Eagle County Conservation District selling drought-tolerant grass seed to help save water

I remember back in December and January reading about negotiations by the teacher’s union in Eagle county for a raise. I was pleased when they got it, and it sounded at the time like one of the better raises they had had in a while. As a retired educator, I tend to land on the side of teachers. It is a profession that is universally underpaid, particularly K-12 teachers. My guess is that not one teacher in Eagle County can support a family on that single income even with the raise.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO