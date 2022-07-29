ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Suicidal male dies after South Bend officer-involved shooting

By Joe Schroeder
cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Security footage captures early morning shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning. It happened near Milton and St. Joseph Streets in South Bend. Officials have released the genders and ages of the four victims. The youngest one, a 26 year old male, is still in critical condition at the hospital. There are no further updates regarding the other three victims that sustained non-life threatening injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

More information about overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

4 hurt in overnight shootings in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St. Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Suicidal#Police#Violent Crime
wfft.com

Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33

KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
ALBION, IN
22 WSBT

Suspect in active shooter incident in Cass County faces 14 charges

A Cass County man made his first court appearance and is facing 14 charges after what police say was an active shooter situation. 47-year-old Randy Kirk faces charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. This incident happened Tuesday morning when police...
CASS COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Homeless man facing charges, killing goose and slapping child

A man is facing charges after killing a goose and slapping a child. It happened last week, on July 23, when South Bend Police were called to Leeper Park, after a homeless man slapped a 5-year-old-girl. The mother of the girl told police that they were riding bikes, when the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMTCw

Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
22 WSBT

BREAKING UPDATE: Child found safe in stolen car

A missing one-year-old boy was found and is safe. The little boy was in a car that was stolen Friday morning. The car was taken around 7 this morning from a home on North Cushing Street, just southwest of Memorial Hospital. 3 hours later the boy was found about 2...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man Accused Of Breaking Into Seven Storage Units

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly breaking into seven storage units. Jack Reice Byrer, 30, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; criminal trespass and two counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; three counts of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, all class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Kimmel

A three-vehicle crash in Kimmel on Friday evening, July 30, left a motorcyclist dead. Traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 while a driver was waiting to turn at the County Road 200 N intersection. While everyone was stopped, Albion resident Shawn Loteckie drove his motorcycle on the right shoulder, past the traffic.
ALBION, IN
WNDU

Missing 31-year-old Elkhart woman found safe

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 31-year-old woman who was originally reported as missing on Thursday has been located and is safe. Police say Mariah De Leon had been missing since June. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help finding a 31-year-old woman who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy