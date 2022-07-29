ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Jewish News

Women’s Jewish Book Club discussion Aug. 3

The Women’s Jewish Book Club will hold a professionally facilitated discussion about “Tuky: The Story of a Hidden Child” at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at the home of Daphne Soclof in Beachwood. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes a raffle and refreshments.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Federation to kick off campaign with Super Sunday Aug. 28

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs is set to launch Aug. 28, with its first Super Sunday Kickoff. Funds raised will benefit the Campaign for Jewish Needs, the Cleveland Jewish community’s annual fundraising campaign that serves the local and global Jewish community. “Super Sunday...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Altman exhibit to open Aug. 1 in Youngstown

The Suzi Altman exhibit will open Aug. 1 and run through Sept. 5 in the Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation Art Gallery at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown at 505 Gypsy Lane. There will also be a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

First responders community night Aug. 4

First responders, police, fire and service departments in Mayfield Heights will hold a first responders community night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at City Park Pavilions at 789 Mayfield Ridge Road. The event includes free hot dogs and popcorn, touch-a-truck, drone demos, a disc jockey and more. For...
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Learn to compost at home Aug. 3

Rust Belt Riders will teach attendees how to compost at home from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Mayfield branch at 500 SOM Center Road in Mayfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3vqGa6P.
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Blood drive at Mayfield library Aug. 2

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Mayfield branch at 500 SOM Center Road in Mayfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3PpJuqv.
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Buck 50 quartet brought together by music, faith

Brandon Zlotnik became interested in barbershop quartets when his Solon High School choir teacher, Gary Lewis, started a barbershop choir program at the high school. Lewis, himself an accomplished barbershop choir singer, inspired Zlotnik to start his first barbershop quartet while studying computer science at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea. Barbershop quartets are composed of four singers singing in very close harmony to one another.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | July 30th

Vindicator file photo / July 31, 1958 | A network of pipes to remove the danger of slippery sidewalks was installed under the pavement in front of St. Columba Cathedral that was under construction in Youngstown 64 years ago. Overlooking the work is a recently installed statue of St. Columba, an Irish saint, and patron of the Youngstown Diocese.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

CJN goes one-on-one with: Gary Rosenthal

As he enters the final year of his two-year term as board president of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, Gary Rosenthal is finally getting comfortable in the role. Rosenthal, who lives in Concord Township, was elected to the role in July 2021, after being a board member for four years. Before his presidency, he served as vice president of administration. Outside of his temple work, Rosenthal is an attorney practicing estate planning and probate.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Stewart’s Caring Place aims to fill gaps in cancer care

When Mimi Surloff’s husband, Dr. Stewart Surloff, died in December 2001 due to lung cancer, she set out to fill gaps in support resources in her community. Her answer was Stewart’s Caring Place, which opened in October 2004 in Akron. By January 2021, the center moved from its...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5

A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Accomplishments abound in Mayfield City Schools

The “Mayfield Family” is strong. Our phenomenal staff led us through another school year with an enthusiasm that kept our students moving forward. Some notable accomplishments across our Mayfield City Schools during the 2022-23 school year include:. • The class of 2022 included 325 graduates who walked across...
MAYFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Brothers Against Violence team up against violence in Warren

Brothers Against Violence invited folks to join together in a stand AGAINST violence at the Third Christian Church in Warren. "We believe if we show the children, try to show the young children that e love them and we're here for them and we just need them to straighten up and fly right," Elder Barbara Murray said.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Crime Podcast top ten in the world

The highly anticipated podcast that dives into the history of the mob and the complex story of Jim Traficant is shooting up the ranks, currently top ten in the world. As Oscar-nominated producer Marc Smerling puts it --- Crooked City dives into the deep crime history of Youngstown. "Everything from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

