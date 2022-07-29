Seekonk Athletic Booster Club Golf Tournament

reportertoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Related
Cumberland wins Little League state title
NORTH PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Cumberland defeated Portsmouth 4-3 to win the Rhode Island Little League state championship on Saturday night. Cumberland took a 4-1 lead into the final inning, when Portsmouth had some late life. Tyler Boiani went yard to pull his team within one run. Paxton Chenevert was not going to let them get […]
reportertoday.com
Wayne F. Gage
Wayne F. Gage, 66, of Rumford, passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of the late Frank and Claire Gage. Wayne grew up in East Providence and graduated from East Providence High School where he was a proud member of the Townie Band. He graduated from Rhode Island College with a B.A. in history education and received his Master’s degree in European history from Providence College. He taught English and History at Bishop Hendricken High School for over 20 years.
ocscanner.news
BRYANT BEACH: MULTIPLE SWIMMERS IN DISTRESS
Rescue workers are on the scene of multiple swimmers in distress at 62nd Street beach. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details become available, we will update our page.
Westport Man Takes Thrilling Ride in Monster Truck at 73 Years Old
Westport native Bob Butler has been a massive fan of Monster Trucks for decades, and over the years, he has formed long-lasting relationships with many drivers that fans look up to. Recently, he got the chance to ride shotgun with one of the most famous monster truck drivers in the country. Known for his tank called the Grave Digger, monster truck driver Dennis Anderson gave Butler the thrill of a lifetime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kevinmcsports.com
Coming Home: PC's Past Reunites
PROVIDENCE – As I sat there the other day at Alumni Hall, it hit me that my life, my hoop life anyways, was staring back at me from that star-filled stage. There they were, on display before Providence College’s basketball fandom. All together for the first time. The legacies of Rick Pitino and his miraculous group of Final Four brothers linked with Ed Cooley’s run of success in this new Big East. Pete Gillen and his Uber-talented 1997 group of AC, Sham and D-Flight, forming a bond with Tim Welsh’s Ryan Gomes and Marcus Douthit. On a video screen hanging above the stage was Rick Barnes, the comet that raced through town and delivered us Michael Smith, Eric Williams, Abdul Abdullah and a first Big East tourney title.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Newport, RI — 20 Top Places!
Brunch in Newport is already a fun and memorable meal, thanks to its stunning water views. What stands out, however, is the incredible consistency in quality offered here, particularly when it comes to scratch-made fares and home-cooked meals. Newport has a plethora of fantastic brunch options, including traditional diner fare,...
fallriverreporter.com
Man handed wrong instant game ticket, turns into million-dollar winner in Massachusetts Lottery game
A mistake made by a clerk turned into a big win for a man playing a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to lottery officials, Marcus Miller won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” instant ticket game. Miller intended to purchase a $10...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: A look back at drive-in movies through fourth-grade eyes
Inspired by the summer sun, this week’s column journeys back to the late 1960s as I once again touch base with my fourth grade alter-ego. Yeah, it’s me again. That Swamptown guy asked me to write another story about what kids do in the summer around here. Mom said it was good practice for school, so I told him, “What the heck, I’ll do it ... again.’ I thought for a while about what I was going to write about and then figured out the perfect idea. I’ll write about going to the drive-in. That’s definitely one of the coolest things we do in the summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
‘They’re going to be devastated’: R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
Mom buys raffle ticket to honor late daughter and wins purple BMW
BOSTON – A Rhode Island mother of five is the winner of the Big Sister Boston car raffle. She is shocked, thrilled and she believes the car is heaven sent."Are you kidding me? I thought someone was pranking me because my kids like love to mess with me," Tara Reddington said. "My brain just couldn't catch up to what you were saying."Winning the BMW 230i was understandably overwhelming. Big Sister Boston sold 1951 raffle tickets. Tara bought just one, in memory of her daughter Grace, whose favorite color was purple."I have just been nagging at her constantly, send me a...
ABC6.com
Brush fire burns 2 acres of woods in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A brush fire burned through two acres of woods in Mansfield overnight. The fire happened just before midnight near Maple Park conservation area. The Mansfield Fire Department said they received a call from a Boston MedFlight that passed by. Upon arrival, trees were fully engulfed...
ABC6.com
Car slams into pool in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway but accidentally went forward. Police said the...
GoLocalProv
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
fallriverreporter.com
Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend
Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
ecori.org
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island ticket wins $30K in Mega Millions draw
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
Comments / 0