

Reply
4
Joel Moss
1d ago

How many vaccines do you need to take the first four didn’t protect you because of another variant Good excuse to not blame us we didn’t count on another variant otherwise it would have worked Really?

Reply
2
Related
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cdc#Booster#General Health#Americans#The White House
Fox News

Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico

Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Moderna announces its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster is more effective against the now-dominant BA.5 variant than previous versions of the shot: Daily deaths from the virus increase 13% over past week

Moderna has announced promising results for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster, with data revealed Monday morning showing it is more effective against the now-dominant BA.5 variant of the virus than previously available formulations of the shot. The Cambridge, Massachusetts, company is working to rollout a new formulation of its COVID-19 vaccine...
INDUSTRY
TIME

Why Not Everyone Should Take Paxlovid

It’s getting harder to avoid COVID-19, thanks to the dominance of BA.5 in the U.S. and the growing number of other Omicron subvariants. Fortunately, Pfizer’s antiviral treatment Paxlovid can minimize illness from the disease. But it’s not meant for everyone. Only those who are at increased risk for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

CNN’s Brianna Keilar ‘floored’ to learn her four-year-old was first kid at local pharmacy to get COVID vaccine

CNN "New Day" host Brianna Keilar declared Tuesday that she was "floored" to learn her four-year-old was the first kid in her neighborhood to receive a COVID vaccine. "I was about a week into the process of getting my four-year-old vaccinated, and when we went, I found out he was the first person at the pharmacy of his age group to get the vaccine. I was floored by that," Keilar said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

Another contagious Omicron mutation has emerged in the U.S.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's another super contagious Omicron mutation that's emerged in the U.S.  Local health officials say they think BA.2.75 will be the dominant strain in the next three weeks. The overall message is still the same, get protected as well as you can. The percent of positive COVID cases is rising in Texas, just over 30% according to data from UT Southwestern. That's climbing towards what we saw at the beginning of this year and that's just what's being reported."This latest bump in cases it is definitely a situation that there are more cases out there than we know,"...
DALLAS, TX
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
CBS News

CBS News

520K+
Followers
61K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy