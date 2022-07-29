ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A Bernard Cribbins scene in ‘Doctor Who’ leaves fans devastated after his passing

By Jonathan Wright
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Fawlty Towers’ Actor Bernard Cribbins Dies at 93

Bernard Cribbins, the British actor who had memorable performances in shows such as Doctor Who and Fawlty Towers, has died. He was 93. Cribbins’ death was confirmed by his agent to multiple media outlets on Thursday, July 28. Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies also shared the news on Instagram, posting a heartfelt tribute to the beloved television star. “I love this man. I love him,” wrote Davies.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tennant
Person
Catherine Tate
Person
Bernard Cribbins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Sci Fi#Whovians
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Margot Robbie says she's 'eternally grateful' to Neighbours for helping her break into Hollywood - and admits she only realised how popular the show was until she moved to London

She's arguably one of the biggest stars to come out of Australian soap Neighbours. And Margot Robbie, who played Donna Freedman between 2008 and 2011, is under no illusion that the beloved show was integral in helping her break into Hollywood. 'There are so many of us that owe them...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

'Miss Scarlet and the Duke' Is Coming Back for Season 3 on PBS

Fans of period shows like Sanditon, Midsomer Murders, and Hotel Portofino are likely also fans of Miss Scarlet and the Duke, a Victorian-era crime drama that airs on PBS Masterpiece. Season 2 doesn't premiere until October but PBS is letting fans know early that season 3. Here's everything we know...
TV SERIES
pethelpful.com

Frenchie Becomes Unlikely Mama to Group of Baby Skunks and It's So Heartwarming

The parental instinct can run pretty deep. So much so, that sometimes animals can play Mom or Dad to babies of a completely different species. Take a French Bulldog on TikTok who fell in love with some skunk babies that his mama was rescuing. The pup was so enamored with the skunks that he's taken them under his wing. And TBH, we think they love him just as much.
ANIMALS
wegotthiscovered.com

Why didn’t David Harbour think ‘Stranger Things’ would be renewed past season one?

At the moment, Stranger Things is riding high on the success of its recently debuted fourth season and is, undoubtedly, the most successful original show for Netflix. And yet, there was a time, when series star David Harbour was absolutely sure that the series would fail to see the light of day beyond its first season. One of the show’s most crucial and beloved stars had no faith in its future, why?
TV SERIES
TVLine

Big Sky Season 3: MacGyver, Blindspot Alums Among 5 New Cast Additions

Click here to read the full article. Big Sky country is about to get a little less spacious: The ABC drama has added five actors to its cast for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline. The five additions, all in recurring roles, center on Reba McEntire’s newly introduced backwoods outfitter Sunny Brick and an ill-fated wilderness trip she leads. Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, The 100) will play tech executive Avery, who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Sunny’s excursion. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), meanwhile, will play Sunny’s son Cormac, who helps lead his...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Wait, Margot Robbie’s husband was in Harry Potter?

Margot Robbie may be a global superstar, but it turns out her husband has also had his time in the spotlight, after it was revealed that he had a cameo in a Harry Potter movie. Granted, his time in the spotlight was pretty short, but still, an acting credit is an acting credit.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals Whether She Thinks Mel and Jack Are Destined to Be Together on ‘Virgin River’

The fourth season of Virgin River may have only come out a few days ago, but if you're like us, then you probably already binged the whole thing (and you might already be doing a rewatch). Now, after that major cliffhanger at the end of season 4, we're left to wonder what's in store for all of our favorite characters, specifically Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) who encountered some roadblocks in their relationship this past season.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy