Eagle County Conservation District selling drought-tolerant grass seed to help save water

Gypsum Town Council postpones construction of dog park
The Gypsum Town Council voted earlier this week to postpone construction of a new dog park on Buckhorn Valley Boulevard until the spring of 2023. The Buckhorn Valley Dog Park is being financed by a quarter million dollar donation from Buckhorn Valley developers, who are required to contribute money to the town as part of a social impact assessment of the 899-unit development. In addition to the funding, the developers donated a 3.8-acre parcel of land southwest of Hawk’s Nest neighborhood on which to build the park.
Hockett Gulch left in the lurch after heated debate at Eagle Town Council meeting
Discussion bordered on debate during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting in Eagle, as council members reviewed preliminary plans, final plat, and permit approval for the Reserve at Hockett Gulch development. In Tuesday’s meeting, the town’s Planning and Zoning commission failed to see eye to eye with project developers as to...
Fundraiser in memory of Vail area local Brandon Merritt raises over $200,000 for people with neurofibromatosis
The Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation raised over $200,000 at its inaugural Eagle County fundraising event held at Donovan Pavilion in Vail on July 25, generating financial support and awareness for people with neurofibromatosis. Merritt was eight months old when he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, commonly known as NF, a genetic...
Right at Home now open for business in Eagle County
Owners: David and Meshelle McKendry. Contact info: Call 970-697-1331 or email meshelle@gjhomecare.com or david@gjhomecare.com (the main office located in Grand Junction). What’s new or exciting at your place? We’re excited for the opportunity to expand into Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties to provide care to an underserved population.
Vail wildlife fence project will replace East Vail fencing
The temporary fencing in East Vail that protects bighorn sheep in the winter has cut down on animal deaths, but isn’t much to look at. That’s going to change. The Colorado Department of Transportation this summer will begin a $3 million project to upgrade existing wildlife fence through parts of Vail and will add new barriers to keep animals off the highway.
Avon’s inclusion of use, marijuana tax on November ballot to hinge on regional transportation authority formation
Which tax questions Avon voters will see in November will likely hinge on whether Eagle County municipalities bring the proposed regional transportation authority to the ballot. Earlier this year, Avon Town Council identified the possibility of bringing two tax questions before voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8: a construction material use...
Vail area water agencies set to vote on fee increases
The valley’s water providers have been hit by the real estate boom and are set to increase a number of fees. The boards of the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority and Eagle River Water & Sanitation District are set to review the fee increase proposal at the groups’ July 28 meetings.
Letter: A raise that comes with more work
I remember back in December and January reading about negotiations by the teacher’s union in Eagle county for a raise. I was pleased when they got it, and it sounded at the time like one of the better raises they had had in a while. As a retired educator, I tend to land on the side of teachers. It is a profession that is universally underpaid, particularly K-12 teachers. My guess is that not one teacher in Eagle County can support a family on that single income even with the raise.
