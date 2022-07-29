Stamford-based Charter Communications keeps growing its Spectrum brand despite $7B jury verdict

www.newstimes.com
Danbury parish sends 40-foot shipping container filled with 9 tons of supplies to Ukrainian refugees
DANBURY — When St. Joseph school and Parish in Danbury organized a donation drive for Ukrainian refugees, the community response was overwhelming. Now, three months after that first request for donations, 378 boxes filled with diapers, medical supplies, clothes and other goods along with nearly 2,000 bags of other essential items, have arrived in Wałbrzych, Poland.
Unstable upstate NY building interrupts some Amtrak service
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amtrak stopped running passenger trains Friday along a stretch of track near an old warehouse in Albany with an exterior wall in danger of partially collapsing. The track closure interrupted service west from Albany and complicated operations of Amtrak’s new Burlington, Vermont to New York...
Police: Danbury man clocked driving Corvette 161 mph in New Hampshire
ASHLAND, N.H. — A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after a New Hampshire state trooper clocked him driving a Corvette faster than 160 mph, police say. The trooper spotted an orange sports car speeding north on Interstate 93 about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said. Using radar, he clocked him at 161 mph — more than 90 mph over the speed limit of 70 mph, according to state police.
Greenwich schools hires program coordinator for special ed; new admin previously held post in Darien
GREENWICH — The former leader of special education in Darien is moving to the Greenwich Public Schools as the program coordinator for elementary and middle school special education, effective immediately. Theresa Fox will create and oversee programs for disabled students and report to Stacey Heiligenthaler, chief officer of special...
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
Brookfield schools to expand police presence to elementary schools, hire unarmed guards
BROOKFIELD — After weeks of contentious public and private debate, Board of Education members unanimously agreed last week to expand the school district’s existing School Resource Officer program to its elementary schools and also voted to hire both unarmed and armed security personnel to work at all four of the town’s public schools.
Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks
DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
Danbury dad says wife was distraught after ordered to close day care weeks before killing kids, suicide
DANBURY — Pedro Panjon said his wife was distraught over the loss of income after being ordered to close her day care business in the weeks leading up to her killing their children and herself. Danbury police said Sonia Loja, 36, killed the three children Wednesday before killing herself....
Tornado confirmed in Litchfield County town, weather service says
COLEBROOK — A weak tornado touched down in Litchfield County Thursday evening, meteorologists with the National Weather Service confirmed Friday. At around 6:35 p.m. Thursday, the tornado started along Smith Road about 2 miles south of Dennis Hill State Park in Norfolk. It traveled northeast for 5 miles with peak winds at 75 mph and a path up to 300 yards wide, the weather service said. Meteorologists said the tornado ended around 6:50 p.m., 2 miles southwest of Colebrook along Pinney Street.
Children’s slayings stun Danbury community: ‘I can’t believe it’
DANBURY — Dozens of people gathered around the home of a young Danbury family Friday to remember three children who were killed Wednesday by their mother, who later took her own life. About 100 people came to Whaley Street to mourn and light candles in front of the house....
Thomaston girls basketball coach Bob McMahon steps down after 19 seasons
For the last decade, if you were looking for the best small-school girls basketball program in Connecticut, you would have to turn your compass north to Thomaston. Despite being one of the smallest schools in the state, the Golden Bears have appeared in six state championship games since 2013, winning three titles in that span including the 2022 CIAC Class S championship.
