7@four previews Pure Pro Wrestling fundraiser in Roanoke

Wearing a burnt orange and white bucket hat and polo shirt with black shorts, Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey was easy to spot in the sea of youth football players Saturday morning. The former Lake Taylor High football star was back to where it all began. In 2015, he helped the Titans finish as state runners-up. As a senior the next year, he led the Titans’ vaunted defense with 122 tackles — including ...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO