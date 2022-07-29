Suicidal male dies after South Bend officer-involved shooting

cbs4indy.com
abc57.com
Security footage captures early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning. It happened near Milton and St. Joseph Streets in South Bend. Officials have released the genders and ages of the four victims. The youngest one, a 26 year old male, is still in critical condition at the hospital. There are no further updates regarding the other three victims that sustained non-life threatening injuries.
abc57.com
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
WNDU
4 hurt in overnight shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St. Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Back-to-back shootings leave total of four injured, one in critical condition
Back-to-back shootings on the South Side of South Bend have left four people shot. One of them has life-threatening injuries. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 this all happened slightly before 1:30 a.m.. They received multiple calls about shots fired and reports of gunfire in the area near South St....
South Bend mother reunited with baby boy after car was stolen with him inside
A South Bend mother had an agonizing three hours Friday, after her car was stolen with her 1-year-old boy in the back seat. The car was taken from a driveway, after which South Bend police launched a frantic search for the boy.
abc57.com
Police identify victim in Friday officer-involved shooting at Coquillard Elementary School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph Police have identified the victim of the officer-involved shooting on Friday at Coquillard School as 51-year old Dante Kittrell. According to reports, South Bend Police were dispatched to Coquillard Elementary School on reports of a male individual with a handgun threatening suicide near the baseball fields.
Sheriff: 3 show up to hospital after Kzoo home invasion
Three people showed up at a hospital with injuries related to a home invasion in Kalamazoo that happened late Friday night, deputies said.
WNDU
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for role in 2020 deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbus, Ohio, man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting in South Bend that happened back in March 2020. On June 2, Oluwatomipe Makanjuola, 21, pled guilty to murder for his role in the death of Alan Diaz, 19, of South Bend. Makanjuola was handed his sentence on Wednesday.
2 men hurt in Kalamazoo shooting
Two men were hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
wfft.com
Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33
KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
22 WSBT
Suspect in active shooter incident in Cass County faces 14 charges
A Cass County man made his first court appearance and is facing 14 charges after what police say was an active shooter situation. 47-year-old Randy Kirk faces charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. This incident happened Tuesday morning when police...
95.3 MNC
Homeless man facing charges, killing goose and slapping child
A man is facing charges after killing a goose and slapping a child. It happened last week, on July 23, when South Bend Police were called to Leeper Park, after a homeless man slapped a 5-year-old-girl. The mother of the girl told police that they were riding bikes, when the...
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
Police: Man injured in Kalamazoo shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Kalamazoo Friday night.
22 WSBT
BREAKING UPDATE: Child found safe in stolen car
A missing one-year-old boy was found and is safe. The little boy was in a car that was stolen Friday morning. The car was taken around 7 this morning from a home on North Cushing Street, just southwest of Memorial Hospital. 3 hours later the boy was found about 2...
Allegan Co. police asking for assistance locating South Haven woman
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Police in Allegan County are asking for assistance in locating a missing South Haven woman. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Chelsea Ann Kalleward was last seen by her family on Wednesday night. She is believed to be driving either a 2013 maroon Buick...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Accused Of Breaking Into Seven Storage Units
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly breaking into seven storage units. Jack Reice Byrer, 30, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; criminal trespass and two counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; three counts of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, all class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Kimmel
A three-vehicle crash in Kimmel on Friday evening, July 30, left a motorcyclist dead. Traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 while a driver was waiting to turn at the County Road 200 N intersection. While everyone was stopped, Albion resident Shawn Loteckie drove his motorcycle on the right shoulder, past the traffic.
WWMTCw
Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
WNDU
Missing 31-year-old Elkhart woman found safe
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 31-year-old woman who was originally reported as missing on Thursday has been located and is safe. Police say Mariah De Leon had been missing since June. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help finding a 31-year-old woman who...
