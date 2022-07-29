ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Soft-on-crime policy emboldens criminals to commit more dangerous crimes

By Zachary Faria, Commentary Writer
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
ocscanner.news

NEW YORK: TRYING TO KEEP THIS COP KILLER BEHIND BARS

This is out of our area but this was a tragic story of a horrific death of a police officer. Let’s support all police departments by using the below link to share your thoughts with the parole board This post is Courtesy of @NYCPBA. This is Salvatore “Crazy Sal”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD investigating 3 overdoses at NYC Hyatt Grand Central hotel

Detectives are investigating a spate of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel that left two guests dead and a third hospitalized Saturday, police said. EMS was called to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, a four-star hotel on E. 42nd St. near Lexington Ave. about noon after the three guests were found unconscious. Two of the people died at the hotel, police said. A third was taken to a local ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Lee Zeldin
Daily News

Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD

A man was critically injured in a Brooklyn carjacking Saturday, police said. The victim was sleeping behind the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz with Florida license plates on Sheffield Ave. near Linden Blvd. in East New York about 4:30 a.m. when two men approached, woke him up and pulled a gun on him, cops said. The duo demanded his cash and wallet, which the victim quickly gave up. Then they ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in city shelters, and it’s estimated at least another 3,000 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Pause on NYC schools budget upheld by appeals judge

In another major blow to Mayor Adams’ education agenda, a Manhattan appeals court judge on Friday upheld the ruling of a lower court temporarily barring the Education Department from proceeding with controversial school budget cuts. Judge Bahaati Pitt rejected a plea from city lawyers to nix the lower court’s decision and reinstate this year’s planned budget, which includes hundreds of ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx store worker kills man who was fighting with manager: NYPD

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabbed a homeless man who got into a fight with the store’s manager, police said. The stabbing happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop at 174 West Fordham Rd. in University Heights, NYPD officials said. The manager at […]
BRONX, NY
qchron.com

Arrest leads to gun, drug bust

An NYPD Neighborhood Safety Team arrested 30-year-old Traevon Robinson in response to an outstanding domestic violence warrant over the weekend. On him, they found a defaced firearm, cash and bags containing narcotics, according to a tweet from the 113th Precinct. Robinson, of 118th Avenue in Jamaica, is charged with criminal...
QUEENS, NY

