ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsport, WI

Fire at vacant trailer home in Campbellsport under investigation

By Ben Newhouse
wearegreenbay.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Driver cited after rear-ending chipper in Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A worker for Wrightstown’s Department of Public Works was released from a hospital after a vehicle rear-ended the chipper. The Wrightstown Police Department posted about a rear-ending incident involving a driver getting cited for inattentive driving on its Facebook page. Officials said that a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Mill crash: Driver ejected

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a serious crash near 60th and Mill around noon Sunday, July 31. The only occupant in the vehicle was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown. This is a developing story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Campbellsport, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Campbellsport, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac on Friday night, shell casings found

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the area of North Hickory Street and Thomas Street on Friday evening after receiving reports of gunshots. According to a release, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on July 29, when officers arrived at the...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WISN

Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Death investigation underway in West Allis: police

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are conducting a death investigation of an adult male near 99th and Lincoln Saturday morning, the deputy chief said. Deputy Chief Bob Fletcher said it is still too early to determine whether this was from natural causes or some other reason. FOX6 will...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman seriously injured after getting bucked off horse at Dodge Co. farm

LOWELL, Wis. — A woman was seriously injured Friday after getting bucked off a horse at a Dodge County farm. CLR Fire and Rescue officials said emergency crews were called to the farm in the town of Lowell around 6:30 p.m. after the 20-year-old’s mother found her laying in a pasture. Med-flight was called to the scene after responders determined the severity of her injuries.
LOWELL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WNCY

Sheriff Speaks Out on Fox River Hit and Run Boat Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out about the July 9 boat crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh. It says the investigation and all information has now been handed over to the county’s district attorney’s office to handle. The powerboat,...
OSHKOSH, WI
WISN

Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway

MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Girl videotaped on hidden camera, Cedarburg man sentenced

CEDARBURG, Wis. - A Cedarburg man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison. He was accused in 2019 of videotaping a girl with a hidden camera. Christopher Rost, 55, pleaded no contest in April to invading privacy on. As part of a plea deal, a charge of capturing an intimate representation was dismissed.
CEDARBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

3 men charged in Marshall armed home invasion

MARSHALL, Wis. — Three men have been charged following an armed home invasion in Marshall earlier this month, the village’s police department said Friday. In a news release, police said the home invasion happened in the early morning hours of July 17 at a home in the 400 block of Hubbell Street. Three men forcefully entered the home with a shotgun and held the homeowner against his will.
MARSHALL, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy