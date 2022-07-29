Fort never surrendered to British soldiers invaded by bees

inhabitat.com
Navy Times
Navy WWII vet Larry Storch, who found fame playing a soldier on TV, dies at 99
LOS ANGELES — World War II Navy veteran Larry Storch, the rubber-faced comic whose long career in theater, movies and television was capped by his “F Troop” role as zany Cpl. Agarn in the 1960s spoof of Western frontier TV shows, died Friday. He was 99. Storch...
Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History?
July 28 marks the annual celebration of Buffalo Soldiers Day, a commemorative holiday that celebrates the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers. The post Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History? appeared first on NewsOne.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
ohmymag.co.uk
These mysterious ‘dragon houses’ are yet to be explained by archaeologists
In the heart of the mountains of southern Evia, off the Greek coast, stands a curious structure of some twenty ancient ruined buildings. Little is known today about the massive stone block structures, from the identity of its architects to the date of its emergence. Commonly called ‘Drakospita’ ('dragon houses')...
Cops Searching for Drugs Find Artifacts Dating Back to Ancient Times
Police officers searching a home for drugs discovered more than a thousand ancient treasures dating back to the 12th and 18th centuries, with some even dating back to the Roman era.
Who are the Assyrians?
The Assyrians are a people who have lived in the Middle East since ancient times and today can be found all over the world. They are well known for their vast ancient empire; ancient cities, such as Nimrud and Nineveh; and their fierce invasions, including into the Kingdom of Judah and Egypt.
travelnoire.com
Snakes On A Plane? Yes, Snake Head Discovered In Inflight Meal
A Turkish flight attendant found a snake head in their inflight lunch meal. The SunExpress cabin crew member recorded the horrific find and shared it online – prompting an immediate response from the airline. The incident comes after multiple complaints by the staff about receiving beetles and snails in their in-flight food. SunExpress – based in Turkey, and flies across Europe and the Mediterranean – said the state of food is “absolutely unacceptable…and a detailed investigation has been initiated on the subject.”
Rare German WWII Watch Worn By Nazi Pilot May Sell for Thousands
Made by the renowned German watchmakers A. Lange & Sohne in the early 1940s, the watch was supplied to the Luftwaffe during the conflict.
Navy Times
101-year-old veteran recalls World War II battle in Italy
Billy Earl Kirby’s own blood helped give Italy’s Rapido River its second name, “Bloody River.”. Kirby, a native of Osage, Texas, was a 23-year-old Army infantryman when he was injured in one of the fiercest battles between American and German forces in World War II. “Jan. 21,...
Daily Beast
Russia Might Just Plunge the World Into a Dark Era for Space
The first piece of the International Space Station ever launched into orbit didn’t come from NASA—it actually came from Russia. The 41.2 foot module—dubbed “Zarya,” the Russian word for sunrise—took off on a reportedly gloomy day from a launch facility in Kazakhstan on November 20, 1998. When it did, it was the culmination of nearly a decade of geopolitical wheeling and dealing that began with the end of the Cold War in 1989, and ended with a partnership between two former enemies that would last more than 30 years.
Ancient sanctuary used by Roman soldiers nearly 2,000 years ago found in the Netherlands
One of the most extensive ancient Roman temple complexes in northern Europe, which includes sacrificial altars used by soldiers on a far frontier of the Roman Empire, has been unearthed in the Netherlands. The first century A.D. site — known as a temple sanctuary — was located near the fork...
Archaeologists may have located palace belonging to Genghis Khan's bloodthirsty grandson who famously sacked Baghdad in 1258 to eastern Turkey
The grand palace that once belonged to Genghis Khan's grandson may have been discovered in Turkey, archaeologists say. Hulagu Khan was a Mongol warlord who lived from 1217 to 1265 and conquered much of southwest Asia. He is known for the 1258 sack of Baghdad, then the religious and cultural...
5 Best Places to Visit in New York State
There's no shortage of things to do and see in New York State. From the bustling city life of New York City to the stunning natural beauty of the Adirondacks, there's something for everyone in this great state.
studyfinds.org
Bones of soldiers killed in the Battle of Waterloo were sold — as fertilizer?
GLASGOW, Scotland — The bones of soldiers killed during the Battle of Waterloo were sold off as fertilizer, according to new research. Soldiers who died may well have unwittingly been repatriated as bones, and spread on the farms of Britain after being ground down. The Battle of Waterloo took...
Mexico is facing an avocado shortage due to war, the pandemic, inflation, and the climate crisis
A $3 billion industry, avocados are important to the livelihood of many Mexican people who own restaurants or farm the crop.
Warsaw Ghetto’s defiant Jewish doctors secretly documented the medical effects of Nazi starvation policies in a book recently rediscovered on a library shelf
Exactly 80 years ago, a group of starving Jewish scientists and doctors in the Warsaw Ghetto were collecting data on their starving patients. They hoped their research would benefit future generations through better ways to treat malnutrition, and they wanted the world to know of Nazi atrocities to prevent something similar from ever happening again. They recorded the grim effects of an almost complete lack of food on the human body in a rare book titled “Maladie de Famine” (in English, “The Disease of Starvation: Clinical Research on Starvation in the Warsaw Ghetto in 1942”) that we recently rediscovered in the Tufts University library.
Democrats prepare for showdown over key spending and climate bill – live
Senate Democrats move forward with $740bn legislative package after Manchin agrees deal with Schumer – follow the latest
Wyoming internment camp to be included in Japanese American World War II History Network
Wyoming US Senator John Barrasso has introduced a bill entitled the Japanese American World War II History Network Act. This legislation directs the Secretary of the Interior to identify National Park Service units for inclusion in a network of historic sites related to Japanese American history during World War II.
