A Bernard Cribbins scene in ‘Doctor Who’ leaves fans devastated after his passing

‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Fawlty Towers’ Actor Bernard Cribbins Dies at 93
Bernard Cribbins, the British actor who had memorable performances in shows such as Doctor Who and Fawlty Towers, has died. He was 93. Cribbins’ death was confirmed by his agent to multiple media outlets on Thursday, July 28. Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies also shared the news on Instagram, posting a heartfelt tribute to the beloved television star. “I love this man. I love him,” wrote Davies.
After Doctor Who's Neil Patrick Harris Shares Thoughts On Ncuti Gatwa, We Have Questions
Neil Patrick Harris had some glowing words to share about Ncuti Gatwa, but there's something else he said that has us wondering about things.
‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?
For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge and Husband Casey Hooper’s Relationship Timeline
A far cry from her characters. Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge doesn’t have the dramatic love life of her characters but is instead living out her happily ever after with husband Casey Hooper. On Virgin River, Breckenridge plays Mel, a widowed nurse who moves to a remote town and...
‘NCIS’ Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of This Running Joke With Gibbs
“NCIS” may be a crime drama that is mostly serious, but the cast and characters can still have fun. Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) had a running bit in which he would smack his team in the back of the head — a fan-favorite running joke. The show...
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
Looking Back at Jane Wyatt: The Mother on TV's "Father Knows Best"
Jane Wyatt (center) feeds the family on "Father Knows Best"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author’s Note: This article is partially based on entertainment and media information culled from Wikipedia.org.]
‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Welcomes Back Jimmy Palmer in New Post Celebrating Return to Filming
NCIS confirmed for fans on Thursday via a new Instagram post that filming is officially a go for season 20. Now, in celebration of that, longtime star Brian Dietzen shared a new photo from behind the scenes of NCIS. In it, he welcomed back his beloved character, medical examiner Jimmy Palmer. Check it out.
‘NCIS’ Star Diona Reasonover Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Video With Brian Dietzen
Earlier this week, the cast of CBS’s long-running hit procedural drama NCIS returned to the set for filming. Now, a few days after beginning work for season 20, series stars Diona Reasonover and Brian Dietzen are taking fans behind the scenes with a fun new video. Check it out.
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed
Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
Margot Robbie says she's 'eternally grateful' to Neighbours for helping her break into Hollywood - and admits she only realised how popular the show was until she moved to London
She's arguably one of the biggest stars to come out of Australian soap Neighbours. And Margot Robbie, who played Donna Freedman between 2008 and 2011, is under no illusion that the beloved show was integral in helping her break into Hollywood. 'There are so many of us that owe them...
'Miss Scarlet and the Duke' Is Coming Back for Season 3 on PBS
Fans of period shows like Sanditon, Midsomer Murders, and Hotel Portofino are likely also fans of Miss Scarlet and the Duke, a Victorian-era crime drama that airs on PBS Masterpiece. Season 2 doesn't premiere until October but PBS is letting fans know early that season 3. Here's everything we know...
Frenchie Becomes Unlikely Mama to Group of Baby Skunks and It's So Heartwarming
The parental instinct can run pretty deep. So much so, that sometimes animals can play Mom or Dad to babies of a completely different species. Take a French Bulldog on TikTok who fell in love with some skunk babies that his mama was rescuing. The pup was so enamored with the skunks that he's taken them under his wing. And TBH, we think they love him just as much.
Mom Shows Off The Creepy Way Her Dog Stares at Her at Night and We're Cracking Up
Your dog loves you. But sometimes they have the weirdest way of letting you know it. One mom on TikTok knows that she's the object of her Wolfdog's affection, but the strange way he looks at her at night was just a bit unnerving and she had to share. Kylo...
Why didn’t David Harbour think ‘Stranger Things’ would be renewed past season one?
At the moment, Stranger Things is riding high on the success of its recently debuted fourth season and is, undoubtedly, the most successful original show for Netflix. And yet, there was a time, when series star David Harbour was absolutely sure that the series would fail to see the light of day beyond its first season. One of the show’s most crucial and beloved stars had no faith in its future, why?
Big Sky Season 3: MacGyver, Blindspot Alums Among 5 New Cast Additions
Click here to read the full article. Big Sky country is about to get a little less spacious: The ABC drama has added five actors to its cast for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline. The five additions, all in recurring roles, center on Reba McEntire’s newly introduced backwoods outfitter Sunny Brick and an ill-fated wilderness trip she leads. Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, The 100) will play tech executive Avery, who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Sunny’s excursion. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), meanwhile, will play Sunny’s son Cormac, who helps lead his...
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style. The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Wait, Margot Robbie’s husband was in Harry Potter?
Margot Robbie may be a global superstar, but it turns out her husband has also had his time in the spotlight, after it was revealed that he had a cameo in a Harry Potter movie. Granted, his time in the spotlight was pretty short, but still, an acting credit is an acting credit.
Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals Whether She Thinks Mel and Jack Are Destined to Be Together on ‘Virgin River’
The fourth season of Virgin River may have only come out a few days ago, but if you're like us, then you probably already binged the whole thing (and you might already be doing a rewatch). Now, after that major cliffhanger at the end of season 4, we're left to wonder what's in store for all of our favorite characters, specifically Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) who encountered some roadblocks in their relationship this past season.
