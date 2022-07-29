Proposed ordinance to make camping on public sidewalks a crime in Bristol, Va.

wcyb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. Dabbs
Fun Fest Balloon Rally Continues to Please Crowds Saturday Morning in KingsportJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Voice of America
In US, Abortion Laws Differ Across the Street
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE — The bedsheets are big. Some are light pink, others hot pink or purple, connected and stretched taut by people holding wooden poles. Together, the sheets form a barrier across the parking lot. The activists, who are supporting a woman’s right to an abortion, wear bright pink vests with PRO-CHOICE in black emblazoned on the front.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects
Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of the county’s American Recovery Plan Act funds on educational and public safety programs. The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669...
Johnson City Press
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
wcyb.com
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Homeless camp in Johnson City, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The "twin-cities" are dealing with blowback from a new Tennessee law that went into effect on July 1, 2022 making it illegal to camp on Tennessee public property. The law makes it a class-E felony for anyone camping on state property not expressly designated as a camping area. As the law went into effect the Virginia side of Bristol is grappling with more homeless.
wcyb.com
Bristol Sunshine Festival took over Cumberland Square Park
BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Waltrip Brewing held its Bristol Sunshine Festival today. The event was based around the launch of their new beer: The Bristol Sunshine Tangerine Ale. For the festival, Motor Mile Motors held one of their biggest car shows, closing down the streets around Cumberland Square Park.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
wcyb.com
Virginia Highlands Community College program helping with CDL driver shortage
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Getting supplies right now continues to be an issue. Virginia Delegate Israel O'Quinn says, "product stuck at in between point, and a lot of it tracks back to the lack of CDL (Commercial Driver License) drivers across the country. O'Quinn recently had a bill signed...
Tri-Cities residents take advantage of tax-free weekend
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City was packed with shoppers on Friday as Tennessee’s Tax-free weekend takes effect for the school year. Starting first thing Friday morning, stores in Tennessee were no longer required to collect sales taxes on several items until midnight on Sunday: School Supplies Under $100 Clothing and […]
BVPD responding to pedestrian hit by vehicle
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A woman was hit by a vehicle in Bristol, Virginia Friday afternoon, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD). BVPD Det. Lieutenant Steve Crawford said officers are working the scene as of 2:50 p.m. The female pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, Crawford reported. The incident occurred at the […]
Johnson City Press
From school uniforms to dressing as cats, Kingsport school board discusses dress code
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools should be looking at school uniforms or a much stricter dress code, according to Board of Education member Julie Byers. Amid a school board work session discussion on students dressing in cat costumes, called "furries," and carrying blankets around school — both of which are banned in the current dress code — Byers said it is time for the board to look at school uniforms or something close.
Power outages to affect Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge tree-trimming contractors will be performing maintenance on power lines resulting in temporary outages for downtown Johnson City on Monday, a press release from the company says. According to the release, power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, August 1, with approximately 25 homes in the […]
wymt.com
‘We’re homeless.’ People in Letcher County feel despair following flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in Letcher County are faced with destroyed homes and businesses as flood waters begin to recede. One of the hardest hit communities was Upper Bottom in Whitesburg, which is covered in mud and rocks. Sandy Banks, who lives in the Upper Bottom community, had to...
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
wcyb.com
About 1,000 customers without power in Bristol area after tree falls on power lines
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph Street, Wagner Road, and Belle Meadows Baptist Church. No specific timetable on the restoration of power was given.
Bridge dedicated to Hampton High graduate killed in action
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Driving down 19-E over the Doe River a new sign has been erected in honor of a Hampton High graduate killed in action in Vietnam. On February 5, 1969, just weeks shy of his 21st birthday Tony L. Griffith was killed while serving in the Army. His high school friend, and […]
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power Company proposes systems to reduce power outages in Washington County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Washington County could be getting new infrastructure that will help reduce power outages. Appalachian Power is submitting a formal request for three battery energy storage systems Monday. Once these systems are installed, the company stated, Washington County will have less power outages. A spokesperson for AEP...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
wcyb.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Bristol, officials say
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in downtown Bristol Friday afternoon, according to officials. The incident happened near the intersection of Moore Street and State Street. That intersection was closed to traffic following the incident. The condition of the person hit is not known....
