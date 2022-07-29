Vail Veterans Program welcomes back summer participants

www.vaildaily.com
Time machine: 50 years ago, Stewart Udall is keynote speaker at Vail Symposium
The Lodge & Spa at Cordillera was sold to a Baltimore-based group. “They plan to transform the Lodge into a high-end health/wellness and addiction treatment center,” the Vail Daily reported. “When they’re done, they will have spent $136 million to convert the hotel, staff and operate their facility.”
Meet Vail Mountain School’s new head of school
When you enter Vail Mountain School, one of the first things you’re confronted with is the all-glass office of its head of school. Front and center, the transparent office represents the forthright, exploratory and collaborative nature with which new Head of School Steve Bileca wishes to run the school.
Fundraiser in memory of Vail area local Brandon Merritt raises over $200,000 for people with neurofibromatosis
The Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation raised over $200,000 at its inaugural Eagle County fundraising event held at Donovan Pavilion in Vail on July 25, generating financial support and awareness for people with neurofibromatosis. Merritt was eight months old when he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, commonly known as NF, a genetic...
Vail Recreation District awards Dobson ice time to Vail Yeti over foundation seeking to launch new semi-pro team
After hearing statements Thursday from a representative of the Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation, a former Vail Yeti player, and the director for the Vail Mountaineers youth hockey club — all in support of the foundation’s vision for a new semi-pro hockey team, the Vail Snowcats — the Vail Recreation Board met in executive session and decided to award an ice-use agreement for Dobson Arena to the Vail Yeti.
Vail council to consider ordinance for full Implementation of E-Vail Courier program
The Vail Town Council will review sweeping changes to the town’s existing loading and delivery regulations when it considers the first reading of an ordinance at its Tuesday, Aug. 2, meeting that builds upon the success of the E-Vail Courier pilot program. The program has been in place since...
Meaningful steps: Vail Dance Festival brings displaced Ukrainian ballerinas to Vail
An aching to help. It’s what pushed Heather Watts to dial the unfamiliar number, unsure of what was on the other end. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Watts, like so many others, found herself glued to coverage of the war. The famed ballerina who had starred for the New York City Ballet, performing all over the globe, was left wondering what she could do in her sphere beyond donating to aid organizations.
Vail Village parking garage receives new art installations
Four new art sculptures have been installed in Vail Village this summer, thanks to a generous donation from local art collectors Kent and Vicki Logan. Each of the sculptures has been hand-selected by the Logans from their extensive private art collection, which specializes in contemporary works by modern artists. The...
Topher Straus returns for closing of ‘The Parks’ exhibition
Following a successful month-long run, Colorado artist Topher Straus returns to Vail. He’ll be at Vail International Gallery Saturday from 3-6 p.m. for a celebratory closing party for his solo exhibition “The Parks.”. Straus’ exhibition “The Parks” is, to date, the largest solo exhibition of his work ever...
Vail wildlife fence project will replace East Vail fencing
The temporary fencing in East Vail that protects bighorn sheep in the winter has cut down on animal deaths, but isn’t much to look at. That’s going to change. The Colorado Department of Transportation this summer will begin a $3 million project to upgrade existing wildlife fence through parts of Vail and will add new barriers to keep animals off the highway.
Rodeo, dance, art shows, silent disco and uphill races: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/29/22
Since 1939, Eagle County has celebrated its western heritage by hosting a rodeo to showcase the skills used on the ranch. This Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event has grown throughout the decades and brings in talent from all over, and that talent includes not only the cowboys and cowgirls but also the stock featured in the rodeo. The bucking animals are brought in by Cervi Championship Rodeo out of Greeley.
Artistic Operations Director: The Bravo! Vail Music Festival is a ‘logistical masterpiece’
As Bravo! Vail approaches the last week of its 35th annual Festival, I look back in awe at the massive effort and coordination required to present 60 concerts and bring more than 600 musicians from around the world to the Vail Valley region. It is truly an orchestration of many talented professionals executing their parts with precision to ensure Bravo! Vail remains one of the top classical music festivals in the world.
Van Beek: You’re invited to a summer block party
Sun and fun — it’s what summer is all about. Pool parties, barbeques, softball, lawn chairs filled with people judging others … I mean, pleasantly conversing about fellow neighbors. It’s one of the best times of the year. Since the only block party ideas I know...
Old Snowmass couple begins rebuilding process after horrific tragedy
Clint Coerdt and Kate Sartain were wearing clothes their friends gave them, sitting on the porch of an Aspen home another friend is letting them use for the remainder of the summer and into the fall. They were just six weeks removed from the most horrific day of their lives, and they were grateful.
Obituary: Henry Bornstein
Henry, age 79, died peacefully at Castle Peak Senior Living where he was a resident. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and frequently told a story about how that came about. In addition to being a storyteller, he was an attorney, a builder, and a collector of all things, from rare stamps and fine art, to miscellaneous memorabilia. Above all, he was a loving husband to Joan, caring brother to Tina ( Belinsky), proud uncle of Zachary ( Maria) and Alex, and great niece Sesame and great nephew Linus.
Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Letter: A raise that comes with more work
I remember back in December and January reading about negotiations by the teacher’s union in Eagle county for a raise. I was pleased when they got it, and it sounded at the time like one of the better raises they had had in a while. As a retired educator, I tend to land on the side of teachers. It is a profession that is universally underpaid, particularly K-12 teachers. My guess is that not one teacher in Eagle County can support a family on that single income even with the raise.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife lifts fishing closures from Kremmling to State Bridge
Anglers can now safely fish the Colorado River once again from Kremmling in Grand County to State Bridge in Eagle County, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife announcement issued on Thursday. Below State Bridge, a voluntary all-day closure remains in effect as temperatures on the Colorado have routinely reached...
Obituary: Russell Whitehead Powers
On July 22, 2022 Russell Whitehead Powers died suddenly of a Heat Stroke. He was born on September 2, 1984, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Russell Powers. His maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. William Henry Whitehead and Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Gable Powers. He was the great grandson to Nicholas Walsh, the Founders of the James Walch Distillery in Lawrence, Indiana in 1885. He was also the great grandson of William Francis Gable, Founder of the William Francis Gable Company of Pennsylvania.
The Vail Dance Festival begins its 34th season on Thursday with events and performances continuing through Aug. 9. Under the artistic direction of Damian Woetzel, the 2022 summer season brings together world-renowned dancers, musicians, composers and choreographers for 12 performances and over 40 Festival Events throughout Vail and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit VailDance.org.
