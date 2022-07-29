Updated COVID boosters for Omicron BA.5 variant expected in September

www.cbsnews.com
Lady Falcon
19h ago
Honestly, if the government spent all this money curing cancer another few million would be alive! But they don't want to because it would cut medical costs by trillions and the pharmaceutical would be losing just as much!
Lady Falcon
19h ago
Had omnicron. It's just a cold that makes you sleep for a couple of days. Takes 7 days. Oh wait!! That's what a cold does! Move on already!
Joel Moss
1d ago
How many vaccines do you need to take the first four didn’t protect you because of another variant Good excuse to not blame us we didn’t count on another variant otherwise it would have worked Really?
These Are the Top Symptoms of the New BA.4 and BA.5 COVID Variant
Responsible for the majority of new COVID cases, two more variants have caught health experts’ attention: BA.4 and BA.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these variants make up 70% of U.S. cases. Based on current data, BA.4 and BA.5 are evading immunity, which is a...
The 'worst variant' is here
(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
The Weather Channel
New Report Suggests Omicron Sub-Variant BA.5 May Be Causing An Increase in COVID-19 Reinfections
The latest surge in global COVID-19 cases, majorly driven by the Omicron sub-variant BA.5, could be causing increasing reinfections, meaning more people are catching COVID-19 for the second or third time, according to a media report. However, data from the gene sequencing company Helix showed that these reinfections do not...
Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico
Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed
PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
Dr. Fauci says pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is making it hard to contain the BA.5 subvariant
Editor's Note:The headline has been tweaked with a fresher angle and a new picture to replace the stock photo. More has also been added to the copy to avoid making the story too clickbaity.
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
Anthony Fauci Says If We Could Do It Again, COVID-19 Restrictions Would Be 'Much, Much More Stringent'
When asked what he would do differently if he could go back in time to the beginning of the pandemic, White House coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci said that he would recommend "much, much more stringent restrictions" from the get-go. "If I knew in 2020 what I know now, we would...
Stimulus check is coming: Americans could get more than $4,000 for each of their children.
As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of the high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
Super-infectious BA.5 is a coronavirus ‘beast.’ Here’s how to protect yourself
The growing dominance of two super-infectious Omicron subvariants is threatening to exacerbate California’s coronavirus wave, but experts and officials say there are sensible steps residents can take to protect themselves. Taking preventive measures is especially important now, as the two strains in question — BA.4, and especially BA.5 —...
Moderna announces its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster is more effective against the now-dominant BA.5 variant than previous versions of the shot: Daily deaths from the virus increase 13% over past week
Moderna has announced promising results for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster, with data revealed Monday morning showing it is more effective against the now-dominant BA.5 variant of the virus than previously available formulations of the shot. The Cambridge, Massachusetts, company is working to rollout a new formulation of its COVID-19 vaccine...
Why Not Everyone Should Take Paxlovid
It’s getting harder to avoid COVID-19, thanks to the dominance of BA.5 in the U.S. and the growing number of other Omicron subvariants. Fortunately, Pfizer’s antiviral treatment Paxlovid can minimize illness from the disease. But it’s not meant for everyone. Only those who are at increased risk for...
CNN’s Brianna Keilar ‘floored’ to learn her four-year-old was first kid at local pharmacy to get COVID vaccine
CNN "New Day" host Brianna Keilar declared Tuesday that she was "floored" to learn her four-year-old was the first kid in her neighborhood to receive a COVID vaccine. "I was about a week into the process of getting my four-year-old vaccinated, and when we went, I found out he was the first person at the pharmacy of his age group to get the vaccine. I was floored by that," Keilar said.
NPR
The next round of COVID vaccine boosters may be widely available earlier than expected.
Yeah. The new versions of the vaccine are being designed to protect against the latest, more transmissible variants of coronavirus. The Biden administration is trying to make them available as early as September. FADEL: NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins us now. Good morning, Rob. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Good morning,...
Another contagious Omicron mutation has emerged in the U.S.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's another super contagious Omicron mutation that's emerged in the U.S. Local health officials say they think BA.2.75 will be the dominant strain in the next three weeks. The overall message is still the same, get protected as well as you can. The percent of positive COVID cases is rising in Texas, just over 30% according to data from UT Southwestern. That's climbing towards what we saw at the beginning of this year and that's just what's being reported."This latest bump in cases it is definitely a situation that there are more cases out there than we know,"...
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
BA.5 COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now
The new COVID-19 variants are more transmissible than ever, but how different do symptoms look compared to a year ago?
