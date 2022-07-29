Knife found in DeBary man’s shoe during courthouse screening, Volusia deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – It took years of work for a group of history buffs in Volusia County, but finally, a World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is now back in the U.S. On Tuesday, the city commission started discussions about where the boat could go once it’s finally back in DeLand, floating some ideas about putting it in a park along the river. Nothing has been decided yet, though, as the boat sits outside of Jacksonville waiting to come home.

