City Council to Meet Aug. 1, 2022

The Las Cruces City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St. for a regularly scheduled meeting.

City Council will consider the adoption of a Resolution calling for the submission of four General Obligation bond questions to all qualified Las Cruces voters registered in the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. The 2022 General Obligation (GO) Bond election will be for a total aggregate principal amount of $23 million.

The GO Bond questions to be determined by City Council at Monday’s meeting will describe the purposes to which the bond proceeds will be expended and if approved, will provide for the filing of the Election Resolution with the Doña Ana County Clerk. The City is required to submit the general obligation bond questions to the Doña Ana County Clerk by Aug. 23, 2022.

The following four questions state the purpose for which the bonds are to be issued and the amount of the issue.

Shall the City of Las Cruces issue general obligation bonds, payable from property taxes, in an amount up to $10,000,000 to acquire, plan, design, construct, and equip a new fire station facility, north of U.S. Highway 70 and east of Interstate 25, including acquisition of necessary land?

Shall the City of Las Cruces issue general obligation bonds, payable from property taxes, in an amount up to $6,000,000 to acquire, plan, design, construct, and equip the regional community recreation facility known as East Mesa Public Recreation Complex, including acquisition of necessary land?

Shall the City of Las Cruces issue general obligation bonds, payable from property taxes, in an amount up to $5,000,000 to provide resources to plan, design, construct, acquire, and preserve housing affordable for low to moderate income households, including acquisition of necessary land?

Shall the City of Las Cruces issue general obligation bonds, payable from property taxes, in an amount up to $2,000,000 to renovate and improve existing parks and recreational facilities?

If approved by City voters in November, the $23 million in 2022 GO Bonds would not raise the property tax rate for City residents. Information about the 2022 GO Bond election is available at https://www.las-cruces.org/2547/2022-GO-Bond.

Additionally at Monday’s meeting, City Council will also consider the adoption of a Resolution to name the Griggs Walnut Groundwater Plume Superfund Site Treatment Facility, 163 N. Cottonwood St., the “Pascual Rodriguez Jr. Griggs Walnut Groundwater Plume Superfund Site Treatment Facility.” Pascual Rodriguez, Jr. dedicated his career to Las Cruces Utilities, beginning in 1993 as a cooperative student Operator Trainee and graduated with an associate degree in Water Utility Operation in 1994.

In 1996, Rodriguez earned his Water and Wastewater Level 4 certifications for the State of New Mexico. Rodriguez was promoted to Water Production Operator in 2003 and was active in the innovative design and construction of the Griggs Walnut Groundwater Plume Superfund Site.

Rodriguez was promoted to Water Production Projects Coordinator in 2012 and was directly responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Griggs Walnut treatment facility at the time of its 2012 substantial completion. In 2016, Pascual was promoted to Water Production Supervisor and continued to oversee the operation and maintenance of the treatment facility.

Through Rodriguez’s diligence in the operation and maintenance of the Griggs Walnut treatment facility, it has removed more than 34 percent, or 102 pounds of tetrachloroethylene (PCE) from the aquifer and put the clean water to beneficial use, meeting the Environmental Protection Agency's Consent Decree requirements. During his 28-year distinguished career, Rodriguez has instructed, mentored, inspired, and supported Las Cruces Utilities associates, Co-Ops, and Interns, while supporting other City of Las Cruces lines of business, New Mexico Utility Operators, the Doña Ana Branch Community College Water Technology Program, and the Joint Superfund Project for the City of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County.

The Doña Ana County Commission approved the naming of the facility at its July 28, 2022, meeting, contingent upon City Council approval of this resolution.

Also Monday, the Council will consider adoption of a Resolution approving Mayor Ken Miyagishima’s appointment of Kieran Ryan to act as Municipal Judge II. The Las Cruces City Charter, Article IX, Section 9.02(c), authorizes the Las Cruces City Council, to “fill a vacancy by appointment of a municipal judge to serve until the next regular election.”

Currently, there is a vacancy for the Municipal Court Judge II position. Mayor Miyagishima has recommended Ryan’s appointment subject to City Council approval. Mr. Ryan is a former Municipal Court Judge and has agreed to serve until the next municipal election.

The agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is available online at https://lascruces.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=367.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, City Council will also meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at City Hall for a Closed Meeting. City Council will discuss pending or threatened litigation.