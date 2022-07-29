www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Cleveland Jewish News
Women’s Jewish Book Club discussion Aug. 3
The Women’s Jewish Book Club will hold a professionally facilitated discussion about “Tuky: The Story of a Hidden Child” at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at the home of Daphne Soclof in Beachwood. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes a raffle and refreshments.
Cleveland Jewish News
Federation to kick off campaign with Super Sunday Aug. 28
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs is set to launch Aug. 28, with its first Super Sunday Kickoff. Funds raised will benefit the Campaign for Jewish Needs, the Cleveland Jewish community’s annual fundraising campaign that serves the local and global Jewish community. “Super Sunday...
Cleveland Jewish News
Altman exhibit to open Aug. 1 in Youngstown
The Suzi Altman exhibit will open Aug. 1 and run through Sept. 5 in the Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation Art Gallery at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown at 505 Gypsy Lane. There will also be a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
Cleveland Jewish News
First responders community night Aug. 4
First responders, police, fire and service departments in Mayfield Heights will hold a first responders community night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at City Park Pavilions at 789 Mayfield Ridge Road. The event includes free hot dogs and popcorn, touch-a-truck, drone demos, a disc jockey and more. For...
Cleveland Jewish News
Learn to compost at home Aug. 3
Rust Belt Riders will teach attendees how to compost at home from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Mayfield branch at 500 SOM Center Road in Mayfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3vqGa6P.
Warren group rides bikes to support non-violence
A Warren group continues its effort to spread a message of non-violence in the Mahoning Valley.
First Mahoning Valley Irish Festival held in Youngstown
In 1796, Daniel Shehy of Tipperary, who was part of John Young's surveying party, was the first Irishman to settle in Youngstown. 226 years later, the first Mahoning Valley Irish Festival is being held.
Cleveland Jewish News
Blood drive at Mayfield library Aug. 2
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Mayfield branch at 500 SOM Center Road in Mayfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3PpJuqv.
Cleveland Jewish News
Buck 50 quartet brought together by music, faith
Brandon Zlotnik became interested in barbershop quartets when his Solon High School choir teacher, Gary Lewis, started a barbershop choir program at the high school. Lewis, himself an accomplished barbershop choir singer, inspired Zlotnik to start his first barbershop quartet while studying computer science at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea. Barbershop quartets are composed of four singers singing in very close harmony to one another.
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
Cleveland Jewish News
Richmond Heights schools build on opportunities for more equitable education
From any challenge comes opportunity. Whether a global pandemic or an unconstitutional school funding system, Richmond Heights Local Schools remains committed to creating an equitable educational experience for all students. Over the past two years, we have continued to work toward this mission and that of preparing our learners to...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | July 30th
Vindicator file photo / July 31, 1958 | A network of pipes to remove the danger of slippery sidewalks was installed under the pavement in front of St. Columba Cathedral that was under construction in Youngstown 64 years ago. Overlooking the work is a recently installed statue of St. Columba, an Irish saint, and patron of the Youngstown Diocese.
Cleveland Jewish News
CJN goes one-on-one with: Gary Rosenthal
As he enters the final year of his two-year term as board president of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, Gary Rosenthal is finally getting comfortable in the role. Rosenthal, who lives in Concord Township, was elected to the role in July 2021, after being a board member for four years. Before his presidency, he served as vice president of administration. Outside of his temple work, Rosenthal is an attorney practicing estate planning and probate.
Cleveland Jewish News
Stewart’s Caring Place aims to fill gaps in cancer care
When Mimi Surloff’s husband, Dr. Stewart Surloff, died in December 2001 due to lung cancer, she set out to fill gaps in support resources in her community. Her answer was Stewart’s Caring Place, which opened in October 2004 in Akron. By January 2021, the center moved from its...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5
A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
Cleveland Jewish News
Accomplishments abound in Mayfield City Schools
The “Mayfield Family” is strong. Our phenomenal staff led us through another school year with an enthusiasm that kept our students moving forward. Some notable accomplishments across our Mayfield City Schools during the 2022-23 school year include:. • The class of 2022 included 325 graduates who walked across...
WFMJ.com
Brothers Against Violence team up against violence in Warren
Brothers Against Violence invited folks to join together in a stand AGAINST violence at the Third Christian Church in Warren. "We believe if we show the children, try to show the young children that e love them and we're here for them and we just need them to straighten up and fly right," Elder Barbara Murray said.
Girard backpack giveaway honors murdered family
Families were welcomed in Tod Park in Girard Saturday for a memorial for three people who were murdered.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Crime Podcast top ten in the world
The highly anticipated podcast that dives into the history of the mob and the complex story of Jim Traficant is shooting up the ranks, currently top ten in the world. As Oscar-nominated producer Marc Smerling puts it --- Crooked City dives into the deep crime history of Youngstown. "Everything from...
Cleveland Jewish News
Richmond Heights creating ‘brighter tomorrow’ for residents, businesses
Summer is here, the flowers are in bloom, and it’s an excellent time to visit Richmond Heights. Richmond Heights is a warm and vibrant city, and we are working hard to create a “brighter tomorrow” for our residents and businesses. Richmond Heights is home to nearly 11,000...
