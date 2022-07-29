ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

Aitken School Students Create “Empty Bowls” to Support Doorways

 4 days ago
nrinow.news

Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
MENDON, MA
WPRI 12 News

‘Tiverton Celebrates Parade’ kicks off day of family fun

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A Saturday of family fun kicks off with the Tiverton Celebrates Parade at 10 o’clock Saturday morning. The parade travels down Main Road from its intersection with Judson Street (180 Main Road) to 983 Main Road, which is Little Willow Day Care Center.  After the parade, awards will be handed out […]
TIVERTON, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: A look back at drive-in movies through fourth-grade eyes

Inspired by the summer sun, this week’s column journeys back to the late 1960s as I once again touch base with my fourth grade alter-ego. Yeah, it’s me again. That Swamptown guy asked me to write another story about what kids do in the summer around here. Mom said it was good practice for school, so I told him, “What the heck, I’ll do it ... again.’ I thought for a while about what I was going to write about and then figured out the perfect idea. I’ll write about going to the drive-in. That’s definitely one of the coolest things we do in the summer.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Seekonk, MA
Society
Seekonk, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Seekonk, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
ecori.org

Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Lobby Muddy Festival returns on August 13, proceeds to benefit Newport Mental Health

On Saturday, August 13, Lobby Muddy Fest will host its 3rd annual charity event. The fundraiser, which originally started as a Sunday ritual at O’Brien’s Pub where a handful of friends would meet up to enjoy lobster rolls and mudslides and catch up on the night before, has become one of the fastest growing charity outings in the city by the sea. The event will take place at On The Docks, which is located behind Dockside at the end of Waites Wharf from 2 to 6pm.
NEWPORT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran

“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
FAIRHAVEN, MA
mybackyardnews.com

WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
WRENTHAM, MA
WPRI

Meet the authors of ‘The Lost Summers of Newport’

It’s the First Annual Biggest Book Club ,Smallest State literary event brought to you by The Rhode Show and Reading With Robin! Join us on Wednesday, August 24th for an end of summer book club style chat of The Lost Summers of Newport with Team W! Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White will join Ashley Erling of The Rhode Show and me on stage at the Greenwich Odeum to talk about The Lost Summers of Newport with an audience Q&A! Bring your book club! Bring your questions! There will be an opportunity afterwards for photos and book signing.
NEWPORT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”

“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
rinewstoday.com

Gimme’ Shelter – KitKat at the Providence Animal Control Center

Well hi there! I was at another shelter who needed help with me because I need a dental workup which will be happening soon. Before that, I was living with my people but we all were living in deplorable conditions and we couldn’t go on like that. So, my people had to live somewhere else and so did I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Harry Potter, Lizzie Borden, The Toe Jam Puppet Band, games and more are part of a packed Fall River Library schedule this week

This week at the Fall River Public Library, will feature games, crafts, storytimes, Harry Potter, Lizzie Borden and more!. On Monday, August 1, the library will celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday with magical crafts, snacks, a costume contest, and raffle at 11 am. Call the Children’s Room to check if there is room in this event: 508-324-2700, ext. 4.
FALL RIVER, MA
providencedailydose.com

Full WaterFire Lighting Saturday

Starry Starry Night returns for this Saturday’s full WaterFire lighting. And while the braziers are not ignited till sunset, onshore programming, like the outdoor artisans fair, kicks off at 6:30pm at Washington and Steeple Streets. The WaterFire Marketplace will return to Canal Street. Stop by to support WaterFire with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
NEWPORT, RI

