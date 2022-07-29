As he enters the final year of his two-year term as board president of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, Gary Rosenthal is finally getting comfortable in the role. Rosenthal, who lives in Concord Township, was elected to the role in July 2021, after being a board member for four years. Before his presidency, he served as vice president of administration. Outside of his temple work, Rosenthal is an attorney practicing estate planning and probate.

