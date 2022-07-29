Taylor North 9-10-11 softball wins state championship

www.pressandguide.com
WZZM 13
Davenport football player dies
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Davenport University football team lost a teammate on Saturday night. Panthers head football coach Sparky McEwen tweeted on Saturday evening that junior defensive lineman Eyquan Cobb died just days before he turned 22 years old. McEwen did not release what the cause of death...
See the Earliest Photos of the Oldest Operating Boy Scout Camp in America, in West Michigan
It's the oldest operating Boy Scout Camp in the United States of America - Since 1911 - and it just happens to be in western Michigan. Welcome to Camp Owasippe! More than 40 acres of land on Crystal lake in Whitehall, just north of Muskegon, and what has been a camp home to hundreds of thousands, if not MILLIONS of Boy Scouts over the past 111 years.
mibiz.com
Davis brings deep West Mich. background to new Huntington Bank role
The new West Michigan regional president for Huntington Bank moved into the job with nearly three decades of experience in the market. Lauren Davis’ deep knowledge and understanding about the market provides continuity in leadership for Huntington, the second-largest bank operating in the Grand Rapids area that is now on its third regional president since its blockbuster merger a year ago with the former TCF Financial Corp.
Detroit News
Make-A-Wish Michigan cancels final day of tour, offers counseling after cyclists die in crash
Make-A-Wish Michigan canceled the final day of its annual weekend-long Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour event out of respect for the families of cyclists killed in a Saturday car crash. "Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and...
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons
Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons. Michigan State University Extension is encouraging all Michigan cucumber and melon growers to employ downy mildew fungicides now. The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon...
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Patty Matters serves big, gourmet burgers on wheels
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - From classic burgers to savory crab patties, Patty Matters has been a community favorite in the West Michigan area since it opened in 2015. Owners Lauren D’Angelo and her mother Mindy D’Angelo wanted to do something that wasn’t already being offered on a food truck in Grand Rapids.
'We all just froze': Kids tee-ball game cut short after shooting sends 3 to the hospital in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Grand Rapids, police say. The suspect is still on the loose. The shooting happened on Benjamin Street SE, south of Alexander Street SE around 7:28 p.m. Police believe all are expected to survive. When the shooting...
ahealthiermichigan.org
6 West Michigan Parks You Need to Visit
One of the beauties of visiting or living in west Michigan is the thousands of acres of parks, trails, and breathtaking greenspaces to explore. A lot of locals know about the region’s many state parks, as well as some of the more popular city parks like Riverside and Ah-Nab-Awen. But it’s nice to veer off the beaten path from time to time, and the gorgeous parks below can help you do just that.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: MELT Gourmet Sandwiches are hand-crafted with bold flavors
MUSKEGON, MI - Offering various gourmet takes on everyday sandwiches and sides, MELT Gourmet Sandwiches has become a popular food truck spot in the Muskegon area. Owners Anthony Miller and his fiancé Rachael Hill opened the business over Memorial Day weekend inside the Western Market chalets, 307 W Western Ave Suite A.
Plan to close VA Battle Creek campus scrapped
A plan to close the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been scrapped. The center has been in Battle Creek for nearly a century and won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
50-year-old woman hurt after a rollover crash in Grand Haven (Grand Haven, MI)
50-year-old woman hurt after a rollover crash in Grand Haven (Grand Haven, MI)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday evening, a 50-year-old woman, from Illinois, was hurt following a rollover crash in Grand Haven. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place at Seventh Street and Franklin Avenue [...]
grmag.com
Unity Christian Music Festival returns
A concert series will bring popular Christian contemporary artists to West Michigan for a four-night music festival. Unity Christian Music Festival is kicking off at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 13, at Heritage Landing, 1050 7th St. in Muskegon. This year’s family-friendly festival will see...
WILX-TV
Driver critically injured in head-on collision with semi truck in west Michigan
ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized Friday following a crash in Newaygo County. According to authorities, the crash was on 120th Street in Ensley Township. Police said a westbound pickup truck crossed the centerline near Locust Avenue and struck an eastbound semi truck head-on.
WWMTCw
Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
