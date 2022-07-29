ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Veterans Program welcomes back summer participants

By Tricia Swenson
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 2 days ago
Vail Daily

Meet Vail Mountain School's new head of school

When you enter Vail Mountain School, one of the first things you’re confronted with is the all-glass office of its head of school. Front and center, the transparent office represents the forthright, exploratory and collaborative nature with which new Head of School Steve Bileca wishes to run the school.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Recreation District awards Dobson ice time to Vail Yeti over foundation seeking to launch new semi-pro team

After hearing statements Thursday from a representative of the Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation, a former Vail Yeti player, and the director for the Vail Mountaineers youth hockey club — all in support of the foundation’s vision for a new semi-pro hockey team, the Vail Snowcats — the Vail Recreation Board met in executive session and decided to award an ice-use agreement for Dobson Arena to the Vail Yeti.
VAIL, CO
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Meaningful steps: Vail Dance Festival brings displaced Ukrainian ballerinas to Vail

An aching to help. It’s what pushed Heather Watts to dial the unfamiliar number, unsure of what was on the other end. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Watts, like so many others, found herself glued to coverage of the war. The famed ballerina who had starred for the New York City Ballet, performing all over the globe, was left wondering what she could do in her sphere beyond donating to aid organizations.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Village parking garage receives new art installations

Four new art sculptures have been installed in Vail Village this summer, thanks to a generous donation from local art collectors Kent and Vicki Logan. Each of the sculptures has been hand-selected by the Logans from their extensive private art collection, which specializes in contemporary works by modern artists. The...
VAIL, CO
Person
Jenn Brown
Vail Daily

Topher Straus returns for closing of 'The Parks' exhibition

Following a successful month-long run, Colorado artist Topher Straus returns to Vail. He’ll be at Vail International Gallery Saturday from 3-6 p.m. for a celebratory closing party for his solo exhibition “The Parks.”. Straus’ exhibition “The Parks” is, to date, the largest solo exhibition of his work ever...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail wildlife fence project will replace East Vail fencing

The temporary fencing in East Vail that protects bighorn sheep in the winter has cut down on animal deaths, but isn’t much to look at. That’s going to change. The Colorado Department of Transportation this summer will begin a $3 million project to upgrade existing wildlife fence through parts of Vail and will add new barriers to keep animals off the highway.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Rodeo, dance, art shows, silent disco and uphill races: Tricia's Weekend Picks 7/29/22

Since 1939, Eagle County has celebrated its western heritage by hosting a rodeo to showcase the skills used on the ranch. This Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event has grown throughout the decades and brings in talent from all over, and that talent includes not only the cowboys and cowgirls but also the stock featured in the rodeo. The bucking animals are brought in by Cervi Championship Rodeo out of Greeley.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Artistic Operations Director: The Bravo! Vail Music Festival is a 'logistical masterpiece'

As Bravo! Vail approaches the last week of its 35th annual Festival, I look back in awe at the massive effort and coordination required to present 60 concerts and bring more than 600 musicians from around the world to the Vail Valley region. It is truly an orchestration of many talented professionals executing their parts with precision to ensure Bravo! Vail remains one of the top classical music festivals in the world.
VAIL, CO
#The Vail Veterans Program#Summer Family Program
Vail Daily

Obituary: Henry Bornstein

Henry, age 79, died peacefully at Castle Peak Senior Living where he was a resident. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and frequently told a story about how that came about. In addition to being a storyteller, he was an attorney, a builder, and a collector of all things, from rare stamps and fine art, to miscellaneous memorabilia. Above all, he was a loving husband to Joan, caring brother to Tina ( Belinsky), proud uncle of Zachary ( Maria) and Alex, and great niece Sesame and great nephew Linus.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo's BBQ Bar

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A raise that comes with more work

I remember back in December and January reading about negotiations by the teacher’s union in Eagle county for a raise. I was pleased when they got it, and it sounded at the time like one of the better raises they had had in a while. As a retired educator, I tend to land on the side of teachers. It is a profession that is universally underpaid, particularly K-12 teachers. My guess is that not one teacher in Eagle County can support a family on that single income even with the raise.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Russell Whitehead Powers

On July 22, 2022 Russell Whitehead Powers died suddenly of a Heat Stroke. He was born on September 2, 1984, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Russell Powers. His maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. William Henry Whitehead and Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Gable Powers. He was the great grandson to Nicholas Walsh, the Founders of the James Walch Distillery in Lawrence, Indiana in 1885. He was also the great grandson of William Francis Gable, Founder of the William Francis Gable Company of Pennsylvania.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

COMING ATTRACTIONS

The Vail Dance Festival begins its 34th season on Thursday with events and performances continuing through Aug. 9. Under the artistic direction of Damian Woetzel, the 2022 summer season brings together world-renowned dancers, musicians, composers and choreographers for 12 performances and over 40 Festival Events throughout Vail and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit VailDance.org.
VAIL, CO
