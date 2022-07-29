Triple-digit homicides for a third straight year brings warning from grieving mother

www.wave3.com
moonwalker
2d ago
we saw your culture in full display in Shawnee park we will leave you to your own demises and promise no police involvement!!!!!
wdrb.com
Police pursuit of robbery suspect ends at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man who allegedly robbed a GameStop in West Buechel led police on a pursuit on Sunday afternoon that ended at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus compound. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Sixth Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to help West Buechel...
Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city. Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.
WLKY.com
Robbery in West Buechel leads to police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Police Department, a robbery in West Beuchel led to a police chase. Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a call to assist West Buechel Police on a business robbery at the GameStop in the 3600 block of Mall Road.
WHAS 11
LMPD: Deadly shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting in Old Louisville leaves one person dead and another critically injured Friday. Police said officers responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. Friday at S. Brook Street and E. Kentucky Street. When officers arrived, police said...
wnky.com
UPDATE: KSP arrests three men in connection with murder investigation in Hart County
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police arrested a third person in connection with the shooting death of Robert W. Myers. On Sunday, July 31, KSP arrested Dale E. Hodge, 65, of Elizabethtown, who has been charged with murder (complicity). Dale Hodge was lodged in the Hardin County Jail. MAGNOLIA,...
Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound
Your Money: Southwest hires, International housing buyers, Fastest broadband, Record energy profits. Oil companies just reported record profits. Also, Southwest is hiring for thousands of roles, including its first-ever remote positions. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. Louisville businesses dealing with...
WLKY.com
Downtown Louisville business break-in is caught on tape; LMPD try to identify suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early morning break-in at a downtown Louisville business is caught on camera. Just before four Saturday morning, the suspect threw a rock through the front door of a Goodwood Brewing on East Main. Goodwood provided video to WLKY and here you can see the suspect ripping the cash drawer from the bar.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified in fatal shooting near Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was killed in a shooting near Old Louisville on Friday. Torie Myers, 48, died at the scene of the shooting. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Brook and East Kentucky streets, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. Officers were sent on reports of a double shooting.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
Louisville sees triple-digit homicides for third straight year; 'Now it’s spread to all the divisions'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven months into 2022, homicide counts have reached the triple-digits for the third year in a row in Louisville. July 28 marked the day Louisville’s death count reached 100. Just a day later, it grew to 101 after a woman died as result of injuries sustained in a shooting at the corner of S. Brook St. and E. Kentucky St.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
LMPD, Postal Inspection Office investigating after mail carrier robbed at knife point Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Postal Investigation Service and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a man robbed a postal worker at knife point Friday. A USPS spokesperson said around 2:50 p.m. Friday the postal letter carrier was delivering mail across the street from Slugger Field...
WLKY.com
Police found disturbing Google searches from Clark County man accused of abusing child
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A man is in Clark County Jail for abusing his newborn baby. Police arrested Jonathan Fleming saying he fractured several bones in 8-week-old Mateo Hayes. Mateo’s mother, Shelby Hayes, says she never suspected her fiancé was hurting their child. “When they told me...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in Buechel neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man arrived at Baptist East Hospital in St. Matthews around 6:45 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Hikes Lane. Mitchell...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man accused of brutally beating baby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man has been arrested after police say he confessed to brutally beating an infant, causing a number of injuries over a period of several days. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jonathan Fleming is in custody. The investigation began on the morning of July...
WBKO
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers. He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY. The Coroner’s Office...
3 arrested in connection to Hart County murder
Police said the men were reportedly seen leaving in a Uhaul truck traveling north on KY Highway 357.
Wave 3
Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several local businesses have been broken into, robbed, or both. Is there a pattern to the crimes?. We’ve seen trucks, trailers, cash, and booze all lifted from local businesses this week -- including at least two more that were hit Saturday morning.. Ted Mitzlaff, managing...
Wave 3
LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 65-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 65-year-old man. Leeroy Allen was last seen on July 21 around 4:40 p.m. leaving the University of Louisville Peace Hospital on Newburg Road. Allen has a developmental disability and is unable...
wdrb.com
Jury delivers verdict against Louisville SWAT officers who claim city owes them millions in back pay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-member jury delivered a verdict Friday afternoon against officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's SWAT team who were seeking millions of dollars of back pay for "on-call" time dating back to 2002. The verdict came down in Jefferson Circuit Court after about four hours...
