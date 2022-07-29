Soft-on-crime policy emboldens criminals to commit more dangerous crimes

www.washingtonexaminer.com
ocscanner.news
NEW YORK: TRYING TO KEEP THIS COP KILLER BEHIND BARS
This is out of our area but this was a tragic story of a horrific death of a police officer. Let’s support all police departments by using the below link to share your thoughts with the parole board This post is Courtesy of @NYCPBA. This is Salvatore “Crazy Sal”...
NYPD officer who shot LI man in the eye while off duty sued for $35M
A Long Island man who an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the face outside the cop’s house is suing the city for $35 million. Rinaldo Laviolette, 27, said he accidentally took someone else’s wallet at a West Babylon party on March 5.
1 New York Republican Voted in Favor of Semi-Auto Gun Ban
Gun violence is a growing concern for many Americans. It is gut wrenching to see and read about innocent victims of gun crime but many citizens do not think that should allow their rights to defend themselves with a gun to be infringed. According to statistics from the NYPD, New...
NYPD investigating 3 overdoses at NYC Hyatt Grand Central hotel
Detectives are investigating a spate of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel that left two guests dead and a third hospitalized Saturday, police said. EMS was called to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, a four-star hotel on E. 42nd St. near Lexington Ave. about noon after the three guests were found unconscious. Two of the people died at the hotel, police said. A third was taken to a local ...
New York City prosecutor defends going easy on teen who brutally attacked cop
New York City prosecutor Alvin Bragg defended his office's decision to go easy on a 16-year-old caught on video viciously assaulting a cop who confronted him for not paying the subway fare – the teen's third felony arrest in less than four months. The teen, whose name is being...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Brooklyn Man Who Withheld Info from Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
A New York man pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, to tax evasion. According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2009 to 2014 David Seruya was an original owner and shareholder of a New Jersey-based home warranty business. In 2014, Seruya entered into a buyout agreement whereby...
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
Shootings by off-duty NYC correction officers raise questions about training, deadly force
Screenshot from informational video about NYC Department of Correction firearms training The incidents hint at the challenges of navigating a world where more people are likely to carry guns. [ more › ]
Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD
A man was critically injured in a Brooklyn carjacking Saturday, police said. The victim was sleeping behind the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz with Florida license plates on Sheffield Ave. near Linden Blvd. in East New York about 4:30 a.m. when two men approached, woke him up and pulled a gun on him, cops said. The duo demanded his cash and wallet, which the victim quickly gave up. Then they ...
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asked the […]
On the Record with Legal Aid’s Judith Goldiner: Informal eviction stats are triple what stats show
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As rents in New York City continue to skyrocket, so do evictions, according to the Legal Aid Society. The number of informal evictions is triple or quadruple what the city data shows, according to Judith Goldiner, supervising attorney at Legal Aid. Goldiner said good cause eviction legislation keeps tenants in homes […]
Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in city shelters, and it’s estimated at least another 3,000 […]
See it: Man hits woman in head during unprovoked attack in Manhattan, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man hit a woman in the head during an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on July 14, police said on Saturday. The 27-year-old victim was walking along Park Avenue near East 81st Street when the suspect hit her in the head with an object at around 6 a.m. before […]
Pause on NYC schools budget upheld by appeals judge
In another major blow to Mayor Adams’ education agenda, a Manhattan appeals court judge on Friday upheld the ruling of a lower court temporarily barring the Education Department from proceeding with controversial school budget cuts. Judge Bahaati Pitt rejected a plea from city lawyers to nix the lower court’s decision and reinstate this year’s planned budget, which includes hundreds of ...
NBC New York
Long Island Ex-Marine Led Neo-Nazi Group, Plotted Rape-Involved Synagogue Attack: Feds
A former Marine on Long Island has been accused of recruiting for a neo-Nazi group and planning an alleged attack on a synagogue, with the heinous plan involving illegal guns, tactical gear and raping women. Matthew Belanger, the 25-year-old facing federal weapons violation in the disturbing allegations, is the leader...
Brooklyn Strong Armed Robbery Caught on Camera
NEW YORK, NY – A strong armed robbery in Brooklyn was captured on a delivery...
2 NYPD officers assaulted at Brooklyn subway station by man they were arresting: police
It all began when the suspect tried to jump a turnstile at the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center station, police said.
Bronx store worker kills man who was fighting with manager: NYPD
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabbed a homeless man who got into a fight with the store’s manager, police said. The stabbing happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop at 174 West Fordham Rd. in University Heights, NYPD officials said. The manager at […]
qchron.com
Arrest leads to gun, drug bust
An NYPD Neighborhood Safety Team arrested 30-year-old Traevon Robinson in response to an outstanding domestic violence warrant over the weekend. On him, they found a defaced firearm, cash and bags containing narcotics, according to a tweet from the 113th Precinct. Robinson, of 118th Avenue in Jamaica, is charged with criminal...
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Crooks ram Bronx pedestrian with car, flipping him into air, then rob unconscious victim
A crew of crooks intentionally rammed their car into a Bronx pedestrian — and then snatched his belongings as he lay unconscious on the pavement, shocking video released by the NYPD Sunday shows. The 39-year-old victim was crossing E. 169th St. near Home St. in East Morrisania about 6:40...
