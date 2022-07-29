ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debary, FL

Knife found in DeBary man’s shoe during courthouse screening, Volusia deputies say

click orlando
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Debary, FL
Crime & Safety
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Deland, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Debary, FL
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
click orlando

Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Apparent Human Skeleton Found in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department on Thursday responded to a call of skeletal human remains found in the woods near a community dog park. The incident occurred at around 6:23 pm, near Alabama Ave. A little over the length of a football field from the edge of the woods, the man who called them showed the police where he found the body.
HOLLY HILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Economy#Desantis
click orlando

Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Dispute leads to deadly shooting in Apopka, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person died in a shooting in Apopka Monday morning, police said. According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 10:10 a.m. in the area of 820 S Robinson Ave., near an auto body shop in Apopka. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
APOPKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ormondbeachobserver.com

Woman issued traffic citation for using deceased woman's disabled parking placard

3:36 p.m. — 400 block of South Atlantic Avenue, Ormond Beach. Traffic stop. Police received a call from a bystander at a local grocery store, who witnessed a 60-year-old Ormond Beach woman park her white mustang in a disabled parking spot, and proceed to exit the vehicle while carrying several large beach items. The woman did not appear disabled, the bystander told police.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

‘The only one to ever return home:’ WWII tugboat will come back to DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. – It took years of work for a group of history buffs in Volusia County, but finally, a World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is now back in the U.S. On Tuesday, the city commission started discussions about where the boat could go once it’s finally back in DeLand, floating some ideas about putting it in a park along the river. Nothing has been decided yet, though, as the boat sits outside of Jacksonville waiting to come home.
DELAND, FL
click orlando

What The Honk: Back to (driving) school

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer break is about done and back to school is right around the corner. If you’re a student, please learn from these adults and do better than they are. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. College Park has a high viewership when...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy