7@four previews Pure Pro Wrestling fundraiser in Roanoke

www.wdbj7.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenager electrocuted after falling asleep with a charging cell phone in her bedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wasena skateboard park closes as bridge is scheduled for a makeover this fallCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Rescued Roanoke T-shirts raise money for heartworm positive petsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
New green bike lanes promote safety for drivers and cyclistsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster homeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSET
VHSL unveils district, class alignment plan for 2024-2027
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia High School League has unveiled its District Alignment plan for school years 2023-24 through '26-'27. If passed, it could have a significant impact on area high school sports for years to come. The plan adjusts both the district a school plays in (i.e.:...
H.S. Football Previews: Franklin County
Franklin County High School football went 3-7 in 2021, but the Bulldogs say they were inexperienced last season. Now, Franklin County says its large class of juniors is ready to get to work as a hard-nosed, gritty offense.
WDBJ7.com
Lord Botetourt will again rely on solid line play in Daleville
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers are coming off a season which saw them reach a regional final before falling at Abingdon. Coach Jamie Harless and his team are reloading for 2022. Line play has been a staple under Harless and will continue to be this season. “A...
VCU Pitcher Chase Hungate Transfers to Virginia Baseball
UVA adds another quality arm to its pitching staff through the transfer portal
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rubama: Former Lake Taylor and James Madison star Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey giving back before he heads to Texas
Wearing a burnt orange and white bucket hat and polo shirt with black shorts, Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey was easy to spot in the sea of youth football players Saturday morning. The former Lake Taylor High football star was back to where it all began. In 2015, he helped the Titans finish as state runners-up. As a senior the next year, he led the Titans’ vaunted defense with 122 tackles — including ...
In-State Three-Star TyLyric Coleman Commits to Virginia Football
Coleman is the sixth player from Virginia to commit to UVA in the class of 2023
cbs19news
Hokies Wide Receiver Kaleb Smith credits Louisa for success
CHARLOTTE, Nc, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Across the commonwealth Louisa County native and Hokie wide receiver Kaleb Smith is preparing for fall camp and reflecting on his small-town upbringing. Smith grew up watching the Louisa Lions under the Friday night lights himself, though he played the majority of his high school football...
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Turner Ashby
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A familiar face is back to lead the Turner Ashby football program. Scott Turner, a Turner Ashby High School alumnus, is preparing for his first season as head coach of the Knights. Turner makes his way back to Bridgewater after serving as a long-time coach at East Rockingham High School. Turner was the Eagles head coach in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2025 DB Hylton Stubbs checks out Virginia Tech, leaves with a scholarship offer
Orange Park (FL) Oakleaf Class of 2025 safety Hylton Stubbs added new scholarship offers from Tennessee and Virginia Tech after taking unofficial visits to each respective campus. Stubbs, who holds seven early scholarship offers, visited Virginia Tech on Wednesday,. It was his first time on campus in Blacksburg. “It was...
Guard Jaydon Young selects Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech added another prospect in the 2023 recruiting class on Friday night when North Carolina native Jaydon Young announced he was going to continue his basketball career in Blacksburg. Jaydon is the second player to join Virginia Tech's 2023 class, joining Georgia guard Brandon Rechsteiner. Young, a 6'4" 190-pound...
Phoebus would move to Class 4, Great Bridge, Kellam and Ocean Lakes to Class 5 in proposed Virginia High School League plan for 2023-24
Eleven schools in Hampton Roads will change state postseason classes for the 2023-24 school year if the Virginia High School League’s latest realignment proposal is adopted in September. After receiving the latest enrollments submitted by school divisions to the Virginia Department of Education, the VHSL split its 316 public-school members, plus Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, into ...
Comments / 0