Wolf, Shapiro in Montgomery County vow to protect abortion access in state

It is an accepted truth among professionals in law enforcement, first responders, and criminal justice communities that most addicts don’t set out to be criminals. They do not wake up in the morning dreaming of elaborate schemes, plotting their crimes like a mastermind, a modern-day Professor Moriarty seeking to outwit the police and reap riches and power. Rather, they start their days aching for a way to find enough money to pay for the drugs or alcohol that hold them in their grips. Sometimes that means committing a crime.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO