Saline County, AR

I-30 overnight lane closures set for construction in August

 2 days ago
www.thv11.com

magnoliareporter.com

Information meeting about Arkadelphia bypass will be Tuesday

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center Grand Ballroom, 1045 McKnight Drive. The meeting is for proposed plans to extend the Arkadelphia Bypass’ eastern terminus on North 10th Street (Highway 67) from Pine...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Broadway Street to close multiple nights for construction

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Broadway Street below Interstate 30 in North Little Rock will be fully closed during overnight hours for construction beginning Monday, August 1. Weather permitting, Broadway Street will be closed between the I-30 frontage roads between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Monday, August 1 until Friday, August 5.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
New street department app in the works in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new way of reporting issues happening in Pine Bluff will be coming soon, thanks to the city's street department. The street department has proposed a program that will make sending and responding to work orders easier for both residents and workers. The program is...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Little Rock Asphalt Paving Group Highlights the Benefits of Hiring Reliable Asphalt Paving Contractors

Little Rock Asphalt Paving Group is a top-rated asphalt paving company. In a recent update, the agency shared the benefits of hiring reliable asphalt paving contractors. North Little Rock, AR – July 30, 2022 – In a website post, Little Rock Asphalt Paving Group has highlighted the importance of hiring a reliable asphalt paving company Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
#Signage#Ardot
Little Rock Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to authorities police responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the 9800 block of I-30 Frontage Road to an unresponsive black male, who was later identified as 20-year-old Traveion Lowery. Lowery was transported to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Man dies when train hits vehicle

A Cleveland County man died Friday when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a train. Jay Warner, 37, of Rison, was driving a 2017 Nissan south on Main Street in Rison and entering a rail crossing where the Nissan was hit by an oncoming westbound train. The vehicle came to rest on the north side of the crossing, according to a preliminary report by State Police.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
Building on Our House's Open Door Policy

In 2013, Cynthia Walton Frazier was rocking babies at Arkansas Children’s Hospital while fate was busy pulling together the right people to build something that would impact her, her family, another one across town and homelessness in central Arkansas forever. “Every week [at ACH], I was waiting on DHS...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Traffic cleared after diesel spill on I-40 near Lonoke

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Officials have said that all lanes on I-40 westbound have been cleared following a traffic accident on Wednesday morning. Traffic near Lonoke County was impacted after an overturned tractor trailer caused a diesel spill on I-40. According to traffic officials, the accident happened 2.3 miles...
One person found dead in south Little Rock, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead at a house on Whispering Pines Drive. The Little Rock Police Department have only shared that the person was found dead at the house. Whispering Pines Drive is located in south Little...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Steve Landers files to run for mayor of Little Rock

Retired Arkansas car dealership owner Steve Landers formally entered the race for mayor of Little Rock on Friday by filing paperwork to run for office. He becomes the most formidable challenger to incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. who is vying for a second term. Landers was greeting by a crowd...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
