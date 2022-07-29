Caldwell Plans New Athletic Facility
CALDWELL,OHIO – Caldwell Exempted Village School District, in partnership with Motz Group and OSports, plans to build an all-sports facility located in the Village of Caldwell to benefit students within the district and the broader community. This facility will be built on a 5.65 acre tract of land that the district recently acquired adjacent to Fairground Road and Main Street within the village.
Included within the initial engineer's renderings is an eight- lane track, all-purpose turf field that multiple sports can utilize throughout the different seasons, restroom and concession stands facility, an all-sports training facility, retaining wall infrastructure, eleven row grandstands with a seating capacity for 1,020 fans, press box, and stadium lighting.
