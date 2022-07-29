Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale ends this weekend! 43 items you can still shop

www.today.com
Related
Hippie pants are huge right now—here are the best pairs you can shop
We’ve rounded up the best hippie style pants including harem, bohochic, and wide leg corduroy for men and women. Shop top styles from Amazon, ASOS, Urban Outfitters and more.
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
This Midi Dress Shows the Perfect Amount of Skin
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to fashion, it can be hard to find the balance between chic and racy. Sometimes we want to show a little more skin than we would at work or in school, but we want to […]
TODAY.com
How to find the best deals on flights this fall as prices dip
As summer travel comes to a close, prices are trending lower than usual, giving flyers an opportunity to buy more affordable plane tickets. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY with tips for snagging the best deals.July 27, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
I tried 10 store-bought hummus brands and one was clearly the head of the spread
There was a decade of my life when I ate hummus every single day. It was (and still is) my all-time favorite snack, coupled with whole-grain crackers and topped with Sriracha (don’t knock it till you try it). If there is anyone qualified to rank 10 of the most...
Mrs Hinch fans are sharing 79p hack for cleaning leather sofas – & it leaves them looking brand new
LEATHER sofas don't come cheap, so it's important to take good care of them so they last for years to come. But over time, dirty marks and stains are inevitable, so they'll be in need of a good clean. And luckily, avid cleaning fans have taken to a Mrs Hinch-inspired...
Harper's Bazaar
20 French Manicure Ideas That’ll Level Up Your Next Nail Salon Visit
From the runways to neighborhood nail salons and everywhere in between, French manicures are having a major moment again. Truthfully, this throwback design never really went out of style, likely because it mimics the appearance of natural nails with its pale pink and curved white tip color combination. This familiar,...
Comments / 0