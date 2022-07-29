Fire at vacant trailer home in Campbellsport under investigation

www.wearegreenbay.com
Car crashes into Waukesha apartment
The Waukesha Fire Department and Police Department were called to scene on Saturday after a car struck the side of a an apartment building.
Driver cited after rear-ending chipper in Wrightstown
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A worker for Wrightstown’s Department of Public Works was released from a hospital after a vehicle rear-ended the chipper. The Wrightstown Police Department posted about a rear-ending incident involving a driver getting cited for inattentive driving on its Facebook page. Officials said that a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
60th and Mill crash: Driver ejected
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a serious crash near 60th and Mill around noon Sunday, July 31. The only occupant in the vehicle was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown. This is a developing story.
Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac on Friday night, shell casings found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the area of North Hickory Street and Thomas Street on Friday evening after receiving reports of gunshots. According to a release, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on July 29, when officers arrived at the...
Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
Shooting breaks out as Milwaukee church parishioners leave service
MILWAUKEE — A church service at Reformation Church of Holiness on Chambers and 21st streets in Milwaukee was just getting let out Sunday afternoon when witnesses describe seeing a shootout down the block. "Upon them coming out of the church a car pulled right here and began to fire...
Lost elderly man reunited with family in WI after getting stranded on highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a good Samaritan and local troopers, a lost elderly man who was stranded on a busy highway was able to find his way home. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), recently, troopers responded to I-90/94, near WIS...
Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
Death investigation underway in West Allis: police
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are conducting a death investigation of an adult male near 99th and Lincoln Saturday morning, the deputy chief said. Deputy Chief Bob Fletcher said it is still too early to determine whether this was from natural causes or some other reason. FOX6 will...
Vigil for man killed in 2017 held in Oshkosh, organizers demand police accountability
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Community members held a candlelight vigil outside of the Opera House Square in Oshkosh on Sunday to honor Isaiah Tucker who died five years ago in a police-involved shooting. According to event organizers, their mission was to educate others surrounding two things:. What happened on...
Woman seriously injured after getting bucked off horse at Dodge Co. farm
LOWELL, Wis. — A woman was seriously injured Friday after getting bucked off a horse at a Dodge County farm. CLR Fire and Rescue officials said emergency crews were called to the farm in the town of Lowell around 6:30 p.m. after the 20-year-old’s mother found her laying in a pasture. Med-flight was called to the scene after responders determined the severity of her injuries.
Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
Sheriff Speaks Out on Fox River Hit and Run Boat Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out about the July 9 boat crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh. It says the investigation and all information has now been handed over to the county’s district attorney’s office to handle. The powerboat,...
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
Veteran missing from Milwaukee area found safe, Green Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. — State authorities have canceled a Green Alert for a missing veteran after she was found safe Saturday. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, 29-year-old Cholie Mack had last been seen in the 1200 block of Miller Park Way around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. Her family said they were concerned for her safety. Authorities said...
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
I-43 reopens after vehicle drove off roadway, got stuck on steel beams
I-43 is shut down in both directions at Capitol Drive due to a vehicle that is stuck on steel construction beams.
Girl videotaped on hidden camera, Cedarburg man sentenced
CEDARBURG, Wis. - A Cedarburg man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison. He was accused in 2019 of videotaping a girl with a hidden camera. Christopher Rost, 55, pleaded no contest in April to invading privacy on. As part of a plea deal, a charge of capturing an intimate representation was dismissed.
3 men charged in Marshall armed home invasion
MARSHALL, Wis. — Three men have been charged following an armed home invasion in Marshall earlier this month, the village’s police department said Friday. In a news release, police said the home invasion happened in the early morning hours of July 17 at a home in the 400 block of Hubbell Street. Three men forcefully entered the home with a shotgun and held the homeowner against his will.
