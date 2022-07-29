Knife found in DeBary man’s shoe during courthouse screening, Volusia deputies say

www.clickorlando.com
click orlando
Man who attacked, shot at driver in Edgewater extradited to Volusia jail
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of shooting at another man in an Edgewater road rage incident in July is now in custody in the Volusia County jail, according to police. Edgewater police said James W. Seiler, 41, got into a fight with a man near Indian River...
click orlando
7-year-old injured in Seminole County crash on I-4, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was injured in a Sanford crash on Interstate 4 Wednesday, making it the third serious crash on that road in Seminole County over the last two days, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred along westbound I-4 in Seminole...
click orlando
Tennessee Fire leads to Florida DUI: Woman drove golf cart on I-95, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was driving a golf cart on Interstate 95 faces a DUI charge after troopers said they found an open bottle of liquor in her purse. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Diane Hawk, 58, on Saturday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers...
fox35orlando.com
'Give back our dog': Florida couple believes dog stolen, pleading for her safe return
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - "Please give back our dog," the sign reads in blue spray-paint.v You won't miss it on Neptune Road. A family in Osceola County is pleading for the safe return of their dog, who has been missing since July 23, and according to the couple, may have been taken.
click orlando
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Apparent Human Skeleton Found in Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department on Thursday responded to a call of skeletal human remains found in the woods near a community dog park. The incident occurred at around 6:23 pm, near Alabama Ave. A little over the length of a football field from the edge of the woods, the man who called them showed the police where he found the body.
Alligator spotted with knife sticking out of its head
An alligator was euthanized Sunday after it was spotted with a knife sticking out of its head in Volusia County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
click orlando
Deltona big rig driver injured after crashing into dump truck on I-4 in Seminole County, FHP says
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Deltona man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his big rig slammed into the back of a dump truck that had stopped for traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. on I-4...
click orlando
Dog bites girl, dad refused to take her to hospital, Daytona Beach officers say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man suspected of child neglect was arrested after refusing to take his daughter to the hospital when a dog bit her, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Florida Department of Children and Families investigators and Daytona Beach officers said the girl was bit...
click orlando
Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
click orlando
Dispute leads to deadly shooting in Apopka, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person died in a shooting in Apopka Monday morning, police said. According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 10:10 a.m. in the area of 820 S Robinson Ave., near an auto body shop in Apopka. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ormondbeachobserver.com
Woman issued traffic citation for using deceased woman's disabled parking placard
3:36 p.m. — 400 block of South Atlantic Avenue, Ormond Beach. Traffic stop. Police received a call from a bystander at a local grocery store, who witnessed a 60-year-old Ormond Beach woman park her white mustang in a disabled parking spot, and proceed to exit the vehicle while carrying several large beach items. The woman did not appear disabled, the bystander told police.
click orlando
Reward offered to help find whoever shot, killed man in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot to death in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found shot in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
‘The only one to ever return home:’ WWII tugboat will come back to DeLand
DeLAND, Fla. – It took years of work for a group of history buffs in Volusia County, but finally, a World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is now back in the U.S. On Tuesday, the city commission started discussions about where the boat could go once it’s finally back in DeLand, floating some ideas about putting it in a park along the river. Nothing has been decided yet, though, as the boat sits outside of Jacksonville waiting to come home.
WESH
Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a father found dead in a car in the middle of the day in Orange County is speaking out. It happened over the weekend and the family still doesn't know exactly what happened. “One thing I could say, he was a decent gentleman,...
click orlando
Palm Coast man arrested in human trafficking investigation, Flagler deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man suspected of child molestation was arrested Thursday in a human trafficking investigation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Peter Strickland, 32, is suspected of having sexual relations with victims ranging from 13 to 17 years of age. [TRENDING: Become...
Video captures gunfire that left 7 hurt in downtown Orlando, police still seeking tips
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police continued to search for clues Monday morning after a weekend shooting left seven people hurt in downtown Orlando. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue. Orlando police said that as bars and restaurants were...
click orlando
What The Honk: Back to (driving) school
ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer break is about done and back to school is right around the corner. If you’re a student, please learn from these adults and do better than they are. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. College Park has a high viewership when...
One person reported dead following Brevard County house fire
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a Brevard County house fire Monday morning. Brevard County Fire Rescue said it was called to a house fire at 2171 Rocway Drive just after 8:30 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. See map of location below:
