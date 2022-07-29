ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

City Council to Meet Aug. 1, 2022

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336wxu_0gy1AEe300

The Las Cruces City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St. for a regularly scheduled meeting.

City Council will consider the adoption of a Resolution calling for the submission of four General Obligation bond questions to all qualified Las Cruces voters registered in the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. The 2022 General Obligation (GO) Bond election will be for a total aggregate principal amount of $23 million.

The GO Bond questions to be determined by City Council at Monday’s meeting will describe the purposes to which the bond proceeds will be expended and if approved, will provide for the filing of the Election Resolution with the Doña Ana County Clerk. The City is required to submit the general obligation bond questions to the Doña Ana County Clerk by Aug. 23, 2022.

The following four questions state the purpose for which the bonds are to be issued and the amount of the issue.

  1. Shall the City of Las Cruces issue general obligation bonds, payable from property taxes, in an amount up to $10,000,000 to acquire, plan, design, construct, and equip a new fire station facility, north of U.S. Highway 70 and east of Interstate 25, including acquisition of necessary land?
  1. Shall the City of Las Cruces issue general obligation bonds, payable from property taxes, in an amount up to $6,000,000 to acquire, plan, design, construct, and equip the regional community recreation facility known as East Mesa Public Recreation Complex, including acquisition of necessary land?
  1. Shall the City of Las Cruces issue general obligation bonds, payable from property taxes, in an amount up to $5,000,000 to provide resources to plan, design, construct, acquire, and preserve housing affordable for low to moderate income households, including acquisition of necessary land?
  1. Shall the City of Las Cruces issue general obligation bonds, payable from property taxes, in an amount up to $2,000,000 to renovate and improve existing parks and recreational facilities?

If approved by City voters in November, the $23 million in 2022 GO Bonds would not raise the property tax rate for City residents. Information about the 2022 GO Bond election is available at https://www.las-cruces.org/2547/2022-GO-Bond.

Additionally at Monday’s meeting, City Council will also consider the adoption of a Resolution to name the Griggs Walnut Groundwater Plume Superfund Site Treatment Facility, 163 N. Cottonwood St., the “Pascual Rodriguez Jr. Griggs Walnut Groundwater Plume Superfund Site Treatment Facility.” Pascual Rodriguez, Jr. dedicated his career to Las Cruces Utilities, beginning in 1993 as a cooperative student Operator Trainee and graduated with an associate degree in Water Utility Operation in 1994.

In 1996, Rodriguez earned his Water and Wastewater Level 4 certifications for the State of New Mexico. Rodriguez was promoted to Water Production Operator in 2003 and was active in the innovative design and construction of the Griggs Walnut Groundwater Plume Superfund Site.

Rodriguez was promoted to Water Production Projects Coordinator in 2012 and was directly responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Griggs Walnut treatment facility at the time of its 2012 substantial completion. In 2016, Pascual was promoted to Water Production Supervisor and continued to oversee the operation and maintenance of the treatment facility.

Through Rodriguez’s diligence in the operation and maintenance of the Griggs Walnut treatment facility, it has removed more than 34 percent, or 102 pounds of tetrachloroethylene (PCE) from the aquifer and put the clean water to beneficial use, meeting the Environmental Protection Agency's Consent Decree requirements. During his 28-year distinguished career, Rodriguez has instructed, mentored, inspired, and supported Las Cruces Utilities associates, Co-Ops, and Interns, while supporting other City of Las Cruces lines of business, New Mexico Utility Operators, the Doña Ana Branch Community College Water Technology Program, and the Joint Superfund Project for the City of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County.

The Doña Ana County Commission approved the naming of the facility at its July 28, 2022, meeting, contingent upon City Council approval of this resolution.

Also Monday, the Council will consider adoption of a Resolution approving Mayor Ken Miyagishima’s appointment of Kieran Ryan to act as Municipal Judge II. The Las Cruces City Charter, Article IX, Section 9.02(c), authorizes the Las Cruces City Council, to “fill a vacancy by appointment of a municipal judge to serve until the next regular election.”

Currently, there is a vacancy for the Municipal Court Judge II position. Mayor Miyagishima has recommended Ryan’s appointment subject to City Council approval. Mr. Ryan is a former Municipal Court Judge and has agreed to serve until the next municipal election.

The agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is available online at https://lascruces.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=367.

Monday’s City Council meeting will be televised live on CLCTV, Comcast Cable channel 20 and will be available in high definition on Comcast Cable channel 928. The meeting will be available online at clctv.com and at YouTube.com/clctv20.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, City Council will also meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at City Hall for a Closed Meeting. City Council will discuss pending or threatened litigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desertexposure.com

What’s going on in AUGUST?

Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
SILVER CITY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- U.S. 180 widening to begin next summer

Early Thursday morning, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales joined officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation in front of the Gateway Restuarant in Hurley to announce $25 million in funding for the upcoming expansion of U.S. 180 from Silver City to Deming — the first of two major announcements for the area.
SILVER CITY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Dona Ana County, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
KTSM

El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable

LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Water Resources#Water Treatment#Politics Local#Election Local#Council Chambers#N Main St#General Obligation
El Paso News

El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for July 31

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
krwg.org

Juarez man arrested in deadly rollover

Dona Ana County, NM - On July 27, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal rollover crash near the intersection of Airport Road and McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM. The initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, driven by...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KVIA

95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back

EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso

If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy